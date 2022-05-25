You are here

Saudi Arabia to witness 'a golden era of hospitality' in next 10 years

Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the MENA, said Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are putting the region on the international global tourism map. (AN photo)
Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the MENA, said Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are putting the region on the international global tourism map. (AN photo)
Updated 25 May 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

  • Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are putting the region on the international global tourism map more strongly and forcefully
RIYADH: The next 10 years will be a golden era for Saudi hospitality as the country has laid down the foundation of transformation in the sector, according to a top official of Knight Frank in the Middle East and North Africa.

“You can call the coming 10 years of Saudi Arabia the golden era of its hospitality. It will not happen again in the coming years and years to come. It will lay the foundation for hospitality in the long term,” Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

MENA affirms top spot on global tourism map

Saleem added that the entire Middle East and North Africa region is becoming a tourism hotbed, as each country is flowering its own tourism plan to elevate the industry.

“Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are putting the region on the international global tourism map more strongly and forcefully. You got half-a-million keys under development within Egypt, UAE and KSA. Where else is this happening?” asked Saleem.

The advent of Saudi cuisine

Saleem predicted that Riyadh would soon become one of the top five food destinations globally and added that the flavors of the Saudi capital would mesmerize the world.

“Riyadh will be among the top five-six destination in the world. It is going to emerge from Riyadh and is happening. Three or four very talented chefs and entities are doing it, and one or two are ahead of others. I can’t share the name, though,” pointed out Saleem.

He further added: “It’s a matter of a few months. Soon, you will see some great Saudi cuisines launched from Riyadh that will reach out to London, New York, and other international destinations.”

Saleem lauded the Kingdom’s lofty ambitions to attract 100 million tourists by the end of this decade as part of its Vision 2030 blueprint.

“It’s a very ambitious target. We will reach it. Even if we reach it partially, it’s still a big success. Let the world know we are at par with them,” said Saleem.

 

Topics: saudi tourism

  The company currently has nine hotels and plans to double this number in the next three to five years and triple the number in the next 10 years
RIYADH: Elaf Group, one of the leading hospitality players in the region, plans to launch a new hotel brand called Joudyan.
“We will be launching Joudyan, our first outside Makkah and Madinah,” Adel Ezzat, CEO of Elaf Group, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Forum in Riyadh.

Adel Ezzat, CEO of Elaf Group

He added that the new brand would be launched in Riyadh, Dammam and other tourism hotspots such as Jeddah and AlUla.

FASTFACTS

• The company currently has nine hotels and plans to double this number in the next three to five years and triple the number in the next 10 years.

• Elaf hotels are a mix of five- and four-star hotels that offer a unique experience of the local feel of the Kingdom to the visitors.

The company currently has nine hotels and plans to double this number in the next three to five years and triple the number in the next 10 years.
Elaf hotels are a mix of five- and four-star hotels that offer a unique experience of the local feel of the Kingdom to the visitors.
“We are a local brand, yet we have maintained international standards with local concepts, which is bringing to the visitors the real meaning of Saudi hospitality,” said Ezzat.
The company is also planning to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East regions while setting its eyes on the European market.

Topics: FHS2022 Elaf Group Saudi Arabia

  Haddad said that the internal market is quite strong from a demand standpoint
RIYADH: Aleph Hospitality, a leading Dubai-based independent hotel management company, is planning to open offices in Jeddah,
Makkah and Madinah to tap Saudi Arabia’s growing travel and tourism industry.
“Saudi Arabia represents about 30 million domestic travelers.
Our expectations from the Kingdom are quite high,” Bani Haddad, the founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia represents about 30 million domestic travelers. Our expectations from the Kingdom are quite high.

Bani Haddad

Haddad said that the internal market is quite strong from a demand standpoint. The situation is highly encouraging if one includes religious tourism, open visa policies, development in the region’s secondary cities, and expansion of the airlines and airlifts.
“So, the fundamentals are becoming more and more solid for the hospitality sector to flourish,” he added.
Because Aleph Hospitality is an independent operator, Haddad said the company services properties ranging from two- to five-stars in city centers and small to large resorts.
He explained that the company’s flexibility allows them to service investors in that sector.

 

Topics: FHS2022 Future Hospitality Summit Aleph Hospitality

  Lebanon-based retail chain Azadea Group sells fashion, sports, home furnishings and food and drink
RIYADH: The hospitality industry has steeled itself for another pandemic after suffering the effects of the last health crisis, said Mert Askin, Azadea Group’s president of food and beverage.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Askin said that the industry is yet to recover from the pandemic because certain restrictions remain in place, such as some regulated air travel.
Askin added: “We are recovering. We are growing. And I’m optimistic about the future because this pandemic taught us a lot of things. This is not going to be the last pandemic, there may be more to come. But we are now trained to manage this kind of difficult situation.”
Lebanon-based retail chain Azadea Group sells fashion, sports, home furnishings and food and drink. Its food brands include Paul, Columbus Cafe & Co. and Eataly. The group, founded in 1978, employs over 10,000 staff across more than 550 stores in 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE.

I’m optimistic about the future because this pandemic taught us a lot of things.

