MENA Project Tracker: UK's Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000

MENA Project Tracker: UK’s Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000
Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to design and develop future schools in the UAE. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker: UK’s Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000

MENA Project Tracker: UK’s Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000
Updated 16 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The UK’s Oil Plus has been awarded two major projects in Qatar. Also, UAE firm Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority for future school designs. In addition, Spain’s Repsol is on track to resume oil drilling in Libya soon. Meanwhile, Qatar Rail will invite firms to bid for contracts to handle extensions for the Doha Metro Network.

·      UK-based independent consultancy in oil and gas field water management, Oil Plus, has announced that it has won two produced water-related projects in Qatar accumulating to $450,000 combined, MEED reported. The scope of work includes delivering a pre-front-end engineering, design oil, and water analysis to state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy as well as a water injection study and systems optimization review for North Oil Co. 

·      UAE-based property development company Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to design and develop future schools in the emirate, Trade Arabia reported. Both parties will work together to design world-class schools that meet the contemporary and sustainable design standards set by both entities.

·      Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has announced plans to resume drilling for oil in Libya starting the third quarter of 2022, MEED reported, citing a statement from Libya’s National Oil Corporation. This comes after the project came to a halt in November last year amid instability in the African country.

·      Qatar Rail is set to invite firms to bid for contracts to handle project management consultancy services for Doha Metro network extensions, MEED reported. This comes as Qatar aims to start new projects post the World Cup in an attempt to boost the Gulf country’s construction market.

Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam

Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam

Alkhorayef secures $84m loan to finance water projects in Dammam
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR315 million ($84 million) from Al Rajhi Bank to finance water projects in Dammam.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending for three years, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to fund initiatives aimed at improving water networks in Dammam.

In February, the company obtained a SR295 million loan from Riyad Bank for the purpose of issuing all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees.

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Dana Alomar

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: The majority of people surveyed in 29 countries across the world view the metaverse positively, with 66 percent expecting XR-based apps to play a significant role in changing their lives in the next decade.

Ipsos S.A, a multinational market research and consulting firm based in Paris, conducted the survey for the World Economic Forum. 

Ipsos’ Global Adviser online survey platform conducted the survey between April 22 and May 6, and published the findings by the end of May.

Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.

The study surveyed groups of 500 to 1,000 adults from 29 different countries.

It found that developing countries have a higher level of enthusiasm for the metaverse and extended reality than their developed counterparts.

In China, India, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, more than two thirds of the respondents expressed a positive opinion of the possibility of engaging with it, the study showed.

In India, 75 percent of the respondents were positive about engaging in extended reality on a daily basis.

People living in Latin America also expressed their interest in the future of the metaverse, as well as its applications in a range of different industries.

In Japan, Great Britain, Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany, however, only one third of the respondents held positive views about it.

In Turkey, India, China, and South Korea, more than two thirds of the people surveyed are somewhat familiar with virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse. But only one third in Poland, France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands had an idea of the metaverse.

Additionally, men and those with a higher level of education were more interested in the metaverse than women, older adults, and those without a college degree.

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market fell in the last session of the week, as investors nervously watched escalating oil prices weigh on the global economy.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged 1.26 percent lower at 12,605, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell  0.15 percent at 22,844.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. rallied 8.44 percent, topping the market gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, slipped 4.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Among the other gainers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was up 6.45 percent, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. edged 4.79 percent higher.

Hail Cement Co. climbed 3.15 percent, following news that it intends to buy up to 5 percent of its ordinary shares to hold as treasury shares.

Yanbu Cement Co. advanced 2.61 percent, after reporting that it will pay SR0.75 per share in cash to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Cement Co. rose 1.42 percent, after it proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.65 percent, after it signed a three-year deal to sell insurance through the Saudi National Bank.

In the telecom sector, stc edged down 0.58 percent, while Zain KSA closed unchanged.

Among the other fallers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 4.65 percent and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. declined 4.65 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 2.07 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 1.24 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 1.07 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $115.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $114.49 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: ADNOC Logistics and Services, also known as ADNOC L&S, has decided to purchase three additional newly built liquefied natural gas vessels, as it plans to respond to the growing demand, according to news agency WAM.

Each of these vessels will have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters, and they will have additional capacity when compared to the firm's current fleet which have a capacity of 137,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, in April, the Abu Dhabi-based business had announced that it will purchase two LNG vessels, which brings the total number of  LNG vessels ordered to five.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

“Our company is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. Our strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support our existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” said Abdulkareem Al-Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban
Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban
Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from a pullback in crude oil prices.

After struggling for direction for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64 percent at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79 percent higher at 55,818.11.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5 percent. The conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy’s Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40 percent stake in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing business in India.

India allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tons since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tons are lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity.

The ban pulled Indian wheat exports down to 1.13 million tons in May from a record 1.46 million tons in April, the official said, declining to be named.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, imposed a general ban on exports on May 14 as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and pushed domestic prices to record highs.

Exceptions were allowed, for shipments backed by letters of credit that had already been issued, and those to countries that requested supplies to meet their food security needs.

But even after the departure of some wheat, at least 1.7 million tons remained piled up at various ports, three dealers with global trading firms told Reuters.

(With input from Reuters) 

