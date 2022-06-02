Nasdaq to acquire sustainability software firm Metrio

RIYADH: Nasdaq Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Metrio, a Montreal-based company known for developing software relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, Nasdaq said in a statement.

Nasdaq is planning to integrate Metrio’s ‘software as a service,' also known as SaaS, platform into its suite of ESG solutions.

“Metrio’s platform is complementary to Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars,” said Michael Bartels, senior vice president, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq.

Pierre-Alexandre Hurtubise chief operating officer and co-founder of Metrio said, “We are excited to be part of Nasdaq as we seek new opportunities to bring our solutions to a wider set of stakeholders and increase our impact.”

In the course of years, Nasdaq has developed a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions which include ESG advisory services for investor relations professionals, Puro.Earth, a carbon marketplace, and Nasdaq OneReport, an ESG workflow and reporting platform.