Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change

Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change
A resident of Dhal Char island looks at the Meghna River, May 21, 2022. She is from a disappearing southern Bangladeshi island, which is shrinking due to river erosion. (Photo: Kawser Forazi)
Updated 14 sec ago

Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change

Disappearing Bangladeshi island tells story of climate change
  • Dhal Char is shrinking due to river erosion spurred by climate change
  • Many residents have suffered forced displacement multiple times
Updated 14 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The last time rising water levels forced Pervin Bibi to leave her home was three years ago.

Now she knows it will happen again soon, as the coastal Bangladeshi island where she lives is disappearing from the map at increasing speed.

Located in the estuary of the Meghna River, just a few kilometers from the Bay of Bengal, the island of Dhal Char is shrinking due to river erosion, which has been accelerated by climate change.

“You will hardly find anyone on this island who has not relocated houses at least a couple of times,” Bibi, 45, told Arab News. “I had to shift my houses four times in the last 30 years due to river erosion.” She is not the only one.

Most of the island’s 10,000 inhabitants have suffered forced displacement when water swept their homes away. Bibi said: “How can we bear the cost of rebuilding the house again and again?”

She now lives with her husband and three children on her father’s land located further away from the river. But another relocation is looming. “Now, it’s also on the verge of disappearance,” she said. “Probably within the next six months I will have to relocate to a new place.”

The water has deprived Dhal Char residents not only of their homes, but also their sources of livelihood.

Another islander, Mohammad Shahjahan, 47, said that he used to have agricultural land on the island, but now, like many others, he is a landless fisherman.

“We used to cultivate paddies on our own lands and there was no question of buying rice from the market,” he said. “Most of the people in Dhal Char live on fishing. Many areas of the island went underwater in the last two decades, so people don’t have enough land to cultivate anymore.”

He estimates that about 800 families have left the island in the last 20 years to find means of sustenance elsewhere.

Mohammad Azhar Uddin, 62, a retired headmaster of one of the island’s four schools, is among the few lucky residents, as river erosion has not yet touched his home.

But he knows his luck will soon run out. “I was lucky for the last four and half decades,” he said. “I think next year, I will also have to relocate my house due to the erosion.” Before the island started to shrink, it covered more than 10 square kilometers.

Now, it measures about three square kilometers or less, Al Noman, head of the Char Fasson subdistrict to which the island belongs, told Arab News.

“For the last two years, we have been trying to protect the island from disappearance by using sandbags in the affected areas. But it seemed inadequate against the mighty river,” he said.

“We have to protect this land anyhow as Bangladesh is a small country and we don’t have enough land. We can’t just let it disappear without any effort.”

But according to one of Bangladesh’s most renowned climate scientists, Prof. Atiq Rahman, sooner or later the island will be totally submerged, as although a natural phenomenon, river erosion in Bangladesh is now happening at a faster rate due to the changing climate.

“Climate change impacts accelerated the erosion in the case of Dhal Char island,” he said. “It may disappear from the map in the next five decades.”

Topics: Bangladesh Bay of Bengal Meghna River Dhal Char

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire
  • Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops on the frontlines in northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday
  • Ukrainian government urged West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages on Sunday as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Kyiv still controls in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, Ukrainian officials said.
The shelling was so intense it was not possible to assess casualties and damage, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said. Dozens of buildings have been destroyed in the past few days.
“The situation has extremely escalated,” Gaidai said.
The Ukrainian government meanwhile urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.
The battle for Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, is in the spotlight as Russia ekes out slow but solid gains in the Donbas, comprising of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
It has concentrated huge firepower on a small area — a contrast to earlier phases of the conflict when its forces were often spread thinly — bludgeoning towns and cities with artillery and air strikes.
Governor Gaidai said on Sunday that Russian forces had dug in at the Myr hotel on Sievierodonetsk’s northern edge.
“They cannot advance further into the city and are taking casualties, but we are not able right now to push them out of the hotel,” he said on Telegram.
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington said the Russians had still not managed to encircle the city and the Ukrainian defenders have inflicted “fearful casualties” on them.
The Ukrainians were taking serious losses themselves, civilians as well as combatants, they said in a briefing paper.
Russia’s fixation on Sievierodonetsk had drawn resources from other battlefronts and as result they had made little progress elsewhere, the analysts said.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine that aimed to seize and occupy the entire country has become a desperate and bloody offensive to capture a single city in the east while defending important but limited gains in the south and east,” they said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — who has won widespread admiration in the West for his leadership in the conflict — visited Ukrainian troops on the frontlines in northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday.
The trip marked his first official appearance outside Kyiv region since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talks with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region. (AFP)


