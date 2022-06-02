Nasdaq to acquire sustainability software firm Metrio

You are here

Nasdaq is planning to integrate Metrio's 'software as a service,' also known as SaaS.
RIYADH: Nasdaq Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Metrio, a Montreal-based company known for developing software relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, Nasdaq said in a statement. 

Nasdaq is planning to integrate Metrio’s ‘software as a service,' also known as SaaS, platform into its suite of ESG solutions. 

“Metrio’s platform is complementary to Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars,” said Michael Bartels, senior vice president, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq. 

Pierre-Alexandre Hurtubise chief operating officer and co-founder of Metrio said, “We are excited to be part of Nasdaq as we seek new opportunities to bring our solutions to a wider set of stakeholders and increase our impact.” 

In the course of years, Nasdaq has developed a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions which include ESG advisory services for investor relations professionals, Puro.Earth, a carbon marketplace, and Nasdaq OneReport, an ESG workflow and reporting platform.

RIYADH: Beijing is asking state-owned policy banks to help the economy recover by funding infrastructure projects. Also, China announced goals to have the country’s grid source around 33 percent of its power from renewable energy by 2025. Additionally, China will take the needed measures to prevent domestic firms from being blacklisted in the US. Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. will shut its e-books store in China in 2023.

·      China is asking state-owned policy banks to help the economy in its recovery phase by funding infrastructure projects with as much as 800 billion yuan ($120 billion), Bloomberg reported. Such a move is set to ease a big chunk of infrastructure costs off the government which is already struggling from declining revenues.

·      China has announced that it targets that by 2025 its grid will source 33 percent of power from green sources, up from 28.8 percent in 2020, Reuters reported, citing the state’s planning agency. By 2025, the Asian country’s total renewable energy consumption is set to reach 1 billion ton of standard coal equivalent. This comes as the country aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy use to 20 percent, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

·      China is planning to take the necessary measures to shield local firms from being blacklisted in the US, Reuters reported, citing the country’s commerce ministry. This comes as the US has announced that it intends to add new Chinese companies to its blacklist over export sanction concerns.

·      American multinational technology company Amazon.com Inc. has announced that it will close its e-book store Kindle in China as of June 30, 2023, Bloomberg reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter. This comes as the firm has failed to compete amid domestic rivals in the country.

RIYADH: The UK’s Oil Plus has been awarded two major projects in Qatar. Also, UAE firm Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority for future school designs. In addition, Spain’s Repsol is on track to resume oil drilling in Libya soon. Meanwhile, Qatar Rail will invite firms to bid for contracts to handle extensions for the Doha Metro Network.

·      UK-based independent consultancy in oil and gas field water management, Oil Plus, has announced that it has won two produced water-related projects in Qatar accumulating to $450,000 combined, MEED reported. The scope of work includes delivering a pre-front-end engineering, design oil, and water analysis to state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy as well as a water injection study and systems optimization review for North Oil Co. 

·      UAE-based property development company Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to design and develop future schools in the emirate, Trade Arabia reported. Both parties will work together to design world-class schools that meet the contemporary and sustainable design standards set by both entities.

·      Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has announced plans to resume drilling for oil in Libya starting the third quarter of 2022, MEED reported, citing a statement from Libya’s National Oil Corporation. This comes after the project came to a halt in November last year amid instability in the African country.

·      Qatar Rail is set to invite firms to bid for contracts to handle project management consultancy services for Doha Metro network extensions, MEED reported. This comes as Qatar aims to start new projects post the World Cup in an attempt to boost the Gulf country’s construction market.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR315 million ($84 million) from Al Rajhi Bank to finance water projects in Dammam.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending for three years, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to fund initiatives aimed at improving water networks in Dammam.

In February, the company obtained a SR295 million loan from Riyad Bank for the purpose of issuing all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees.

RIYADH: The majority of people surveyed in 29 countries across the world view the metaverse positively, with 66 percent expecting XR-based apps to play a significant role in changing their lives in the next decade.

Ipsos S.A, a multinational market research and consulting firm based in Paris, conducted the survey for the World Economic Forum. 

Ipsos’ Global Adviser online survey platform conducted the survey between April 22 and May 6, and published the findings by the end of May.

Globally, the study showed that half of the adults had a positive view of the metaverse, and 52 percent were familiar with it.

The study surveyed groups of 500 to 1,000 adults from 29 different countries.

It found that developing countries have a higher level of enthusiasm for the metaverse and extended reality than their developed counterparts.

In China, India, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, more than two thirds of the respondents expressed a positive opinion of the possibility of engaging with it, the study showed.

In India, 75 percent of the respondents were positive about engaging in extended reality on a daily basis.

People living in Latin America also expressed their interest in the future of the metaverse, as well as its applications in a range of different industries.

In Japan, Great Britain, Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany, however, only one third of the respondents held positive views about it.

In Turkey, India, China, and South Korea, more than two thirds of the people surveyed are somewhat familiar with virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse. But only one third in Poland, France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands had an idea of the metaverse.

Additionally, men and those with a higher level of education were more interested in the metaverse than women, older adults, and those without a college degree.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market fell in the last session of the week, as investors nervously watched escalating oil prices weigh on the global economy.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged 1.26 percent lower at 12,605, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell  0.15 percent at 22,844.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. rallied 8.44 percent, topping the market gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, slipped 4.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Among the other gainers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was up 6.45 percent, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. edged 4.79 percent higher.

Hail Cement Co. climbed 3.15 percent, following news that it intends to buy up to 5 percent of its ordinary shares to hold as treasury shares.

Yanbu Cement Co. advanced 2.61 percent, after reporting that it will pay SR0.75 per share in cash to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Cement Co. rose 1.42 percent, after it proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.65 percent, after it signed a three-year deal to sell insurance through the Saudi National Bank.

In the telecom sector, stc edged down 0.58 percent, while Zain KSA closed unchanged.

Among the other fallers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 4.65 percent and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. declined 4.65 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 2.07 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 1.24 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 1.07 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $115.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $114.49 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

