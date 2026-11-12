INDIAN WELLS, California: World ‌number three Mirra Andreeva booked her place in the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a 6-4 ​6-0 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday, while Elina Svitolina battled back to beat Karolina Muchova and keep her hopes alive.

Andreeva, the 19-year-old French Open champion, won her second straight Group 2 match and advanced as group winner after Svitolina earlier defeated Muchova ‌3-6 6-2 ‌6-2.

The result eliminated Muchova from ​semifinal ‌contention, ⁠while ​Svitolina will ⁠face Sabalenka in Friday’s final group match with the remaining place in the last four at stake.

Sabalenka, the world number two and US Open runner-up, made the stronger start and broke Andreeva in the fourth game of ⁠a closely fought opening set to ‌move 3-1 ahead.

Andreeva responded ‌immediately, however, winning three consecutive ​games to draw ‌level at 4-4 before breaking Sabalenka again and ‌serving out the set.

The Russian maintained the momentum in the second set, capitalizing on Sabalenka’s errors to break early and race into a 3-0 lead.

Andreeva ‌did not allow Sabalenka another game, sealing a dominant victory on her ⁠WTA ⁠Finals debut.

Earlier, Svitolina recovered from a set down to overcome Muchova in their third consecutive meeting to go the distance.

Both players had lost their opening matches in straight sets, but Muchova edged a competitive first set before Svitolina raised her level.

The Ukrainian broke twice in the second set and served it out to force a decider, before carrying ​that momentum into ​the final set with another two breaks of serve.