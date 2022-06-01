You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 
KEIR International is a joint-stock company with a capital of SR120 million ($32 million), which is involved in telecommunications, information technology, and power. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9444e

Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom firm KEIR International Co. said its direct listing on Nomu was a needed initiative so “KEIR can continue to participate in the developments in the public and private sectors as a telecom, power and water utility services company.”

In a statement issued on the social media, the company’s founder and chairman Mohammed Al Dhalaan said, “It was a significant step so KEIR can be clearer with its goals and open more doors and explore more opportunities as we aspire for expansion of investments, growth in revenues and broaden our appeal to more investors and partners.”

“It was a necessary evolution so KEIR can become a stronger company with better corporate governance,” he added.

The company is in the process of investing in optical fiber services, CEO Waseem Al Marzoki told Argaam.

KEIR’s primary objectives are wired and wireless communications, voice communications, cybersecurity, smart meters, alternative energy, and manufacturing, he added in the report.

The Capital Market Authority approved the application of KEIR International to register its shares for a direct listing on Nomu on May 25.

KEIR International is a joint-stock company with a capital of SR120 million ($32 million), which is involved in telecommunications, information technology, and power.

Topics: NOMU Telecom Listing share

UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices

UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices

UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fuel prices in the UAE are set to increase in June 2022 amid global rallying oil prices, The National News reported.

This comes as oil topped $100 per barrel as of the end of February period.

Consumers across the country have been exposed to high prices after a 10 percent surge in May and a 16 percent jump in April.

As of June, one liter of Super 98 will climb 13.3 percent to reach 4.15 dirhams, up from 3.66 dirhams in May, according to the Emirate’s monthly fuel price announcement.

As for one liter Special 95, it will increase by 13.5 percent to hit 4.03 dirhams, up from 3.55 dirhams in May. 

Similarly, one liter of Diesel will surge 1.5 percent to reach 4.14 dirhams, up from 4.08 dirhams in May. 

Moreover, a liter of E-plus will jump 13.8 percent to hit 3.96 dirhams, up from 3.48 dirhams in May.

Topics: UAE fuel prices petrol prices

Related

Russia-Ukraine war could fuel economic woes in non-oil MENA region: S&P Global Ratings
Business & Economy
Russia-Ukraine war could fuel economic woes in non-oil MENA region: S&P Global Ratings

NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition

NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition
Updated 16 min 59 sec ago
REEM WALID 

NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition

NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition
Updated 16 min 59 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Spain and Portugal are set to establish a gas pipeline to reduce the continent’s dependence on Russian supplies. 

The African Development Bank is planning to raise a significant amount to back South Africa’s transition to clean energy. 

On another note, India’s Attero Recycling Pvt is intending to invest up to $1 billion to build battery recycling plants across Europe, the US, and Indonesia.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • Spain and Portugal are set to develop a new gas pipeline connecting both countries in an attempt to regasify imported liquefied natural gas and channel it to central Europe. The EU is expected to finance the infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
  • Spain’s gross domestic product has the potential to be hit by between 2.5 percent and 4.2 percent should energy imports from Russia stop flowing, Reuters reported, citing the country’s central bank. While the magnitude of the impact will be high during the first year, it is expected to lessen in the years to follow, reflecting Europe’s compliance to replacing Russian supplies.

Through a micro lens:

  • Multilateral development finance institution African Development Bank has announced that it aims to secure as much as $40 billion to facilitate South Africa’s transition to clean energy, Bloomberg reported. The institution also stressed that this comes as a part of a scheme which will not add to the country’s debt, but rather will be used as a model for other countries moving forward. 
  • India’s largest electronic asset management company Attero Recycling Pvt has announced that it plans to inject $1 billion over the span of five years to construct lithium-ion battery recycling facilities across Europe, the US, and Indonesia, Bloomberg reported. This comes as a result of the rise in demand for the metal amid the global transition to electric vehicles. In addition, it is projected that 2.5 million tons of lithium-ion batteries will reach the end of their life by the year 2030. Currently, there is only capacity to recycle as much as 0.7 million tons of battery waste.
Topics: NRG Matters African Development Bank

Related

India’s Attero to invest $1bn in new battery recycling plants in Europe, US and Indonesia
Business & Economy
India’s Attero to invest $1bn in new battery recycling plants in Europe, US and Indonesia

Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey

Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Hala Koura

Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey

Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Hala Koura

CAIRO: Consumers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are set to spend more on vitamins and eating out in coming months than the global average despite inflationary pressure, according to a new survey.

Market research company Toluna published the findings as part of its ‘Inflation’s impact on global consumers’ report.

According to the research, only 49 percent of Saudi Arabia consumers have seen higher grocery prices, compared to 57 percent in the UAE.

