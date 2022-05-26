You are here

‘The right vision lays the foundations of a terrific future’ in Saudi Arabia, says Investcorp co-CEO

Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem. (Supplied)
Updated 26 May 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem discusses Saudi and regional economy plus future plans
DAVOS: With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil dependence, Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem has only one way to look — up.

“Today when you have the right vision, you have the right local infrastructure and local people, as well as the capital to go with that, these are the foundations of hopefully a terrific future,” he told Arab News at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

“Saudi specifically has a very terrific, audacious plan for growth in the economy, driven by the 2030 vision, and that requires the capital that requires the resources to diversify and grow the economy way beyond the fossil fuel economy.”

Investcorp is one of the biggest and oldest global asset management companies in the region, specializing in alternative investments across sectors including private equity, real estate, credit and infrastructure.




Investcorp is one of the biggest and oldest global asset management companies in the region. (Supplied)

Founded in Bahrain in 1982, the company has global investments in the US and Europe, as well as the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and China.

Investcorp has more than $42 billion in assets under management and has been a major investor in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia where it has been heavily investing over the past 15 years, Ben-Gacem said.

The company, however, hopes to increase its assets to up to $200 billion and bring in investors from the Kingdom and other countries in the region.

Investcorp’s Saudi investments include Leejam, the biggest fitness group in the country; BinDawood Holding, the largest supermarket chain; Theeb, one of the largest car rental businesses; and Al Borg, the largest medical testing center.

Investcorp are currently raising two specific funds for Saudi Arabia.




Investcorp is one of the biggest and oldest global asset management companies in the region. (Supplied)

The first one is the Saudi Pre-IPO Fund, a private equity fund investing in Saudi domiciled businesses, which will be prepared for a listing on the Tadawul Stock Exchange, Ben-Gacem explained.

The second one is an infrastructure fund that will focus on the social infrastructure investments in the region.

Ben-Gacem said that he was “very proud” that no other private equity firm has had as many listings as Investcorp has had on the Tadawul.

“I like to think that’s the beginning and there’s even more to come in the near future,” he said.

On new investment developments in Saudi Arabia, Ben-Gacem said that the company was a big fan of technology and hopes to soon announce a substantial investment in one of the largest technology businesses in Saudi Arabia.

The company hopes to support that business to expand globally. “That’s what Investcorp is good at, taking businesses global,” he said. “I think it’s about time Saudi businesses started to think global and started to act and sell their products and their services in a global manner.”

He added: “They have the competence, they have the products, the services, the people, and we are happy and proud to be supporting those businesses to do that.”

Updated 11 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Nour El Shaeri

Training Saudi women for the workforce will net a $400bn return

Training Saudi women for the workforce will net a $400bn return
  • Vision 2030 plan aims to boost female labor force participation from 22% to 30% by the end of the decade
Updated 11 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry is one of the sectors through which the Kingdom plans to diversify the economy with its Vision 2030 program and is an area where women can play a huge role, according to the head of one female empowerment group.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mae Al-Mozaini, founder and CEO of the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment, said that this industry already employs many women. She was speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

Al-Mozaini said: “Investing in targeted training for Saudi women will have a return on investment of $400 billion by 2030. So that’s a big number of women participating to improve the economic prosperity of the Kingdom and for themselves.”

Saudi Arabia has been a pioneer in investing in women’s education.

Mae Al-Mozaini

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan aims to boost female participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent by the end of the decade.

Despite the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the distaff side globally, women in Saudi Arabia have made rapid social and professional strides on the back of the above-stated reforms.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, female participation in the Kingdom’s workforce rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020, up from 19 percent in 2016.

The growing numbers of women joining the workforce has helped the Kingdom achieve its target of female labor force participation 10 years ahead of time and lifted its international rankings in women’s economic inclusion and empowerment indices.

In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Saudi Arabia was ranked 147 out of 156 countries.

Al-Mozaini added that Saudi women are ranked the most educated females in the Middle East and North Africa and investing in them to work in the tourism industry is a good move.

