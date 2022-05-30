Lebanon questions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over Interpol notice

BEIRUT: Lebanon has questioned ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after receiving an Interpol red notice for his arrest but did not take new legal measures against him, a court official said Monday.
“Judge Imad Qabalan interrogated Ghosn in the presence of his legal representative over the contents of the red notice,” the official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak on the issue.
The questions centered on allegations including “money laundering, misuse of power ... squandering company money” and others, the official said, adding that Ghosn was later released.
Earlier in May, Lebanon received the Interpol red notice, which is not an international arrest warrant, but asks authorities worldwide to provisionally detain people pending possible extradition or other legal actions.
The notice was issued after France sought the arrest of Ghosn in April over suspect payments of some $16.3 million (€15 million) between the Renault-Nissan automaker alliance that Ghosn once headed and its dealer in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles.
Following the latest questioning session, Lebanon will send Ghosn’s responses to French judicial authorities, the court official said.
Lebanon, which does not extradite its citizens and has banned Ghosn from leaving its territory, asked France to send all evidence it has gathered against the former executive so that the judiciary can determine whether he can be tried in Beirut.
Ghosn — who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenships — was initially due to stand trial in Japan following his detention there in 2018, but he jumped bail and fled to Lebanon.
DUBLIN: Three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday found former soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining the so-called Daesh group in Syria.
Smith, 40, wept in the dock as judge Tony Hunt read the panel’s decision, which was delivered after a nine-week trial.
The Muslim convert, who wore a hijab to court, pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.
Judge Hunt said the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that she traveled to Syria “with her eyes open” and pledged allegiance to the group, led by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
She was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism by sending 800 euros ($900) to aid medical treatment for a Syrian man in Turkey.
Hunt said there was reasonable doubt that she intended the money to be used for humanitarian purposes rather than to fund terrorism.
He granted her bail until a sentencing hearing on July 11.
During the trial, which began in January, prosecutors detailed how Smith, who was a member of the Irish Defense Forces from 2001 to 2011, traveled to Daesh controlled territory in 2015 after converting to Islam.
In 2012, she went on pilgrimage to Makkah, and expressed a desire on an Islamic Facebook page to live under Sharia law and to die a martyr.
The court was told that she bought a one-way ticket from Dublin to Turkey, crossing the border into Syria and living in Raqqa, the capital of the Daesh’s self-styled caliphate.
At the time, the hard-line extremists ruled over vast swathes of Syria and Iraq, attracting thousands of foreign fighters to their cause before the group’s territorial defeat in the region.
After failing to convince her husband to join her, Smith divorced him in 2016 and married a UK national involved in the group’s armed patrols.
As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, their last remaining stronghold, before returning to Ireland.
She was arrested on arrival at Dublin airport on December 1, 2019 with her young daughter.
Defense lawyers argued that Smith’s presence in IS territory did not make her a de facto member of the extremist Sunni group.
They have said it could only be argued “at a stretch” that she provided some sort of assistance to the group because she had kept a home for her husband.
The three judges sat without a jury at the Special Criminal Court, which adjudicates on cases involving terrorism and organized crime offenses.
In 2012, Cesar Kaab Abdul established a mosque in Jardim Cultura Fisica
SAO PAULO: Over the past two decades, there has been a visible rise in the number of Muslim converts in the poor outskirts and slums of Brazil’s large cities.
New mosques have been established in neighborhoods with no history of welcoming Middle Eastern immigrants.
Nobody knows for sure the size of Brazil’s Muslim population. In 2010, when the most recent census was conducted by the government, 35,000 Brazilians declared themselves as Muslim, a very small proportion of the total population of 210 million. Many in the country believe that the number is much higher now.
In 2012, Cesar Kaab Abdul established a mosque in Jardim Cultura Fisica, a slum in the city of Embu das Artes, in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area.
A community organizer for decades, he was part of the first generation of hip hop artists in Brazil in the 1980s, and became known in that sphere as a rapper and cultural activist.
Cesar’s mosque was named after Sumayyah bint Khayyat, a member of the Prophet Muhammad’s community.
“I chose a woman’s name to show that the idea that women are oppressed in Islam is only a prejudice,” he told Arab News.
Cesar’s first contact with Islam was through Malcolm X’s autobiography, which commonly circulates among black resistance movements.
“Most rappers had Malcolm X as a reference, but his religiousness usually went unnoticed,” he added.
As an office clerk in Sao Paulo’s financial district, Cesar had a Muslim Arab co-worker and became curious about his breaks to pray during office hours. “He told me he was Muslim, and I remembered Malcolm X’s story,” he recalled.
Cesar kept rapping and attained some success. His band even performed at US rapper Ja Rule’s concert in Brazil.
But he remained interested in Islam and would continually look for information about it online.
In 2007, he got in touch with a Muslim preacher in Egypt who instructed him and sent him books about Islam. From that point on, Cesar’s life began to deeply change.
“I used to be very radical on Islam’s cultural and political aspects … but then I began to understand its true nature,” he said.
