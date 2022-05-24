Cloudflare to open first Middle East regional office in Dubai

DUBAI: San Francisco-based Cloudflare has announced that it will open its first regional office in the Middle East in Dubai, as the firm further aims to support its EMEA operations, the company said in a press release.

The company also appointed Bashar Bashaireh as its first managing director for the Middle East and Turkey.

“This has always been an important region for us with an emerging, young population hungry for content delivered at high Internet bandwidth, and Dubai is home to one of our 27 data centers located in the Middle East and Turkey,” said Andy Lockhart, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales at Cloudflare.

The new Dubai-based team will help the company grow brand awareness, acquire and support customers, and recruit new talent.

Bashar Bashaireh said: “With digital transformation and increased cloud adoption, organizations are in need for a fast, secure and reliable Internet, more than ever, to optimally serve and secure their customers, partners, and employees, and Cloudflare is leading this transition.”

Founded in 2010, Cloudflare acts as a reverse proxy between a website’s visitor and the Cloudflare customer’s hosting provider. The company calls itself a security, performance, and reliability firm.