She added: “Saudi Arabia has been a pioneer in investing in women’s education. I don’t know any country where you go to college for free, and the government will give you money to stay in college. This means you don’t need a job to help your family while studying.

“The government wants you to graduate from school, so you can get a better job after college. I don’t know any country that does that. So, the Kingdom is a pioneer in investing in women.”

The Alkhobar-based Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment was founded by Al-Mozaini in 2018 to “promote women’s empowerment and cultivate sustainable economic development.”

It aims to “raise the percentage of women in leadership by providing both emerging and accomplished female leaders with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to expand their impact on their individual organizations as well as their wider communities.”

Nusf aims to deliver programs that provide the necessary tools for Arab and Saudi women to succeed in professional and leadership roles.

Nusf in Arabic means “half,” and the institute aims to engage half the Kingdom’s population through empowerment and highlight the importance of investing in women.

For 2018-2022, the UN Economic and Social Council elected Saudi Arabia to the UN Commission on the Status of Women, and in the World Bank’s 2021 Women, Business and the Law Index, Saudi Arabia scored 80 out of 100, well ahead of the global average.

The Bench to set up shop in Riyadh to host events for business community

The Bench to set up shop in Riyadh to host events for business community
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Theresa Stevens

The Bench to set up shop in Riyadh to host events for business community

The Bench to set up shop in Riyadh to host events for business community
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Theresa Stevens

RIYADH: British business events firm The Bench is opening a new office in Riyadh, said its general manager in Saudi Arabia, Jana Bader.

The company aims to provide a platform for investors in the food and beverage, hospitality, and aviation sectors to connect and share opportunities in the Kingdom.

“Our investment conferences focus on deal-making and business development. So, whoever comes to our conferences knows they will be coming out with a return on investment — either a deal being made or a joint venture that is about to take place,” said Bader during an exclusive interview with Arab News at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

The Bench sees entering the Kingdom as a unique opportunity and wants to hit the targets of Vision 2030 in terms of focusing on the hospitality sector.

“Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing market in the world right now. We are seeing a lot of international investors and brands trying to get into the market,” said Bader.

“Now we can help facilitate their entry into the market and create an ecosystem for investors to understand the potential opportunities,” she added. Bader said it is also about helping investors understand Saudi culture. “I do not think we have to separate the Saudi culture from hospitality,” she said. “The Saudi culture is hospitality — it is embedded within the culture, and it’s not something you can disconnect.”

Sophos, AIMS Hospitality ink deal on third-party hotel management

Sophos, AIMS Hospitality ink deal on third-party hotel management
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Dana Alomar

Sophos, AIMS Hospitality ink deal on third-party hotel management

Sophos, AIMS Hospitality ink deal on third-party hotel management
Updated 7 min 44 sec ago
Widad Taleb & Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Sophos Hotels SA, a leading third-party hotel operator in Europe, has tied up with AIMS Hospitality, a top Saudi-based investor, to launch the first-of-its-kind independent hotel management company in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Raji Abou Ghanem, the director of development for Sophos Hotels in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that the company has reached agreements with six properties in the country: two of which are operating, and the rest are under construction.

He further said: “We are focusing on big cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah.”

He also disclosed that his company’s joint venture was easy to facilitate due to the support of the local authority, ministries and departments of investment and tourism.

According to Ghanem, the Vision 2030 blueprint offered great opportunities, and the changes, especially in the hospitality sector, are evident.

Furthermore, he said, the company is interested in secondary cities if something is interesting, like a unique project.

Macro Snapshot — US weekly jobless claims fall; Italy business and consumers morale rise

Macro Snapshot — US weekly jobless claims fall; Italy business and consumers morale rise
Updated 26 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — US weekly jobless claims fall; Italy business and consumers morale rise

Macro Snapshot — US weekly jobless claims fall; Italy business and consumers morale rise
Updated 26 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH:  The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, consistent with a labor market that remains tight amid strong demand for workers despite rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 for the week ended May 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The decline partially unwound some of the prior week’s surge, which had pushed claims to their highest level since January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 applications for the latest week. Some blamed the recent increase in applications to less generous seasonal factors in May, the model that the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data, relative to the prior two months.

