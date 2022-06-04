You are here

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and take pictures with cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes at Anime Village. (Supplied)
Attack on Titan VR game allows players to ride a horse and chase titans. (Supplied)
Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
  • Fans enjoy taking pictures with their favorite cardboard superhero cutout figures
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: “Attack on Titan” fans are in for a treat at the Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones at Jeddah Season.

At the Anime Village, visitors will find an area dedicated to “Attack on Titan,” where they can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes to take pictures with.  

“In the ‘Attack on Titan’ area, you will find the superheroes of the series like Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and many more characters. Fans come here to take pictures with their favorite superhero and play a virtual reality game that immerses them in the world of ‘Attack on Titan,’” Faris Al-Jehani, supervisor of the zone, said.  

The story of the anime revolves around the sudden appearance of titans that feed on humans, who have been living in cities surrounded by huge walls for a century.

I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome.

Layan Al-Khalifa, Visitor

“It's a fascinating anime with a lot of fans. According to IMBD, three episodes of ‘Attack on Titan’ got a rating of 10/10, and the overall series is rated 9/10, making it one of the best anime series of all time,” Al-Jehani added.  

The virtual reality game simulates the experience of being a part of the Survey Corps, the military branch directly involved in combat against the titans.

“The virtual reality game has attracted visitors of all ages, ranging from 40-year-olds to children,” Al-Jehani said.  

Mohammed Eissa, an 8-year-old anime fan, said the game was fun. “In the game, I was chasing the titan while running and dodging obstacles, and this virtual reality game was my favorite at Anime Village.”

Yazan Abdulhameed, 11 years old, wished there were more games like this. “Eren is my favorite character, so I was thrilled to be part of the Survey Corps in the virtual reality game, and I beat the titan. The game is fantastic. You ride a horse that speeds up as you change the gear, and there is a button that makes the horse jump, and you survive the game by dodging the titan.”

Fifteen-year-old Layan Al-Khalifa said: “Honestly, I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome. There is a lot of action in the game, and it’s a great addition to Jeddah Season. I also like the reasonable game price.”

“Attack on Titan” will be at the Anime Village until June 30.

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
  • The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century
MAKKAH: Shubra Palace is a prominent historical landmark in Taif. The palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha and its construction was completed in 1907. Shubra Palace is one of the three palaces he built in Taif.

King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

It was converted into a heritage regional museum, opening its doors to visitors in 1995.

Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif. “It is located northeast of the old city of Taif and there are large orchards and fertile land around it.

“The architect of the palace overseeing its construction was Sulaiman Bey Al-Turki. He built it from the materials available in Taif such as stones from the Sakara, Misr, and Al-Qaim mountains, and locally sourced juniper wood.”

Al-Adwani said it was a very beautiful construction. “It consists of four floors in the main building, in addition to a cellar and upper roof.  The palace is unique with elevated pillars to give privacy to the people who lived at the palace.”

She said: “Shubra Palace has been transformed into a regional museum in Taif, where many archaeological, historical and heritage collections are displayed alongside Islamic antiquities and manuscripts and writing tools.”

The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century. It also houses as a number of weapons, historical rifles and Hijazi clothing.

The stable located on the west side of the Diwan has been transformed into an open museum displaying a number of heritage pieces, in addition to eating and drinking pots and tools to mill grains.

The palace is undergoing renovations to safeguard its historical and artistic details. “We hope that it will soon be opened to visitors after the completion of these works,” she said.

 

Hajj Ministry announces opening registration for domestic pilgrims

Hajj Ministry announces opening registration for domestic pilgrims
Hajj Ministry announces opening registration for domestic pilgrims

Hajj Ministry announces opening registration for domestic pilgrims
  • egistration opened on Friday, and the ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that registration is now open for local pilgrims, citizens and residents wishing to perform Hajj this year. Applicants must be no older than 65 and must have a valid residency permit.

Registration opened on Friday, and the ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized as per their status on the Tawakkalna application.

The ministry said that registration can be completed through the Eatmarna application, which allows pilgrims to review all available packages, or online at https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa. Online, pilgrims can create a list of preferred packages, choose from them, add companions and ensure that all their data, such as immunization status, is correct and that requirements are met.  

The ministry called on all applicants to ensure the accuracy of the information they provide when registering their data and choosing packages, noting that if several individuals are registered in one application, the system deals with the group as a single application. If one of the parties does not meet the terms, the application will be canceled.

The ministry noted that all applications will be processed after the registration deadline expires, adding that all inquiries and suggestions can be sent via e-mail to [email protected], the number 920002814, or the Twitter account @MOHU around the clock.

Chairman of the Coordination Council Dr. Saed Al-Juhani told Arab News that 177 domestic companies catering to pilgrims are operating this year, providing a variety of services, including tents and electricity.

KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis

KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis
KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis

KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis
  • The delivery came as an extension of the relief projects being provided by the Kingdom to Yemen
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced it had distributed more than 2,800 cartons of dates to needy families in Hiran District, Hajjah Governorate, Yemen, benefiting almost 17,000 individuals, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The delivery came as an extension of the relief projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering from an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The center also announced on Friday it was supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hajjah and Marib.

