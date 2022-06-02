US welcomes OPEC+ move to boost oil supply, recognizes Saudi role in achieving consensus

You are here

  • OPEC+ will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August
LONDON: The US welcomed the decision by OPEC+ nations to increase oil supplies, and recognized the role of Saudi Arabia “in achieving this consensus amongst the group members,” the White House’s press secretary said on Thursday.

“We recognize the role of Saudi Arabia as the chair of OPEC+ and its largest producer in achieving this consensus amongst the group members. We also recognize efforts and positive contributions of UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

“We welcome the important decision from OPEC+ today to increase supply in July and August based on new market conditions. This announcement brings forward the monthly production increase that was previously planned to take place in September,” Jean-Pierre added.

She said the US will continue to use all tools at its disposal to address energy price pressures.

Rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the country.

There are fears that elevated energy prices could slow the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia OPEC+

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to expand the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical capabilities. 

As per the agreement, the parties will work to expand local investment activities in areas of cell and gene therapy, transfer of technologies and clinical research development, according to a statement. 

In addition to next-generation therapies in an effort to reduce the burden of treatment on Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare budget. 

The parties aim to build local talent and capabilities as they aspire to reach 75 percent Saudization. 

“As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy through Vision 2030, our National Investment Strategy has made the Kingdom a stable and competitive destination, as doing business has become quicker, easier, and less costly than ever before, because of policy and regulatory reforms,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Novartis’ total contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to reach $857 million by 2024 amid the firm’s rapid expansion in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PHARMA Healthcare

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has approved $176 million for food security, health, transport and water and sanitation projects in four member countries.

The countries include Guinea Bissau, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, according to a statement. 

“Fighting poverty has always been at the core of our partnerships & engagements with our member countries. We need novel, socially responsible solutions to fight poverty and promote shared prosperity,” chairman Muhammed Al-Jasser said. 

This happens during the bank’s 346th session of its board of executive directors at Lamborghini International Congress Center in Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.

 

Topics: IsDB Development Finance

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers has announced the formation of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council and the nomination of its executive committee members.

The committee will be headed by Mishaal bin Hathleen and his two deputies, Waad Abu Nayan and Badr Al-Busais, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Work to support the council with the Saudi businessmen who specialize in food security, air and sea logistics sector, energy, industry and defense, is currently under progress, said Tariq Al-Haidari, vice chairman of CSC. 

As the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil increased 56 percent in 2021, compared to the year earlier, the council aims to strengthen its economic relations with the South American state, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil trade CSC

RIYADH: Spain’s number of jobless claims dropped 3.29 percent in May reaching its lowest level since 2008. 

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 3.29 percent in May from April, by 99,512 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, the lowest number since November 2008, when the financial crisis hit the country, Labour Ministry’s data showed on Thursday.

The total number of jobless had not dropped below three million people since December 2008.

Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed. The number of formal jobs had already hit an all-time record in April.

Ukraine raises key rate 

Ukraine sharply hiked its main interest rate to 25 percent from 10 percent on Thursday, tightening monetary policy for the first time since the Russian invasion to tackle double digit inflation and protect incomes and savings during the war.

Ukraine had frozen its key interest rate at 10 percent following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 despite surging inflation, citing the high level of uncertainty and limited effect of monetary transmission in wartime.

US productivity tumbles

US worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3 percent annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was an upward revision to the 7.5 percent pace of decline estimated last month.

Productivity grew at a 6.3 percent rate in the fourth quarter.

Unit labor costs — the price of labor per single unit of output — accelerated at a 12.6 percent rate. That was revised up from the 11.6 percent growth pace reported in May and followed a 3.9 percent expansion rate in the October-December quarter.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall 

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.

In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Spain Pakistan Foreign reserves jobless claims labor

Riyadh: In a likely boost to retail spending, more Saudis availed of personal finance loans during the first three months of 2022 as the Kingdom continues to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank, total loans provided by Saudi Arabia's finance companies grew 4.4 percent to SR71.1 billion ($18.96 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2022, from SR68.2 billion in the previous quarter. 

The growth came mainly from personal finance loans, which increased SR1.8 billion to hit SR16.3 billion at the end of the first quarter. It was supplemented by another increase of SR0.5 billion which banks classify as “other” loans.

The central bank data further revealed that real estate loans increased by 1.3 percent to SR26 billion in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2021. Out of these, the retail loans made up 85.4 percent at the end of the first quarter, compared to only 14.6 percent share of real estate loans for corporates.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the real estate loans for corporates recorded a higher growth rate at 4.74 percent against 0.72 percent increase that was seen in retail loans.

As for the total non-retail lending by finance companies, it has increased by 3.9 percent totaling SR17.5 billion at the end of the first quarter. Over the same period, retail loans grew 4.5 percent to SR53.6 billion. Compared to the same quarter last year, retail lending by finance companies increased by 22 percent from SR43.9 billion.

Looking at the breakdown of non-retail loans by borrower sector, the construction industry constituted the highest share at 23 percent and totaled around SR4 billion in the first quarter.

The commerce sector came second with having 21.5 percent share, followed by the services sector which claimed 15.5 percent share in the first quarter.

As for the breakdown of non-retail borrowers by their size, the aggregate share of micro, small- and medium-size companies stood at 87 percent, with the remaining share contributed by other non-SME corporates.

Saudi finance companies and real estate refinance companies reported aggregated assets of SR70.3 billion ($18.75 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

These results include the Saudi Refinance Co. with its share of contribution standing at nearly a quarter of the total.

The finance companies’ assets increased by 5 percent from the end of the previous quarter and by 20.7 percent from the same quarter of 2021. The non-real estate finance companies constituted around 55 percent of the total assets at the end of Q1, while the companies specializing in real estate finance made up around 21 percent.

Net Income generated by all the finance companies increased from SR103 million in the last quarter to SR893 million in the first quarter of 2022. This means the net income grew nearly 39-fold quarter-on-quarter.

The surge was mainly attributed to an increase in net income of non-real estate finance companies from SR19 million in the fourth quarter of last year to SR776 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The data provided by the Central Bank did not specify the share of the Saudi Refinance Co. However, the growth in this company’s assets stands out compared to other groups.

When compared to the first quarter of 2021, the net income of non-real estate finance companies almost doubled, to SR539 million, up 98 percent from SR271 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Topics: saudi central bank personal spending retail loans

