UAE's Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028
The firm also intends to cut waste by 10 percent. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028

UAE’s Farnek to reduce electricity, water, fuel consumption by 30% by 2028
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based property management company Farnek hopes to reduce electricity, water, refrigerants, and fuel consumption by 30 percent over the span of the upcoming five years, according to a statement, citing the firm’s associate director of sustainability, Nada Ibrahim.

The firm also intends to cut waste by 10 percent, as well as lower the emissions associated with purchased goods and services by five percent, the associate director disclosed. 

Established in the 1980s, Franek aims to slash emissions across those categories by 50 percent by 2031. The company is also targeting 90 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2048, she added.

To achieve this, the firm has developed an online solution referred to as Optimizer in order to carry out as well as benchmark energy, water, and waste audits. 

In line with the UAE’s strategic initiative, those goals fall under Farnek’s roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Ibrahim revealed.

Topics: renewable energy carbon

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based health and wellness platform Esaal has raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round from venture capital firm A15.

The company provides consultations on a broad range of issues, and partners with companies to provide services to their employees.

Esaal is planning to use its latest investments to grow across the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as invest in product and team development, MAGNiTT reported.
 

Topics: Esaal Seed Funding

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut

Aqaseem Factory shares soars 30% after market debut
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. soared 30 percent after its debut on the parallel market Nomu on Wednesday.

The company saw its shares close at SR62.40 ($16.64), against an initial public offering price of SR48, according to the Saudi exchange data.

The firm received Capital Market Authority approval on March 21 to register its shares for direct listing.

The motor oil and lubricants company was established in 1997.

Topics: NOMU shares IPO

Kamco Invest’s credit rating maintained at BBB with stable outlook

Kamco Invest’s credit rating maintained at BBB with stable outlook
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Kamco Invest’s credit rating maintained at BBB with stable outlook

Kamco Invest’s credit rating maintained at BBB with stable outlook
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Kamco Invest’s long-term and short-term credit ratings have been maintained at “BBB” and “A3”, respectively, with a stable outlook, by Capital Intelligence.

The rating was issued by the firm in its most recent report, highlighting two key strengths for Kamco, according to a statement.

The first is its “strong funding and liquidity base” and the second is “the company’s business model with substantial assets under management.”

The Kuwaiti asset management, investment banking and brokerage firm has $14.6 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

“Capital Intelligence’s investment grade rating of Kamco Invest reaffirms the strength of the company’s financial position, business model, and management capabilities,” said CEO, Faisal Mansour Sarkhou.

He added: “The rating follows a record year in terms of our performance and the size of our AUM, positively reflecting the robustness of our evolving business model and range of offerings.”

Topics: Kamco Invest

SADAFCO board proposes half-year dividend of $0.8 per share 

SADAFCO board proposes half-year dividend of $0.8 per share 
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

SADAFCO board proposes half-year dividend of $0.8 per share 

SADAFCO board proposes half-year dividend of $0.8 per share 
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s, or SADAFCO's, board has recommended a dividend payout of SR3 per ($0.8) share, 30 percent of capital, for the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

A total of SR96 million will be allocated to dividend payouts, with around 32 million shares eligible, the company said in a bourse filing.

From the same period last year to this one, the dairy firm hasn't changed its payout.

This was despite SADAFCO reporting a 20 percent drop in profit to SR207.3 million for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, and compared to SR260.6 million in the year-earlier period. 

SADAFCO, based in Jeddah, operates sales and distribution centers in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. 

Topics: economy SADAFCO dividends share price

China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development

China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Reem Walid
Reem Walid

China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development

China In-focus: Logistics surges 3.6% to hit $15.95tr; lockdowns delay new iPhone development
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: China’s logistics sector climbed 3.6 percent during the first four months of 2022. Apple Inc.’s new iPhone is facing delays as a result of strict COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, the Asian country reportedly invited 10 Pacific nations for a region-wide deal on data communication cooperation.

·      China’s logistics sector surged 3.6 percent in the first four months of 2022 to reach 106.2 trillion yuan ($15.95 trillion), local press agency Xinhua reported, citing an industry report by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The sector’s growth rate slipped 3 percent in April month-on-month when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

·      American multinational technology company Apple Inc.’s new iPhone development agenda has been hindered as a result of the strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei newspaper. 

·      Chinese intelligent mobility platform T3 Mobility is hoping to secure at least 5 billion yuan in its latest funding round, Bloomberg reported, citing individuals familiar with the matter. To achieve this, the firm is working with advisers to explore ways in which they can lure investors. 

·      China has sent official documents along with a five-year action plan to 10 Pacific islands, which include the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, as it seeks policing, security, and data communication cooperation with them, Reuters reported. 

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host a meeting on May 30 to further discuss this matter and possibly seal the deal with the invited parties. However, one of the invited nations argues that the documents and plans signaled that China is seeking control of the region, therefore threatening regional stability in the region.

Topics: China iPhone

