Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO, following the resignation of Rayan Fayez in March.

Al-Salloom is currently head of the wholesale banking group at BSF and will assume this position as acting CEO starting June 1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Having held different leadership positions in the banking sector, he has a vast experience in the industry.

Rayan Fayez, previously managing director and CEO at BSF, had resigned almost two months ago to join the top management team at NEOM – the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar Giga project.