“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the president’s office quoted him as telling soldiers as he handed out commendations and gifts.
Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces back from around Kharkiv earlier this month but the city has come under renewed artillery fire this week.
Send guns
Earlier, Zelensky voiced hopes Ukraine’s allies would provide much-needed weapons and said he expected “good news” in the coming days.
Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and US self-propelled howitzers, his defense minister said on Saturday.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak repeated a call for US-made long-range multiple-rocket launchers. US officials have told Reuters such systems are actively being considered, with a decision possible in coming days.
Zelensky said in a television interview on Saturday he believed Russia would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the territory it has lost since the invasion.
But he ruled out the idea of using force to win back all the land Ukraine has lost to Russia since 2014, which includes the southern peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow that year.
“I do not believe that we can restore all of our territory by military means. If we decide to go that way, we will lose hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.
Russia says it is waging a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian-speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a false pretext for a war of aggression.
Thousands of people, including many civilians, have been killed and several million have fled their homes, either to safer parts of Ukraine or to abroad.
Counter-attacks
Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military command said its forces were counter-attacking in the southern Kherson region, most of which is occupied by Russia.
It said in its daily briefing that they had pushed back Russian troops and forced them to take “unfavorable defensive positions” near the Pivdennyi Buh River after a similar counter-attack the previous day in three villages on the border with the neighboring Mykolaiv region.
It gave no further details and Reuters was unable to verify the information.
The Mykolaiv regional administration said residential areas of Mykolaiv city had been shelled on Sunday morning, killing one civilian and wounding at least six.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Afghan asylum seeker would 'rather die' than be deported to Rwanda

Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda

Afghan asylum seeker would ‘rather die’ than be deported to Rwanda
  • Hakim Khan, 32, spoke about his fears of being sent to the African country after he was detained at an immigration removal center this month
  • Khan, who arrived in Britain as a child in 2008, said: ‘This is not the right thing to do; I just want to be free, I want to be with my family’
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan asylum seeker who arrived in Britain as a child has told The Independent that he would “rather die” than be sent to Rwanda under the UK government’s controversial new asylum removal policy.

Hakim Khan, 32, spoke about his fears of being sent to the African country after he was detained at an immigration removal center this month and informed by British authorities that he might be deported.

Khan, who arrived in Britain as a child in 2008, said: “This is not the right thing to do. I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human. I have hopes like other people. I want to have rights. There are no deportations to Afghanistan — why are they keeping me here?”

Khan is among around 100 asylum seekers believed to have been sent “notices of intent,” letters that detail how their situation is being reviewed to determine if they can be “removed elsewhere.”

Rwanda is a possible destination after the UK’s recently announced deal with the country.

Ministers signed off the plan to deter small boat migrant crossings over the English Channel, with hundreds of thousands of migrants making the perilous journey in recent years.

The plan will see thousands of people shipped 4,000 miles away to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed.

Khan said his asylum claim was refused when he turned 18 in 2012. He then eventually traveled to France to claim asylum but was returned to Britain under the Dublin Regulations, which require a migrant to process asylum claims in the country where they first made an application.

His next claim in Britain was refused. He traveled to France again, telling The Independent that he was homeless with “no home, no food, no nothing.”

He returned to the UK on May 14, 2022, after the Rwanda plans were announced, and was served notice that he could be sent to Africa.

