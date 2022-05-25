UAE telecom firm e& launches the region’s first telco NFT collection

RIYADH: UAE telecom company e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, has launched the Middle East’s first set of non-fungible tokens, it said in a statement.

“At this defining moment in our journey, we are proud to leverage our legacy in blockchain-enabled tech to launch pioneering NFTs that allow us and our customers to explore the limitless potential that the metaverse holds,” Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said.

In support to the local development of products, the company said the NFTs designs were sourced in the UAE, with the first set planned to be distributed selectively.

“The metaverse is opening up several avenues for us to investigate the digital realm in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago,” he added

This comes in line with e&’s commitment to advancing tech capabilities, the company said.

NFTs are digital assets with unique codes stored on a blockchain that establish their authenticity and who owns them.