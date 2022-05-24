You are here

  Cloudflare to open first Middle East regional office in Dubai

DUBAI: San Francisco-based Cloudflare has announced that it will open its first regional office in the Middle East in Dubai, as the firm further aims to support its EMEA operations, the company said in a press release.

The company also appointed Bashar Bashaireh as its first managing director for the Middle East and Turkey.

“This has always been an important region for us with an emerging, young population hungry for content delivered at high Internet bandwidth, and Dubai is home to one of our 27 data centers located in the Middle East and Turkey,” said Andy Lockhart, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales at Cloudflare.

The new Dubai-based team will help the company grow brand awareness, acquire and support customers, and recruit new talent.

Bashar Bashaireh said: “With digital transformation and increased cloud adoption, organizations are in need for a fast, secure and reliable Internet, more than ever, to optimally serve and secure their customers, partners, and employees, and Cloudflare is leading this transition.”

Founded in 2010, Cloudflare acts as a reverse proxy between a website’s visitor and the Cloudflare customer’s hosting provider. The company calls itself a security, performance, and reliability firm.

RIYADH: UAE-based venture capital firm Cypher Capital has set up an ecosystem fund with the data exchange and monetization platform Ocean protocol to allocate $5 million in its projects.

The open-source protocol facilitates the exchange and monetization of data and data-based services, allowing people to buy and share information securely while preserving privacy, according to a statement. 

Cypher Capital will review Ocean Protocol’s proposals and its $5 million investment will be spread across 20 projects over 24 months, or two or three investments of a minimum of a quarter-million dollars per quarter if a project is recommended by the Ocean Protocol team.

“Cypher Capital’s commitment to invest in the Ocean Protocol ecosystem is a recognition of the potential of a new data economy and Ocean’s leading role in the space,” founder Bruce Pon said. 

“The Ocean ecosystem has generated a pipeline of promising projects which are nearing viability for seed funding. Meanwhile, Cypher Capital brings deep connections with the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia,” he added. 

Cypher Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on crypto, blockchain, and digital asset-related projects worldwide.

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi developer ROSHN has invited contractors to submit bids for the construction of the second phase of its Sedra residential scheme in Riyadh.

Contractors have until July 20 to submit their bids, MEED reported .

The range of work involves the construction, testing, commissioning and handover of 2,171 single family units, according to MEED.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, partnered with retail store Abyat to build a SR100 million ($26 million) regional logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam for distribution and assembly.

The center will be built over an area exceeding 81 sq. km, according to a statement. 

“The agreement reflects the authority’s efforts in utilizing Saudi ports’ location which is positioned on international trade lines, to create regional centers for distribution and shipping, along with facilitating the supply chain and trade in the region,” said Mawani President Omar Talal Hariri.

As per the agreement, the center will be developed in the supporting services area at the port.

RIYADH: Pan-African investment firm AfricInvest has announced the final close of its latest fund with total commitments at $411 million to invest in Africa’s mid-cap companies. 

AfricInvest Fund IV, the new fund, is the largest to be closed by the firm, according to a statement. 

With its newly acquired fund, the company aims to invest in mature and profitable African mid-cap companies in diverse sectors to boost its regional growth.

“AfricInvest Fund IV is well positioned to continue financing African companies, supporting them as they develop into local and  regional champions,” Skander Oueslati, a senior partner and CIO of sub-Saharan Africa at AfricInvest said. 

“Our local expertise and insight allow us to generate proprietary deals to help create  long-term strategies to deliver value for portfolio companies,” Oueslati added. 

Over the past 25 years, AfricInvest has raised over $2 billion to finance almost 200 companies at different development stages. 

RIYADH: The Saudi government offered sukuk denominated in Saudi riyals worth SR14.95 billion ($3.99 billion) in its May issuance for the year 2022, the National Debt Management Center announced on Tuesday.

Divided into three tranches, the first has a size of SR10 billion, to mature in 2032. The second tranche is valued at SR2.18 billion, matures in 2037. The third one is worth SR2.7 billion and matures in 2049. 

The local issuance comes under Saudi Arabia’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The program was established through NDMC in July 2017 by the Saudi Finance Ministry amid rising demand for both international and domestic fixed income markets that provide safe and guaranteed returns.