The Home Office announced on Thursday that 24 percent of people making small boat crossings to Britain had come from Afghanistan, highlighting the significant migration crisis sparked by the Taliban’s recapture of Kabul.

Khan said that most of his family fled after the fall of Kabul and had been traveling to Europe to seek refuge.

“I’ve been here for years. I want to enjoy my life in the UK,” he added.

Emma Ginn, of Medical Justice, said the mental health risks of the detention and deportation plans were significant. A poll of some of the charity’s recently detained clients found that 87 percent reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts.

“There is potential for an even worse situation than during the concentrated program of charter removal flights in 2020, characterized by high levels of distress, self-harm, and suicidal ideation,” she added.

Topics: Afghanistan United Kingdom (UK) Rwanda Hakim Khan

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals
  • Pope Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter’s Square
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Sunday he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer.
Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’ determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church.
Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter’s Square. At least 16 of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.
The pope said he will conduct the consistory, as the ceremony to elevate churchmen to cardinal’s rank is known, on Aug. 27.
Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, while three are prelates who currently hold top positions at the Vatican.

Topics: Pope Francis

India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
  • Aadhaar card, which has a unique number tied to an individual’s fingerprints, face and eye scan, aims to block theft and leakage in India’s welfare schemes
Updated 29 May 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday withdrew a warning not to share photocopies of the national biometric identity card after the announcement caused widespread panic on social media.
The Aadhaar card, which has a unique number tied to an individual’s fingerprints, face and eye scan, aims to block theft and leakage in India’s welfare schemes. But critics fear it could spawn a surveillance state.
The press information bureau withdrew the warning two days after issuing it, saying the release was published in the context of an attempt to misuse an edited Aadhaar card, and was being withdrawn “in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation.”
The new statement said the Aadhaar ecosystem had adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users, and that users are only advised to exercise “normal prudence.”
The Friday announcement had advised people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because it could be misused. “Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card,” the initial release read.
The warning triggered alarm on social media as screengrabs of the press release and news articles went viral, with the issue among the top 10 trending topics in India on Twitter on Sunday.
“I might have stayed in almost a 100 hotels who kept a copy of my Aadhar! Now this,” said Twitter user @_NairFYI.
The Unique Identification Authority of India says among its frequently asked questions, “It is near impossible to impersonate you if you use Aadhar to prove your identity.”
“People have been freely giving other identity documents. But did they stop using these documents for the fear that somebody would use them to impersonate? No!” it says.
India’s Supreme Court in 2018 upheld the validity of the Aadhaar, but flagged privacy concerns and reined in a government push to make it mandatory for everything from banking to telecom services.

Topics: India

Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest

Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest

Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest
  • Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in Afghanistan
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

KABUL: About two dozen Afghan women chanting “bread, work, freedom” protested in the capital on Sunday against the Taliban’s harsh restrictions on their rights.
Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in Afghanistan.
“Education is my right! Reopen schools!” chanted the protesters, many of them wearing face-covering veils, as they gathered in front of the ministry of education.
Demonstrators marched for a few hundred meters before ending the rally as authorities deployed Taliban fighters in plain clothes, an AFP correspondent reported.
“We wanted to read out a declaration but the Taliban didn’t allow it,” said protester Zholia Parsi.
“They took the mobile phones of some girls and also prevented us from taking photos or videos of our protest.”
After seizing power, the Taliban had promised a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterized their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
But many restrictions have already been imposed.
Tens of thousands of girls have been shut out of secondary schools, while women have been barred from returning to many government jobs.
Women have also been banned from traveling alone and can only visit public gardens and parks in the capital on days separate from men.
This month, the country’s supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada said women should generally stay at home.
They were ordered to conceal themselves completely, including their faces, should they need to go out in public.
The decree, which triggered international outrage, carried echoes of the Taliban’s first reign, when they made the all-covering burqa mandatory for women.
The Taliban have also banned protests calling for women’s rights and dismissed calls by the United Nations to reverse their restrictions.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the curbs, holding small protests.
But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying they had been detained.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