In 2014 Cesar performed Hajj, which was “a deeply transforming experience.” At that time, he had already ceased to take part in music concerts and to drink alcohol. As well as his mosque, he established a center for the dissemination of Islam.
Many of his hip hop colleagues followed his example and converted to Islam. Cesar began to use his cultural influence to spread the prophet’s message, distributing Qur’ans even to high-profile Brazilian rappers such as Dexter and Mano Brown.
His mosque became a social center, and during the COVID-19 pandemic it distributed at least 30 tons of food to the neediest in the region.
One of the fruits of his work was the conversion of Kareem Malik Abdul, a master of capoeira, a combination of dance and martial art created by African slaves during the slavery era in Brazil (1500-1888).
“Capoeira has a connection with Afro-Brazilian religions,” Kareem told Arab News. “At first I resisted the idea of going to the mosque when Cesar invited me, but then I saw how Islam changed his life.”
A longtime member of a capoeira group, he did not like the jokes his colleagues would make about him after his conversion.
“At times, somebody would say in front of everybody at the gym that I was carrying bombs in my backpack. As a Muslim, I was seen as a terrorist,” said Kareem, who decided to leave his colleagues and start his own capoeira group.
“They saw capoeira as a form of fighting and could become violent sometimes. In my group, I decided to focus on the musical, cultural and historical dimensions of capoeira, emphasizing the human aspect.”
The idea of taking extra care with the physical safety and limitations of all participants came from Islam, Kareem said.
He ended up developing a teaching method based on motivation, which attracted children with Down syndrome to his classes.
A black militant, he usually tells his students about the malês, which is what Muslim Africans — usually brought from West Africa — were called during Brazil’s slavery era, especially in the 19th century.
In 1835, they led a famous rebellion for freedom in Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia.
“I am sure some of the malês were capoeira fighters,” said Kareem, who celebrated when another capoeira master converted to Islam due to his work.
Jamal Adesoji, a 40-year-old biologist and rapper from the city of Pelotas, is also an enthusiast of the malês’ history.
A black militant, he first discovered Islam after watching a movie about Malcolm X. Years later, he sought the help of Palestinian immigrants in his city to learn more about the religion.
“I frequented mosques in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, and at times I felt discriminated against for not being Arab and for being black,” he lamented.
Over the years, Adesoji met many African Muslims and started to feel part of a joint identity.
“I studied and discovered that there were malês and even Islamic schools in my city in the 19th century,” he said.
“Islam first arrived in Brazil with the Africans, so it’s part of our identity — a part that was erased over time.”
Adesoji frequents a mosque in the city of Passo Fundo that was created years ago by Muhammad Lucena, a convert from Sao Paulo.
The mosque gathers 1,000 people. About 150 of them are Brazilian converts, while the others are West African and South Asian, mostly workers at halal units in meat and poultry processing plants.
Lucena was a black militant in Sao Paulo whose group began collectively studying Malcolm X’s works at the beginning of the 1990s.
They decided to go to a mosque in the neighborhood to learn more about Islam. Lucena and a friend ended up converting.
In 1997, he received a scholarship to study in Libya — a turbulent time due to international sanctions imposed on Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.
After a tough time adapting to his new life — he only spoke Portuguese and did not know anybody in Libya — Lucena managed to learn Arabic and studied at university for three years.
“When I came back to Brazil, all I had in my mind was to disseminate the prophet’s message,” he said.
Lucena was invited to work in the halal industry in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. “Many Brazilians converted after meeting their Muslim colleagues in the processing plant, especially people from the city’s poorest regions,” he recalled.
The rapid growth of the Passo Fundo community called the attention of a Kuwaiti donor, and Lucena was able to buy a building and establish a mosque.
“Some of the Brazilian families who ended up leaving the city and going back to their original regions created Muslim communities there too,” he said.
Lucena believes that Islam will keep growing in the country as more Brazilians are getting involved in its dissemination.
Syrian-born Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent sheikh in Brazil, told Arab News: “Brazil erased the great Muslim African figures from its history. Reparation is necessary at all levels while blacks’ rights aren’t respected.”
He celebrates the fact that there are now many sheikhs in the country able to guide converts through their journey, which will avoid possible distortions.
“Although Brazilian Islam was consolidated by Arab immigrants, now things have changed,” Hammadeh said.
“Some time ago, it was unthinkable that a convert could assume leadership of an Islamic institution. Now it’s more and more common.”
BEIJING: A Beijing man has landed thousands of his neighbors in quarantine after he ignored an order to stay at home and later tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a police investigation.
The Chinese capital has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to stay home over the last five weeks to curb its largest coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
Officials said Sunday a man in his 40s surnamed Sun had failed to follow a requirement to isolate that he was given after he visited a shopping center considered “high risk.”
“During the home isolation period he... went out many times and walked in the neighborhood,” said Beijing public security official Pan Xuhong.
Sun and his wife later tested positive, prompting authorities to lock down 5,000 of their neighbors at home and send 250 to a government quarantine center.
