German engineering body scraps 2022 outlook: Report

The association, which has over 3,400 members, initially predicted 2022 growth of 7 percent, before cutting that to 4 percent in March. Reuters/File
The association, which has over 3,400 members, initially predicted 2022 growth of 7 percent, before cutting that to 4 percent in March. Reuters/File
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

German engineering body scraps 2022 outlook: Report

German engineering body scraps 2022 outlook: Report
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s main engineering industry association has scrapped its 2022 production forecast, saying even a reduced estimate it made in March would no longer be met.

Inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and supply chain disruptions were compounding a broader economic slowdown, VDMA President Karl Haeusgen told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

The association, which has over 3,400 members, initially predicted 2022 growth of 7 percent, before cutting that to 4 percent in March.

“But even that can no longer be sustained,” Haeusgen was quoted as saying. He did not give a new forecast.

“Above all, we are impacted by material shortages,” he said.

“The companies are short of semiconductors and a number of other electronic components,” he said.

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

Qatar central bank expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar’s gross domestic product should grow 3.5 percent in 2022, Central Bank Gov. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar’s GDP would grow 3.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery. 

According to an Arab Monetary Fund report issued this year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were the most competitive Arab economies between 2017 and 2020.

The report monitors the economic competitiveness of Arab countries and the government measures taken in this regard.

Australia's AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts

Australia’s AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

AGL Energy Ltd. could launch a strategic review as early as Monday as doubts grow over the Australian power producer’s plans to split into two companies, the Australian newspaper reported.

AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail and generation units may lack the shareholder support to go ahead, the newspaper said.

AGL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

One option was to launch a strategic review that could boost the chances of AGL being sold off, the Australian reported, citing unnamed sources.

AGL’s board was to meet on Sunday afternoon to determine next steps, with a decision possible on Monday, the report said.

Shareholders are set to vote on June 15 on AGL’s demerger plan. The split would form AGL Australia, which would be the country’s top energy retailer, and Accel Energy, the country’s top power producer.

Technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes indicated on Friday he would seek two seats on AGL’s board if the plan to split the company failed.

In a letter addressed to AGL Chair Peter Botten, Cannon-Brookes criticized the demerger plan and expressed his intention to appoint two nominees for Grok Ventures — a vehicle he owns — to the AGL board.

Cannon-Brookes, the co-chief executive of software firm Atlassian and a vocal climate activist, gained an 11.3 percent stake in AGL this month by converting part of his derivatives-based holding in the company. He failed in a takeover attempt with Brookfield Asset Management earlier this year.

Australian pension fund HESTA previously joined the tech billionaire in opposing the demerger, saying it did not see the split supporting decarbonization targets laid out by the Paris climate agreement.

Accel, if the demerger goes ahead, will inherit AGL’s coal-fired power plants and the mantle of Australia’s largest carbon emitter, according to government data.

Serbia's Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbia’s Vucic agrees 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I cannot speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom,” Vucic told reporters.

Serbia’s 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

Topics: Serbia Russia gas

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

TORONTO: Canadian banks wrapped up second quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.

Rising prices and the central bank’s rapid interest rate hikes are squeezing Canadians, who are already among the most indebted in the developed world, and concerns are rising about the extent to which rates must further increase to skirt an inflationary spiral.

“Recessions start when the economy is at maximum awesome,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Canadian banks are likely “releasing provisions on performing loans on over-confidence in their (positive) base case economic scenario and underweighting the likelihood of adverse scenarios, which is, in my view, no longer a tail risk.”

Total allowances for credit losses at Canada’s Big Six banks fell 20 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to about C$23 billion ($18.1 billion), the lowest level of the past two years, according to the banks’ financial statements.

Already, there is some evidence that consumers and companies are feeling the pinch, with insolvencies up 24 percent in March from February.

Many of the banks also predict mortgage growth will slow from pandemic levels, although further business and credit card lending recovery are expected to help offset that.

Royal Bank of Canada reported the biggest drop in allowances, down 30 percent from a year ago. Chief Risk Officer Graeme Hepworth told analysts that the bank has adjusted provisions to reflect increased economic headwinds, but that was offset by pandemic-related reserve releases.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which missed estimates partly on higher provisions, and Toronto-Dominion Bank had the smallest year-on-year declines in ACLs.

“We like the messaging we heard” from TD, which held back “a good amount” of allowances on macroeconomic risks, CIBC Capital Markets Analyst Paul Holden wrote in a note on Thursday. “Credit trends are benign but TD is still taking a conservative view to the future.”

The Canadian banks share index has gained 2.3 percent since the lenders began reporting results this week, compared with a 1.8 percent gain in the broader Toronto stocks benchmark, shrinking their underperformance since the March peak.

They remain below their historical average trading price relative to forward earnings, while offering higher dividend yields than US peers.

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares

Dubai-listed Aramex allows 100% foreign ownership of shares
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramex has become the first onshore UAE company listed on the Dubai Financial Market to allow foreign investors full ownership of its free-floating shares, a statement showed.

The global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions has obtained the necessary approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority and all other relevant regulatory authorities to officially increase the foreign ownership limit to 100 percent from 49 percent.

Aramex Chairman Mohamed Juma Alshamsi said that the decision was enabled by the landmark reforms to foreign ownership and investment in the UAE, coupled with investor-friendly policies.

These reforms promote more robust corporate governance practices, serve to attract and protect the interest of all shareholders alike, he said.

Aramex board of directors passed a resolution on April 27, in order to remove restrictions related to foreign investment. 

 

