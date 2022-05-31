You are here

Salt Bae restaurant owner may sell stake to Qatar’s wealth fund

Salt Bae restaurant owner may sell stake to Qatar’s wealth fund
RIYADH: The owner of Nusr-Et Steakhouse, Salt Bae, is in talks to sell a stake in Qatar’s $450 billion wealth fund, Bloomberg reported. 

While D.ream Group, a food and beverage services company, may sell 20 percent of its stake to the Qatar Investment Authority for about $300 million.

The owner of D.ream Group, Ferit Dogus, is trying to raise cash and deliver on pledges it made to banks as part of a debt restructuring, according to Bloomberg. 

In 2020, the company agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in a luxury mall in Istanbul to an arm of the Qatar Investment Authority.

RIYADH: Alternative asset manager Arcapita Holdings Group, together with its partner Realco Capital Partners has announced its exit from Quarry Trail, a student housing community serving the University of Tennessee in the US, according to a statement. 

Quarry Trail is now acquired by Nitya Capital LLC, a US-based real estate investment firm, that owns real estate assets worth over $2 billion in the country. 

Despite the pandemic, Arcapita’s student housing strategy, targeting public universities was resilient, as it witnessed strong occupancy levels and rent growth, driven by pent-up demand for an on-campus experience from both domestic and international students.

According to the statement, Arcapita has completed over $15 billion in US real estate transactions over the past 25 years in various segments including rental housing and the industrial sector. 

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, recorded its first monthly decline in 2022 to end the month of May on a down note, as investors fretted over the turmoil of the global economy.

TASI ended the month surrendering 5.9 percent, down 812 points to reach 12,921 at the closing bell of Tuesday's session.  

This was coupled with weak performances by all 18 sectors with the exception of capital goods, food and beverages, and diversified financials.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the gainers' list with a 72.36 percent gain during the month, followed by Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Tadawul Group, which gained 15.89 percent and 14.54 percent, respectively.

TASI lost its record high as it crossed 13,000 points for the first time since 2006 in March, and maintained this level during April as it closed at 13,733.

The record high resulted from a steep increase in oil prices caused by the Russian war, which benefited the Saudi economy, however, the continuance of the war has created skepticism.

Regardless of poor May performance, companies listed on Saudi Arabia’s stock market witnessed 73 percent growth in their first quarter profit, with nearly all sectors recording profit.

The main index also saw a flurry of listings since the beginning of the year, led by Nahdi Medical, which was also the largest listing since Aramco, along with six other companies.

While the Russia-Ukraine war continues, market sentiment is sullied by uncertainty. The war has led to global conflict, causing inflation to rise, and oil prices to fluctuate on a daily basis, making investors extremely vulnerable.

 

RIYADH: Saudi money supply — M3 — increased by 8.7 percent from SR2.20 trillion ($590 billion) in April last year, according to data published on Saudi Central Bank website on Tuesday.

More to follow

RIYADH: Egypt’s Palm Hills Development is targeting 20 Egyptian billion pounds ($1.1 billion) in real estate sales this year, co-CEO Hazem Badran told Asharq.

The company, which is the second-largest real estate firm listed on EGX30, achieved a 62 percent increase in its contractual sales to 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds last quarter.

This was coupled with a 44 percent profit jump on an annual basis to 295 million pounds and a 47 percent rise in sales to 2.9 billion pounds.

Badran revealed that prices of the company’s real estate units have surged 15 percent since the beginning of the year, adding that "it may witness an additional 5 percent increase in the coming months." 

He said the recent interest rate hike by the Egyptian central bank will have an impact on Palm Hills’ operations in the coming period.

The executive also disclosed that the company is looking to issue securitized bonds worth up to 2 billion pounds in the last quarter of 2022.

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is likely to stick to its oil production plans this week despite the EU’s move to sanction Russia, Bloomberg reported. 

Little action from the OPEC+ is required as global oil supply and demand levels remain stable, Bloomberg reported, citing an official close to the organization. 

Following the EU’s embargo on Russia, oil prices exceeded $124 a barrel in London on Tuesday, leaving the global market coping with rising fuel prices and limited supplies.

