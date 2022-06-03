Japan hails Saudi role in reaching Yemen truce

TOKYO: Japan welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen announced by the United Nations on June 2 and hailed the “important roles efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman to realize the extension of the truce.”

An official statement by the foreign ministry in Tokyo also recognized the support to reach this truce made by all parties in Yemen, regional countries and Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen.

The Japanese government stressed in the statement that the Yemeni conflict can’t be solved by military means but by only a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.

“From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties, roads in Taiz and other governorates will be opened, and the parties involved will make progress in the dialogue towards realizing a permanent peace in Yemen,” the ministry said.

Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022, to support the truce.

The ministry said that japan remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.