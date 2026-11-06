RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced a national framework governing the use of artificial intelligence in media, setting out principles for transparency, accuracy and accountability as generative AI becomes more widely used in content production.

The AI Principles in Media document calls on media practitioners and content creators to disclose when material has been generated or assisted by AI, using clear labels, watermarks or metadata to help audiences distinguish synthetic content from authentic records, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The guidelines establish eight core principles: Transparency and disclosure; factual accuracy and credibility; privacy and protection of public figures; preventing misleading content; accountability throughout the content lifecycle; impartiality and integrity; public awareness and empowerment; and ongoing impact assessment and regulatory compliance.

The framework also warns against treating generative AI as an authoritative source of information, emphasizing the need for human verification, deepfake detection and awareness of potential algorithmic bias.

The initiative comes as AI tools are increasingly used to produce text, images, video and audio, raising concerns over misinformation, intellectual property rights and user privacy.

To promote the responsible use of the technology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, or SDAIA, in collaboration with the General Authority of Media Regulation, organized the AI for Impact forum, bringing together more than 250 media professionals, digital influencers and content creators.

Participants discussed ethical standards and practical risks at different stages of content production, from research and scriptwriting to editing, audience analytics and impact assessment.

The forum also marked the launch of the Impact Creators program, which will provide theoretical instruction and practical training in content verification and professional production standards.

The program aims to help Saudi creators use AI safely and effectively while strengthening trust in the Kingdom’s digital media sector.