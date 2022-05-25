You are here

Big projects need to open doors for SMEs to drive tourism, says official

The hot air balloon show was part of the AlUla Skies Festival. It was organized by Saudia Airlines and ran from Feb. 27 to March 12. (File)
Widad Taleb & Nirmal Narayanan

  • Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund offers ‘financial and non-financial support to startups’
Widad Taleb & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Prominent Saudi projects aimed at elevating tourism in the country will need to integrate with small and medium enterprises, said a senior official of Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund.

“We believe that even our big projects will need a lot of integration with SMEs to activate the entertainment, food and beverages sector,” Wahdan Al-Kadi, the chief business officer at TDF, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

The two-day event held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons” discussed the future of hotel development, destination impact, aviation, sustainability, restaurant investment and human capital.

It featured a series of sessions covering topics such as the future of hotel asset management, the future of loyalty schemes, transparency and brand loyalty.

Encouraging SMEs

During the interview, Al-Kadi said that the TDF provides financial and non-financial support to startups and SMEs in the nation.

“We have financial support and non-financial support. We have a business app that offers to coach SMEs to run their businesses,” said Al-Kadi. 




Wahdan Al-Kadi

He further added: “There is financial support as well. We have 10 different products for SMEs that offer startup loans, working capital, asset financing, and many other products to support them.”

Tourism’s impact on GDP

Al-Kadi noted that the revenue from non-oil sectors is crucial for Saudi Arabia’s economy.

“There is a lot of focus on diversifying the economy through industries such as tourism, which can contribute to the gross domestic product and generate jobs. The idea is to raise the contribution of tourism to GDP from 3 percent to 10 percent and add another 1 million jobs directly and indirectly to the industry by 2030,” he added.

Al-Kadi added that the TDF is also doing its part to attract investors to the country.

“We have a one-stop-shop that helps local and international investors get the right data on the destinations we are promoting, besides supporting them with project-related licenses and permits and assisting them in getting lands.

We also do review feasibility studies,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has become a tourist destination for regional and international visitors and the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating the pace for the future by announcing several programs and initiatives.

Saudi tourism offers geographical and historical diversity, highlighting natural resources, archaeological treasures and historical places that meet the aspirations of tourists.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 450,000 tourist visas were issued, since the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority launched the tourist visa program in 2019, by targeting 49 countries in the initial stage, and facilitated access to tourist visas electronically or through entry points to the Kingdom within specific regulatory controls.

The authority has prepared programs to attract tourism, and has been activating tourism investment and the role of the private sector. The authority has also participated in local and international tourism exhibitions and has managed marketing destinations, sites, itineraries, products and tourist packages internally and externally.

Topics: FHS2022 SMEs Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Widad Taleb & Nour El Shaeri

  • The company currently operates 25 hotels with 20 more under development in the Kingdom and plans to reach 80 hotels by 2026
Widad Taleb & Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Radisson Hotel Group is opening its second flagship hotel under its luxury brand Radisson Collection Mansard Riyadh.

Elie Milky, the company’s vice president of business development in the Middle East, Pakistan, Cyprus and Greece, told Arab News at the Future Hospitality Summit that Mansard Riyadh will open in the next two weeks.

“Radisson Collection is our premium brand. We launched it with Nofa Riyadh a few years ago. It’s a flagship for us. It grows our resort and luxury portfolios in the Kingdom,” said Milky.

Located on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, Mansard Riyadh will have 140 guestrooms, 27 serviced apartments and 24 three-bedroom villas.

“It’s one of our best properties globally, not only in Saudi Arabia,” said Milky.

The company is also planning to become carbon negative in the next few years and increase its human capital by opening an office in Saudi Arabia.

The company currently operates 25 hotels with 20 more under development in the Kingdom and plans to reach 80 hotels by 2026.

Milky added that the company currently generates $150 million in revenue from its hotels and expects to reach $300 million by 2026.

“The whole of Saudi Arabia has only 150,000 hotel rooms today. We need to add 450,000 to 500,000 rooms in Saudi Arabia by 2030,” Milky added.

Topics: FHS2022 Radisson Mansard Riyadh

Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Red Sea Project and AMAALA will be year-round tourist destinations once it is ready, putting Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, said a top official of The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA. 

“Summer, winter, spring or autumn, you name it; it will be a year-round destination,” said Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at TRSDC and AMAALA, in an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit.