Mert Askin

The group’s food and drinks head pointed out that the firm’s core business had not changed despite the pandemic.
Askin said: “Our core is people — our team. As well as the customer, and how we operate together. That core will not change. But we definitely have a lot more technology tools at our disposal.”
He added that the group’s revenues are climbing and are close to pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia is Azadea Group’s second-largest market, and Askin added that the business wants to change with the Kingdom as it opens up and transforms its hospitality sector.
Askin said: “Saudi (Arabia) is changing, and we want to change with Saudi (Arabia). We believe in Vision 2030. We are committed to it, and we want to be a part of the program by growing with the country as it opens up. There is a lot of investment flooding into the industry. And we want to benefit from that tailwind and grow our business.”
Saudi nationals currently make up around a quarter of the staff the group employs.
Askin added: “Today, approximately 20 to 25 percent of our team members are Saudis. And one thing that we use to attract more Saudis is recognizing and sharing their success stories, as well as providing growth opportunities.”

Topics: FHS2022 Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia

  This is one of the most exciting and dynamic regions in terms of hospitality, says Hutchinson
RIYADH: Rotana Hotels plans to build seven new hotels in Saudi Arabia, which will almost triple the number of rooms it runs to in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years, says its president and CEO.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation President and CEO Guy Hutchinson said its move was prompted by Saudi’s growing tourism market.

He said: “Without doubt, this is one of the most exciting and dynamic regions at the moment anywhere in the world in terms of hospitality development.”

FASTFACTS

• The hotel chain also backs the Kingdom’s sustainability program to cut CO2 emissions and energy waste.

• It plans to source local agricultural and farm products that will be served in its hotels.

The Abu Dhabi-based business currently operates seven hotels in the Kingdom — in Alkhobar, Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh — hosting 2,100 rooms.

Sector growth

The move by the business is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, which bids to diversify the country’s economy, making it less reliant on oil, while boosting such areas as IT, business startups and tourism.

Vision 2030’s goal of attracting 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by the end of the decade is a key driver of the growth in the country’s hospitality sector, according to Hutchinson.

He added that the opening up of the country’s heritage cities and towns — such as AlUla and Jeddah — will attract more tourists over the coming years.

Hutchinson noted that visitor numbers to the region are beginning to normalize after almost grinding to a halt following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “You’re seeing this pent up demand from people wanting to reclaim their lifestyles and to reclaim travel at a really unprecedented speed.”

Local produce to drive sustainability

The hotel chain also backs the Kingdom’s sustainability program to cut CO2 emissions and energy waste.

It plans to source local agricultural and farm products that will be served in its hotels.

Hutchinson said: “Sustainability is an enormous part of what we do as it is embedded in our culture. That’s an important part of being part of sustainable communities.”

Topics: FHS2022 Future Hospitality Summit Rotana Hotels

Saudi tourism sector to create 1 m jobs by 2030, says official

  American hospitality giant Hilton plans to grow olive oil locally in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector will create 1 million jobs by 2030 and the Kingdom will welcome 100 million visitors, said Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund.

The sector will create one of every three new jobs in Saudi Arabia in the next decade, as the nation focuses more on the growth of non-oil sectors, said Al-Fakhri.
Talking about the progress of the Saudi tourism sector at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, he said: “Last year, with the support of the tourism ecosystem, and the larger government ecosystem and enablers, Saudi Arabia achieved record levels of domestic tourism that is remarkable globally.”
Al-Fakhri also noted that the tourism sector is expected to contribute 10 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by the end of this decade.
The two-day event held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons” seeks to discuss the future of hotel development, destination impact, aviation, sustainability, restaurant investment and human capital.

Last year, with the support of the tourism
ecosystem, and the larger government
ecosystem and enablers, KSA achieved
record levels of domestic tourism, says Qusai Al-Fakhri, Saudi Tourism Development Fund, CEO

It is featuring a series of sessions covering topics such as the future of hotel asset management, the future of loyalty schemes, transparency and brand loyalty.

Unique food heritage

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said Saudi Arabia has its own unique food heritage and there is no necessity to copy from other regions.
“We want to do a lot more in Saudi cuisine. We have our own heritage and we don’t want to copy it. We are using what we have,” she said at the summit.
She said young Saudi nationals are entering the culinary art sector in large numbers.
According to Badr, international brands have made their presence felt in the Saudi market along with local brands, which is ultimately resulting in healthy competition in the food and beverage industry.
Talking about the impact of Vision 2030 on the food and beverage sector, she added: “With Vision 2030, we Saudis decided to share more than ever. You go to those tiny towns and you feel welcomed. They share food and you get exposed to all sorts of traditional food.”

Government efforts

The efforts of the Saudi Tourism Ministry are a catalyst for the massive transformation of the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, said Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi.
the CEO of Dur Hospitality said Saudi Arabia’s tourism and hospitality sector is witnessing a massive transformation and lauded the Tourism Ministry’s efforts in this regard.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The sector will create one of every three new jobs in Saudi Arabia in the next decade, says CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund.

• The tourism sector is expected to contribute 10 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

He also said events like Future Hospitality Summit are very productive gatherings that help in learning and growing together. 

More investment

American hospitality giant Hilton plans to grow olive oil locally in Saudi Arabia, as the hotel chain is encouraged by Saudi Arabia’s efforts to push for local sourcing as part of its strategy to develop non-oil sectors including tourism, a senior executive at the company revealed at the summit.
Emma Banks, vice president, F&B Strategy and Development EMEA, at Hilton also disclosed that the company has signed a deal with Nadec, one of the largest agricultural and food-processing companies in the Middle East, to purchase 200 tons of tomatoes.
She also affirmed Hilton’s commitment to protecting the community in which it operates.
Banks revealed that Hilton has been working hard to reduce carbon emissions by implementing strategic measures in its operations.

Topics: FHS2022 Saudi Arabia GDP economy non-oil