It comes as virus restrictions began to be eased in Beijing on Monday, with authorities re-opening parks, museums and cinemas and declaring the outbreak under control.
China is wedded to a zero COVID-19 strategy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters as they emerge.
There are tough penalties for breaking the rules and Sun is now under police investigation.
Beijing’s omicron-fueled cluster has seen more than 1,700 infections since late April — a tiny number by global standards but troubling for China’s rigid approach to the virus.
Case numbers have dropped sharply in the past week.
“There have been no new cases found in society (outside quarantine centers) for two days,” Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing government, said Sunday.
“The situation is stable and improving... but the risk of a rebound still exists.”
Most bus, subway and taxi services in three of the capital’s most populous districts were running again Monday and millions were told to return to work.
A handful of tai chi practitioners and locals were enjoying balmy weather in a re-opened downtown park.
“I think people are waiting to see whether there will be new cases before coming out in large numbers,” said Zhi Ruo, a government employee who had brought his five-year-old child out to play.
Schools remain closed and Beijing still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter public facilities, including supermarkets.
China’s commercial hub Shanghai has announced plans to re-open businesses from June 1 — nearly two months after all economic activity ground to a halt in a citywide lockdown.
The city will “eliminate unreasonable restrictions ... and abandon the approval system for work and production by enterprises,” Vice Mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing Sunday.
Wu announced a slew of measures to shore up Shanghai’s virus-battered economy, including cutting property taxes, subsidising gas and electricity for businesses and ordering banks to lend more to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Residents allowed to leave home for a few hours were seen getting haircuts and massages on sidewalks at the weekend as Shanghai slowly started to re-open.
The city reported 66 infections Monday, while Beijing reported 12.
KYIV/KHARKIV: Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as “very fierce” in a city that become a key objective for Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas.
Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city’s southeastern and northeastern areas fringes, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed a massive Russian offensive across the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
“Some 90 percent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised speech.
“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the “liberation” of the Donbas, an industrial region which includes Luhansk and Donetsk, was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow.
Ukrainian forces in the Donbas said they were on the defensive all day on Sunday. Russian forces fired on 46 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, killing at least three civilians, wounding two others or destroying or damaging 62 civilian buildings.
Russian shelling also continued on Sunday across several regions such as in Novy Buh in Mykolaiv and Sumy.
European Union leaders will meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia including an oil embargo.
EU governments have been unable to agree on a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow because the proposed embargo on Russian oil is not acceptable to Hungary and a big problem for Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Ahead of the summit, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed fears that EU unity was “starting to crumble” and draft conclusions of the meeting, seen by Reuters, indicated there will be little in terms of new decisions.
But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said “there will be an agreement in the end,” with a deal on the next sanctions package by Monday afternoon.
Separately, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna will meet Zelensky in Kyiv later on Monday to offer more support for the country, the French foreign affairs ministry said.
POKHARA, Nepal: Rescue workers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 20 people out of the 22 who were on board a small aircraft that crashed in a remote northwestern region, an aviation official in the capital Kathmandu said on Monday.
“Efforts are underway to bring the bodies to Kathmandu,” Teknath Sitaula, a spokesman for the capital’s Tribhuvan International Airport said.
Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air shortly after taking off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
Helicopters operated by the military and private firms scoured the remote mountainous area all day Sunday, aided by teams on foot, but called off the search when night fell, as bad weather hampered the recovery operation at around 3,800-4,000 meters (12,500-13,000 feet) above sea level.
After the search resumed on Monday, the army shared on social media a photo of aircraft parts and other debris littering a sheer mountainside including a wing with the registration number 9N-AET clearly visible.
Four Indians were on board as well as two Germans, with the remainder Nepalis. There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the plane “met an accident” at 14,500 feet (4,420 meters) in the Sanosware area of Thasang rural municipality in Mustang district.
“Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, search continues for the remaining. The weather is very bad but we were able to take a team to the crash site. No other flight has been possible,” authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn said.
Pokhara Airport spokesman Dev Raj Subedi said the rescuers had followed GPS, mobile and satellite signals to narrow down the location.
Pradeep Gauchan, a local official, said that the wreckage was at a height of around 3,800-4,000 meters (12,500-13,000 feet) above sea level.
“It is very difficult to reach there by foot. One team has been dropped close to the area by a helicopter but it is cloudy right now so flights have not been possible,” Gauchan said earlier in the day.
“Helicopters are on standby waiting for the clouds to clear,” he said.
According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada’s de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago in 1979.
Tara Air is a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines, a privately owned domestic carrier that services many remote destinations across Nepal.
It suffered its last fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountainside in Myagdi district.
Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
The Himalayan country also has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.
The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Katmandu’s notoriously difficult international airport, skidded into a football field and burst into flames.
Fifty-one people died and 20 miraculously escaped the burning wreckage but sustained serious injuries.
That accident was Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Katmandu airport.
Just two months earlier a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.