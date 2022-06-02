MENA Project Tracker: UK’s Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000

RIYADH: The UK’s Oil Plus has been awarded two major projects in Qatar. Also, UAE firm Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority for future school designs. In addition, Spain’s Repsol is on track to resume oil drilling in Libya soon. Meanwhile, Qatar Rail will invite firms to bid for contracts to handle extensions for the Doha Metro Network.

· UK-based independent consultancy in oil and gas field water management, Oil Plus, has announced that it has won two produced water-related projects in Qatar accumulating to $450,000 combined, MEED reported. The scope of work includes delivering a pre-front-end engineering, design oil, and water analysis to state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy as well as a water injection study and systems optimization review for North Oil Co.

· UAE-based property development company Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to design and develop future schools in the emirate, Trade Arabia reported. Both parties will work together to design world-class schools that meet the contemporary and sustainable design standards set by both entities.

· Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has announced plans to resume drilling for oil in Libya starting the third quarter of 2022, MEED reported, citing a statement from Libya’s National Oil Corporation. This comes after the project came to a halt in November last year amid instability in the African country.

· Qatar Rail is set to invite firms to bid for contracts to handle project management consultancy services for Doha Metro network extensions, MEED reported. This comes as Qatar aims to start new projects post the World Cup in an attempt to boost the Gulf country’s construction market.