Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO, following the resignation of Rayan Fayez in March.

Al-Salloom is currently head of the wholesale banking group at BSF and will assume this position as acting CEO starting June 1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Having held different leadership positions in the banking sector, he has a vast experience in the industry.

Rayan Fayez, previously managing director and CEO at BSF, had resigned almost two months ago to join the top management team at NEOM – the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar Giga project.

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021

RIYADH:  Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., will distribute SR475 million ($127 million) as cash dividends, representing 40 percent of the share price, for the year 2021. 

In an extraordinary general assembly meeting held on May 29, the company accepted the board of directors’ recommendation to pay cash dividends of SR4 per share for 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed firm has recently reported a 38 percent increase in quarterly profits to SR283 million.

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue

Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Moammar Information Systems Co. is looking to increase its capital by 20 percent through the issuance of bonus shares.

The information technology firm’s capital plan entails increasing capital from SR250 million ($67 million) to SR300 million, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders are set to receive one share for every five shares held by capitalizing an amount of SR50 million from reserves and retained earnings.

“This recommendation aims to increase the capital to enhance the company's resources, which will contribute to achieving good growth rates in the coming years,” the company said.

The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval in the general assembly meeting to be held on June 22.

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020

Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020

RIYADH: Travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic saw tourism’s contribution to Saudi Arabia's GDP decline by 2.1 percentage points compared to 2019, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

SAUDIA selects King Abdullah Economic City as base for new facility

Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

SAUDIA selects King Abdullah Economic City as base for new facility

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as SAUDIA, has selected King Abdullah Economic City to open its new divisional facility, as it eyes a digital transformation, according to a statement. 

It revealed that the new divisional location capable of accommodating 1,000 employees, will help SAUDIA capitalize on the benefits of KAEC’s advanced infrastructure to further enhance its overall performance. 

Under the deal, the divisional facility in the Bay La Sun district workplace will be dedicated to IT, data analysis, and guest services sector employees. 

“We are pleased to have SAUDIA as the newest member of KAEC’s business and investment community. We will continue to cement KAEC’s position as the Red Sea coast’s premier business and investment hub and Vision 2030 realization platform,” said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC. 

Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of the SAUDIA Group said, “This new optimized work environment with state-of-the-art technological developments will facilitate SAUDIA’s progress toward achieving its Vision 2030 goals.”

Shell greenlights $2.5bn Crux gas project off Australia

Updated 42 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Shell greenlights $2.5bn Crux gas project off Australia

  • Energy consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated it would cost about $2.5 billion, also cited by Credit Suisse analysts
MELBOURNE: Shell Plc said on Monday it had given the go-ahead to develop the Crux gas field off Australia, which analysts estimated would cost around $2.5 billion.

Construction is expected to start in 2023 with first gas expected in 2027, which will feed the 3.6 million ton a year Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, the oil and gas major said in a statement.

Shell said the project would help its Asian customers move from coal to gas, and also provide a secure supply source, a key factor following the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

“The project will also boost our customers’ security of supply, which is becoming an ever more significant consideration for global consumers,” said Wael Sawan, Shell’s director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.

A Shell spokesperson declined to comment on the project’s cost saying the company does not comment on capital investments on an individual asset level.

“The use of Prelude’s existing infrastructure enables significantly reduced development costs, making Crux competitive and commercially attractive,” Sawan said.

Energy consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated it would cost about $2.5 billion, also cited by Credit Suisse analysts.

“In a global context, Crux is an example of the type of incremental, shorter-cycle, high-return development that the industry is targeting as it maintains capital discipline despite strengthening commodity prices,” Wood Mackenzie analyst Michael Song said in a note.

However, he said the Crux volumes would enter the market at the same time as around 100 million tons a year of new LNG would be coming to the market from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Canada.

Credit Suisse analyst highlighted long-running problems at Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility potentially hurting returns on the Crux development, which would otherwise be highly valuable as it will use existing infrastructure.

“There is still risk to Shell achieving sustained production rates at the Prelude FLNG facility that could impact Crux value,” Kavonic said. 

 

