66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey

Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.
Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The majority of people surveyed in 29 countries across the world view the metaverse positively, with 66 percent expecting XR-based apps to play a significant role in changing their lives in the next decade.

Ipsos S.A, a multinational market research and consulting firm based in Paris, conducted the survey for the World Economic Forum. 

Ipsos’ Global Adviser online survey platform conducted the survey between April 22 and May 6, and published the findings by the end of May.

Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.

The study surveyed groups of 500 to 1,000 adults from 29 different countries.

It found that developing countries have a higher level of enthusiasm for the metaverse and extended reality than their developed counterparts.

In China, India, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, more than two-thirds of the respondents expressed a positive opinion of the possibility of engaging with it, the study showed.

In India, 75 percent of the respondents were positive about engaging in extended reality on a daily basis.

People living in Latin America also expressed their interest in the future of the metaverse, as well as its applications in a range of different industries.

In Japan, Great Britain, Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany, however, only one third of the respondents held positive views about it.

In Turkey, India, China, and South Korea, more than two-thirds of the people surveyed are somewhat familiar with virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse. But only one-third in Poland, France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands had an idea of the metaverse.

Additionally, men and those with a higher level of education were more interested in the metaverse than women, older adults, and those without a college degree.

Topics: Ipsos WEF2022 Metaverse

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal is expecting to achieve $3.5 billion in revenues during the first half of 2022, the chairman of the authority, Osama Rabie, said in an interview with Asharq.

Revenues from the canal have increased by around 23 percent in May 2022, compared to the year earlier, to reach $657 million, Asharq reported.

Rabie attributed the high revenues to the growth of the global economy, the continued recovery of global trade, pricing policy and the Canal’s fee rise. 

Topics: Egypt economy suez canal

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to expand the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical capabilities. 

As per the agreement, the parties will work to expand local investment activities in areas of cell and gene therapy, transfer of technologies and clinical research development, according to a statement. 

In addition to next-generation therapies in an effort to reduce the burden of treatment on Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare budget. 

The parties aim to build local talent and capabilities as they aspire to reach 75 percent Saudization. 

“As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy through Vision 2030, our National Investment Strategy has made the Kingdom a stable and competitive destination, as doing business has become quicker, easier, and less costly than ever before, because of policy and regulatory reforms,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Novartis’ total contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to reach $857 million by 2024 amid the firm’s rapid expansion in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PHARMA Healthcare

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has approved $176 million for food security, health, transport and water and sanitation projects in four member countries.

The countries include Guinea Bissau, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, according to a statement. 

“Fighting poverty has always been at the core of our partnerships & engagements with our member countries. We need novel, socially responsible solutions to fight poverty and promote shared prosperity,” chairman Muhammed Al-Jasser said. 

This happens during the bank’s 346th session of its board of executive directors at Lamborghini International Congress Center in Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.

 

Topics: IsDB Development Finance

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers has announced the formation of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council and the nomination of its executive committee members.

The committee will be headed by Mishaal bin Hathleen and his two deputies, Waad Abu Nayan and Badr Al-Busais, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Work to support the council with the Saudi businessmen who specialize in food security, air and sea logistics sector, energy, industry and defense, is currently under progress, said Tariq Al-Haidari, vice chairman of CSC. 

As the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil increased 56 percent in 2021, compared to the year earlier, the council aims to strengthen its economic relations with the South American state, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil trade CSC

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s May jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008; Ukraine raises key rate to 25 percent

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s May jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008; Ukraine raises key rate to 25 percent
Updated 02 June 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Spain’s number of jobless claims dropped 3.29 percent in May reaching its lowest level since 2008. 

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 3.29 percent in May from April, by 99,512 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, the lowest number since November 2008, when the financial crisis hit the country, Labour Ministry’s data showed on Thursday.

The total number of jobless had not dropped below three million people since December 2008.

Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed. The number of formal jobs had already hit an all-time record in April.

Ukraine raises key rate 

Ukraine sharply hiked its main interest rate to 25 percent from 10 percent on Thursday, tightening monetary policy for the first time since the Russian invasion to tackle double digit inflation and protect incomes and savings during the war.

Ukraine had frozen its key interest rate at 10 percent following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 despite surging inflation, citing the high level of uncertainty and limited effect of monetary transmission in wartime.

US productivity tumbles

US worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3 percent annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was an upward revision to the 7.5 percent pace of decline estimated last month.

Productivity grew at a 6.3 percent rate in the fourth quarter.

Unit labor costs — the price of labor per single unit of output — accelerated at a 12.6 percent rate. That was revised up from the 11.6 percent growth pace reported in May and followed a 3.9 percent expansion rate in the October-December quarter.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall 

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.

In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Spain Pakistan Foreign reserves jobless claims labor