Others, however, believed some retailers were laying off workers. Several retailers, including Walmart Inc., last week cut their full-year earnings forecasts, warning that inflation was squeezing profits.

In a separate report on Thursday, the Commerce Department confirmed the economy contracted in the first quarter under the weight of a record trade deficit and a slightly slower pace of inventory accumulation compared to the fourth quarter.

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.5 annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its second GDP estimate. That was revised down from the 1.4 percent pace of decline reported in April. The economy grew at a robust 6.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

Italy business morale rise 

Morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose in May, data showed on Thursday, with service industries regaining confidence despite the ongoing war in Ukraine while manufacturers remained downbeat.

National statistics institute ISTAT’s manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.3 in May from 109.9 in April, but still came in slightly above a median forecast of 109.0 in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts.

ISTAT’s composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 110.9, compared with April’s reading of 108.4.

More positive sentiment in the services and retail sectors outweighed a decline in manufacturing and construction.

ISTAT said it had revised it methodology for calculating overall business sentiment, leading to a marked revision of its previous readings for April and preceding months.

Consumer confidence rose in May to 102.7 from 100 in April, the first increase after four consecutive declines. The reading comfortably beat a median forecast of 100.5 in Reuters’ poll.

Australia business investment dips 

Australian business investment fell unexpectedly in the first quarter as floods and bottlenecks hit building work, though firms sharply lifted plans for spending in the year ahead in a boost to the economic outlook.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed private capital spending dipped a real 0.9 percent in the March quarter, from the previous quarter, missing forecasts of a 1.5 percent increase.

Spending on buildings fell 1.7 percent, offsetting a 1.2 percent rise in investment in plant and machinery which is important as this will directly contribute to economic growth in the quarter.

Promisingly, firms upgraded spending plans for the year to June 2023 to a strong A$130.5 billion ($92.49 billion), up almost 12 percent on the previous estimate and above the A$122 billion analysts had looked for.

The report echoes data showing construction work done fell 0.9 percent in the first quarter as bad weather and supply shortages dragged on activity, particularly in housing where building costs rose at the fastest pace in 21 years.

Bank of Canada to hike overnight rate 

The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by 50 basis points on June 1, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago.

The BoC seems set to follow an aggressive path similar to that taken by the Federal Reserve to tame soaring inflation, which hit over a three-decade high of 6.8 percent in April and has now been above the central bank’s 1-3 percent range for more than a year.

After a 50 basis-point hike in April, its biggest single increase in 22 years, BoC Gov. Tiff Macklem said interest rates may need to go above the neutral range — currently estimated to be between 2 percent and 3 percent — for a period of time to get inflation back to target. 

South Korea steps up inflation fight 

South Korea’s central bank on Thursday delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes and forecast further aggressive increases to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark policy rate  by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75 percent, the highest since mid-2019, joining a global wave of tightenings as central bankers grapple with price spikes not seen in decades.

Russian central bank slashes key rate

Russia’s central bank slashed its key interest rate to 11 percent on Thursday and said it saw room for more cuts this year, as inflation slows from more than 20-year highs and the economy heads toward a contraction.

It announced the move, which followed two previous 300 basis point cuts which took the rate to 14 percent, at an extraordinary meeting. The bank has been gradually reversing an emergency rate hike to 20 percent in late February that was triggered by Russia’s Feb. 24 move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions in response.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has completed arranging local sukuk issuances for the debt principal repayments for 2022, with a funding amount of around SR43 billion ($11 billion). 

In accordance with its annual borrowing plan, the NDMC may consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions, it said in a statement.

The move is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to ensure its presence in debt markets and manage debt repayments for the coming years and to facilitate funding for capital expenditures and infrastructure projects.

The center is working on expanding the investors base and strengthening communication channels, CEO Hani Al-Medaini said, adding that it also seeks to attract new capital and international financial institutions to take part in the primary dealers program.