He noted that the diversity offered by the Red Sea Project is impeccable and will make visitors stay for long.

“It’s the 90 islands, 200-kilometer coastline, dunes, mountains and volcano, all in one destination. In Red Sea Project, you are not just sitting on an island like the Maldives. Instead, you have other activities like excursions. It will increase your stay, and tourists will also have repeated visits,” he said.

Regenerative tourism

During the interview, Darwish said that TRSDC and AMAALA are now spearheading a journey beginning from sustainability to reaching regenerative tourism.

“We’re moving away from sustainability to regenerative tourism. It’s not just keeping things as it is. It’s improving the situation. We’re trying to do better things for the environment and habitats,” said Darwish.

He added: “It’s a combination of things that we will do to increase our positive impact on the region. It will increase our credibility further and bring additional partners, both international and local.”

Enhancing customer experience

Darwish revealed that both the Red Sea Project and AMAALA are wisely using technology to enhance the customer experience.

“These smart services intend to have a seamless journey for the customer. We’re also partnering with several other partners in the technology sector to improve the customer journey,” he said.

Topics: Red Sea Project Amaala FHS2022 tourist destination

TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Participating in WEF panel on ‘Saudi outlook,’ Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’
  • Chairman of Dubai-based Damac Hussain Sajwani says KSA, UAE ‘completing each other in terms of growth, not competing with each other’
TAREK ALI AHMAD

DAVOS: Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have been steadily diversifying their economies away from oil, offering incentives to attract capital and talent, encouraging small businesses and start-ups, and trying to give their young citizens exciting new career paths in the private sector.

As the largest economy in the Middle East, with ties to both China and the US, Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to use its strategic relationships and hydrocarbon resources to stabilize volatile energy markets and advance economic recovery. Predictably, the Kingdom’s priorities and its response to today’s turbulent geopolitical context are in the limelight as it continues with its reform agenda.

The pace of economic diversification by the Kingdom has quickened greatly since the unveiling of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016 by (then Deputy) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The accent is now on business growth, tourism, education, manufacturing, entertainment, health care and other sectors.

This has given rise to speculation among economic analysts as to whether the development can be a win-win for Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries, particularly the UAE. The question was put to the speakers in a panel discussion entitled “Saudi outlook” on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

 

 

Offering to answer the question first, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “When a country like Saudi Arabia moves, others up their game. We are seeing that in action today. So, it is in the interest of the whole region and not only Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Jadaan’s view was echoed by the other speakers, starting with Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, who said: “A rising tide lifts all boats. Regional integration is more important to the smaller but very important economies next to us than it is to Saudi Arabia.

“So, I believe the Kingdom’s rise in its economic and competitive performance actually helps their competitiveness. It allows companies and enterprises and the governments of those countries to integrate with the larger global economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Speaking from the perspective of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, assistant minister for strategy and executive affairs, said: “Competition is critical. We create competition within Saudi Arabia for different destinations because what it does is increase quality. And it’s very healthy because they start complementing each other.”

More broadly, she said: “The region in its entirety is a hub, so once you arrive in the region, it becomes more appealing to visit different destinations. So, (competition is) absolutely to our benefit.”

Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Saudi minister of economy and planning, said: “For me, competition and competitiveness are essential for us to raise the bar higher. But collaboration is also necessary.

“There is a lot of coordination and collaboration that happens behind the scenes. There is a lot of camaraderie between policymakers within the region that gives us these assurances.”

Last year, Saudi Arabia set certain rules for companies seeking to take advantage of the $3 trillion investment opportunities identified for international investors under the Vision 2030 strategy. The government said it would no longer sign contracts with foreign companies without a regional headquarters inside the Kingdom starting from 2024.

The new arrangement is thought to have aroused a sense of competition between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Talk of economic competition between Saudi Arabia and UAE have continued to make headlines as both announce aggressive initiatives to attract or deploy investment.

However, Hussain Sajwani, chairman of Damac, the Dubai-based Emirati property development company, thinks Saudi Arabia and Dubai are completing each other in terms of growth, rather than competing with each other.

“I think they completing each other in two different economies, two different outlooks,” he told Arab News on the sidelines of the Davos summit on Tuesday.

“Dubai is a connecting point for businesses for travelers, tourism, Saudi Arabia is very different. So Dubai companies help and complete the growth of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by other Emirati businessmen and government ministers over the past year, with the general consensus being that the two GCC members are independently adjusting their social and economic policies as part of their economic diversification strategies.