While 33 percent of consumers globally see the price as the main criteria for shopping for groceries, 24 percent in Saudi Arabia prioritize quality standards as the prime criteria when choosing purchasing food.

UAE and Saudi residents are more concerned about the energy crisis and price hikes in the country, compared to global average.  

Spending is expected to rise for...

  • Vitamins and minerals: 47 percent of the UAE and 42 percent of Saudi-based respondents compared to only 27 percent on average globally
  • Eating out: 45 percent in the UAE and 41 percent in Saudi Arabia versus 30 percent globally
  • Clothes: 42 percent in the UAE and 41 percent in Saudi Arabia expect their spending on clothes to increase, respectively compared to 29 percent globally
  • Spending during holidays: 40 percent in the UAE and 39 percent in Saudi Arabia versus 31 percent globally

Rising energy bills

  • Some 77 percent and 75 percent of respondents in the KSA and UAE respectively versus only 69 percent globally.
  • Some 46 percent of the UAE respondents and 36 percent of their Saudi-based peers confirmed higher spending on smart solutions to reduce energy waste. This is versus 24 percent on average globally.

A more affordable spending strategy

  • Some 40 percent of the UAE respondents and 36 percent of those in Saudi Arabia confirm more frequent store visits help avoid product wastage, in comparison to the 29 percent on average globally.
  • Similarly, 43 percent and 39 percent of UAE and Saudi Arabia respondents, respectively, change supermarkets to a cheaper alternative relative to 31 percent globally.
  • UAE residents will be willing to give up premium product purchases and cinema visits. Saudis on the other hand, are primarily willing to forego cinemas and eating out. 
  • Residents of both countries are not likely to reduce spending on health and fitness activities or on mobile phone contracts.

This study was conducted through an online questionnaire where 14,106 interviews were taken globally, including 500 interviews in the UAE, and 504 interviews in Saudi Arabia, according to Toluna.

Topics: Inflation eating out Toluna

Related

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Spain’s inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding
MENA to face high inflation at 14% in 2022 on account of Russia-Ukraine war: IMF
Business & Economy
MENA to face high inflation at 14% in 2022 on account of Russia-Ukraine war: IMF

Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024

Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024

Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan stands at $500 million. The country’s industrial sector is projected to contribute 15 percent to the gross domestic product in 2024. Meanwhile, Siemens Egypt and Petrojet have joined hands to boost several sectors including petroleum and infrastructure. 

·      Trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan currently stands at $500 million, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Khalil El-Haj Tawfik, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce. Egyptian food exports to Jordan during the first quarter reached $47 million, reflecting a 6 percent surge as compared to the same period last year.

·      Egypt’s industrial sector is expected to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 15 percent in 2024, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Planning Hala Al-Saeed.  

·      Automation firm Siemens Egypt and Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in Egypt’s petroleum, infrastructure, utilities, and water sectors, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. The agreement falls under the framework of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources strategy in line with the North African country’s Vision 2030 which includes digitizing the petroleum sector.

·      Net foreign sales in the Egyptian Stock Exchange hit 780 million Egyptian pounds, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. While foreigners accounted for 22.4 percent of transactions, Egyptians accounted for 68.9 percent, and Arabs stood at 8.8 percent.

Topics: Egypt Jordan trade Food sector Industrial sector

Related

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties

Saudi Investment Minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity

Saudi Investment Minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Investment Minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity

Saudi Investment Minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih has said it is time to ensure “an overarching alignment between” the economic visions of Saudi Arabia and Greece.

Al-Falih concluded an official visit to Greece on Wednesday, which sought to boost investment cooperation and enhance strategic partnerships between the two countries. 

The two sides stressed the importance of strategic relations and ways to develop bilateral cooperation in all fields.

They also discussed opportunities to expand investment partnerships for the private sector in the two countries.

“Our visit to Greece today comes within the framework of the crown prince's directives to strengthen and deepen the Saudi-Greek partnership, and to exploit the potentials and opportunities available on both sides in the economic, investment, commercial, cultural, tourism and other fields,” Al-Falih said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Partnership

Related

Saudi investment minister heads Greece delegation to bolster strategic, trade relations
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister heads Greece delegation to bolster strategic, trade relations

Latest updates

UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices
UAE retail fuel prices set to increase in June amid global rallying oil prices
NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition
NRG matters: African Development Bank to secure $40bn to push South Africa’s clean energy transition
DIDI’s debut graduate exhibition displays innovative MENA minds
DIDI’s debut graduate exhibition displays innovative MENA minds
Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
Saudi Arabia, UAE consumers spending on eating out to rise above global average: Toluna survey
US comedian Kevin Hart sparks laughs while trying to speak Arabic
US comedian Kevin Hart sparks laughs while trying to speak Arabic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.