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis
UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis

UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme now open to Saudis
  • Travelers can apply online and stay for up to six months, British ambassador says
  • EVW scheme takes effect as nations celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
RIYADH: The UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme is now available to Saudi citizens, Britain’s top envoy to the Kingdom said on Thursday, adding that the initiative would help to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Saudi nationals can now apply to travel to the UK (for tourism, business, study or medical treatment) for up to six months using the system,” British Ambassador Neil Crompton told Arab News.

“This is a wonderful moment which will strengthen ties between the two countries.”

The change to the UK visa system took effect on Thursday and is open to all Saudi citizens. The online process is “quick, very straightforward (and) not expensive,” the envoy said.

“It’s a big improvement in our service, which is consistent with the desire of both our governments to improve the bilateral relationship, and in particular to increase the people-to-people links between our two countries. It’s very exciting news, and we look forward to seeing more Saudis in the UK,” he added.

Crompton said on Twitter that people wishing to apply for an EVW should do so via the UK government’s website (gov.uk/get-electronic-visa-waiver). The cost is £30 ($38) and applications can be made between 48 hours and three months in advance of travel.

Once approval has been granted, which can take up to 24 hours, people can download their EVW for presentation at the airport check-in desk. Changes to the document can be made up to 48 hours ahead of travel.

Afnan Ahmed, a frequent Saudi visitor to the UK, said the new system would be a boon for travelers.

“In the past it was not easy,” he told Arab News. “I applied for a visa in December 2021 and had to wait for three months to get approval. I live in Madinah and had to go all the way to Jeddah to do the biometrics. It cost me about SR3,000 ($800) plus a train ticket.

“So having a simple, fast and inexpensive online system for Saudis is really good news for me. It will make traveling to the UK much easier.”

Meanwhile, the UK Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday night celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of similar festivities around the world.

Elizabeth was just 25 when she acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation the following year was attended by the late Saudi King Fahd, who was making his first official state visit, even before he had become crown prince.

The embassy marked the 70-year anniversary by highlighting the long-standing relationship between the monarchies of the UK and Saudi Arabia. On a colorful night, the flags of the two countries flew over the embassy as hundreds of foreign dignitaries, diplomats and members of British and Saudi society gathered together.

“We are here tonight for a special occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. She has been an example to us all,” Crompton said of the queen.

“Saudi Arabia and the UK share a very cordial relationship,” he added. “The KSA has so many exciting things going on, and it’s a fantastic time for the bilateral relationship. So many people are going to new economic projects, cultural projects, education projects and working together. So I think the future is very exciting for us.”

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts
  • Featuring performances and areas based on hit series, anime-themed zone at City Walk offers immersive experience for Saudi anime, manga lovers
JEDDAH: A dream come true for many anime fans in the Kingdom, on May 19 City Walk in Jeddah opened its last zone, Anime Village, the first of its kind in the Middle East. The zone will be open until the end of June.

Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as “Attack on Titan,” “Naruto,” “Captain Tsubasa” and “Gundam.”  

The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime “Naruto,” including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The second biggest area is the Animaze, where visitors can walk through a maze while reading about famous anime series, including “Hunter x Hunter,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “My Hero Academy,” “Demon Slayer,” “Bleach” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Visitors can take pictures with their favorite characters displayed in the maze.

There is also a PAC-Man arcade, Japanese restaurant Kimono, a Hello Kitty store and Japanese anime store Animate, the first to open in the Middle East.

• Anime Village offers a variety of activities like cinematic shows, musical performances, manga artist meetups, interviews with creators, parades and much more.

• The zone has several areas inspired by iconic anime series such as ‘Attack on Titan,’ ‘Naruto,’ ‘Captain Tsubasa’ and ‘Gundam.’

• The biggest attraction is Konoha Village, which features the main set of the popular anime ‘Naruto,’ including life-size figures of the show’s characters and a little museum displaying items and images from famous scenes in the anime.

The comic books store belongs to Saudi manga magazine “Manga Arabia.” Besides distributing and promoting local manga magazines, the store offers a photoshoot booth, name cards written in Japanese, festive makeup and a coloring corner for children.

In other areas dedicated to anime and manga series like “Attack On Titan,” “Godzilla,” “Captain Tsubasa,” and “Gundam,” visitors can enjoy virtual reality games and take photos with their favorite characters.

The village kicked off its grand opening with a show by Saudi YouTubers, the “Anime Icons Show,” also known as “Ai Show,” followed by a cosplay parade, a Rasha Rizk concert and a screening of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The second day offered a live interview and meet-and-greet with Miyako Cojima, the author of the most famous Japanese horror stories, and her husband Norman England, a director, actor, horror story author and the leading authority on “Godzilla.”

The Japanese singer Eir Aoi held her first concert in the Kingdom and became the first Japanese artist to perform in Saudi Arabia. She shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “There were a lot of anime booths and people who love Japanese anime, and many people cosplaying! Thanks Saudi for giving me the best time.”

At the end of the grand opening, the village invited Cojima and England on the stage again and held a cosplaying parade. Rizk performed on stage for the last time and threw a show with DJ Nariman.

Speaking to Arab News about their experiences in the Kingdom, England said. “We love Saudi! Everyone is so nice.” He also shared a story about the friendliness of the people he encountered at the Red Sea Mall.

Cojima said that she did not expect people in the region to have such an interest in manga and that her short trip to the Kingdom proved her wrong.

“It has been only two days for me here, and the vibe of Saudi culture is very impactful, and I could sense that in the local manga that they have created with Manga Arabia.”