In comments to Arab News last November, Badr Al-Olama, an executive director at Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala, dismissed the idea that Saudi Arabia and UAE’s economic progress is a zero-sum game.

“What many people try to interpret as competition is completely wrong because the market is so large,” he said. “The fact that we are close neighbors means we are able to complement each other with certain capabilities to compete on a global scale.”

In an interview with Arab News in December, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, UAE minister of state, said that the two countries have adopted policies that benefit the entire Arab region and contribute to better outcomes for global peace and human welfare.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia maintain a close and complementary relationship that benefits the two countries and the wider region, which includes economic and developmental integration,” he said.

“We believe that healthy economic competition in the region is important, and the UAE always views it as an opportunity to generate new prospects and adopt policies that benefit the region as a whole.

“Our two countries’ economic partnership is one based on open exchange and cooperation. The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, a high-level bilateral mechanism established to harmonize Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2021, continues to play an important role in inking additional economic agreements and streamlining trade between our two countries.”

Topics: WEF 2022

Reuters

  • ‘A certain degree of resilience’ expected from Middle East and North African oil exporters
Reuters

NEW YORK: The Institute of International Finance slashed its 2022 growth outlook for global output in half, citing the economic effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s response to a COVID-19 wave and tighter monetary policy in the US.

The IIF also expects capital flows to emerging markets to shrink by 42 percent from last year.

Based on its new estimates, the global banking trade group said recession risk had risen as true growth was expected to flatline.

“Weakness is broad-based and leaves little margin for error,” IIF economists wrote in a report. “Global recession risk is elevated. In this context, we expect non-resident flows to emerging markets to slow significantly.”

The IIF cut its forecast for global GDP growth to 2.3 percent from 4.6 percent, with the G3 — the US, the euro area and Japan — growing at a 1.9 percent rate this year. They expect China’s growth to decelerate to 3.5 percent from 5.1 percent in the previous estimate.

“The omicron wave in China is more disruptive than we anticipated and will take a substantial toll on growth and capital flows,” the IIF said.

Growth in the euro area was previously cut to 1 percent from 3 percent, mostly on the effects of the invasion of Ukraine. “Importantly, because the statistical carryover from 2021 into this year is 1.9 percentage points, this is a recession forecast that anticipates falling GDP in the second half of the year.”

Growth in Latin America is forecast slightly faster at 2 percent on the back of high commodity prices, while the IIF expects “a certain degree of resilience” from Middle East and North African oil exporters.

The omicron wave in China is more disruptive than we anticipated and will take a substantial toll on growth and capital flows

Food scarcity a risk 

Export bans of agricultural goods in Russia and India, as well as the expected interruption to the sowing and harvesting in Ukraine, were cited as the IIF cautioned there was a wide risk of global food insecurity, with the Middle East and Africa likely the hardest hit.

“Asian countries are somewhat less exposed to the food price shock stemming from the Ukraine war due to more rice-focused diets, as rice prices have remained relatively subdued in recent years and appear overall less affected by global food price inflation,” the IIF said.

Capital flows to emerging markets are expected to slow “significantly,” according to the report, with nonresident flows dropping to $972 billion from $1.68 trillion last year. The figure drops to $645 billion when China is left out, down from $1 trillion.

HIGHLIGHTS

The IIF cut its forecast for global GDP growth to 2.3 percent from 4.6 percent, with the G3 — the US, the euro area and Japan — growing at a 1.9 percent rate this year.

Economists expect China’s growth to decelerate to 3.5 percent from 5.1 percent in the previous estimate.

Russia is seen posting outflows of about $29 billion after taking in over $58 billion last year and China, the largest single recipient, is seen absorbing $327 billion this year from over $668 billion in 2021.

Mexico, Argentina and Venezuela are among the few Latin American countries expected to see total flows rise this year, though in all cases the increase is from sharply subdued levels. Flows to Brazil are seen almost halving to $55.3 billion.

Topics: IIF global economy COVID-19 Middle East

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Development projects worth 16 billion Egyptian pounds ($860 million) will be rolled out in 2022 in partnership with the private sector, CNBC reported citing an official heading a Finance Ministry unit that deals with the private sector.
Ater Hannoura said executive regulations governing public-private partnership will be issued soon.
He said the contracts with the private sector will be long term and subject to clear-cut mechanisms.

Topics: Egypt Public-private partnership economy

