Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister

RIYADH: Egypt is in discussions to import wheat from India in a deal that may include the export of products such as fertilizers in return, Bloomberg reported citing Egypt’s Supply Minister, Aly El-Moselhy.

According to the report, Moselhy met with the Indian ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the potential swap agreement to secure 500,000 tons of wheat, through various shipments. 

The Indian government banned wheat exports in May to fortify the nation’s food security but has since eased restrictions to allow suppliers to fulfill their contracts.  

The ban however remains a challenge to securing more supplies.

The Egyptian government has also engaged in talks with the UAE, the US and western Europe in a bid to ease potential shortages.

Egypt is one of the world's largest wheat importers, and the ongoing clashes between Ukraine and Russia have negatively impacted the wheat supply to the country. 

 

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 

Saudi Grains Organization awards SALIC contract to supply 240k tons of wheat 

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization, or SAGO, has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., also known as SALIC, a contract to supply 240,000 tons of wheat from abroad to reach the Kingdom’s ports during August to October. 

The cargo constitutes the first batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Governor of SAGO, Ahmad Al-Fares, explained the amount awarded represents 20 percent of the total amount allocated to investors abroad.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom. 

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED

Kuwait contractor Spetco signs $295m financing deal for JPF 4 upstream project: MEED

RIYADH: Kuwait-based contractor Spetco signed a $295-million financing deal with four banks to finance the $398-million Jurassic Production Facilities 4, also known as JPF 4 upstream oil and gas project, MEED reported citing industry sources.

The financers with whom the deal was signed on June 2 are from both Islamic banks and conventional banks.

Commercial Bank of Kuwait is the lead bank involved in the financing deal, while Warba Bank is the lead bank on the Islamic financing part of the agreement, MEED said.

Qatar National Bank and the Islamic lender Kuwait International Bank are the other lenders involved.

JPF 4 will be built close to the Sabriyah field in the north of Kuwait. Another facility, known as JPF 5, is also currently being built less than 10 kilometers to the east of JPF 4.

The client of the project is state-owned upstream operator Kuwait Oil Co., which signed the main contract with Spetco in December 2021.

Both projects are onshore surface production facilities and will be implemented on a build-own-operate basis by a contractor, with an option for KOC to buy them back at a future date.

JPF 4 and JPF 5 will conduct testing, processing, treating and handling of wet and sour hydrocarbons well fluids from several oil and gas fields.

The facilities include Raudhatain, Sabriyah, Northwest Raudhatain, Umm-Niqa, Dhabi, Bahra and the fields of Marrat and Najmah-Sarjelu, as well as other formations in the Jurassic fields.

 

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the tender closing date for the contract to build an electricity interconnection network between Saudi Arabia and Jordan by two months to the end of July, MEED reported.

At least three teams are understood to have been qualified to bid for the contract, it added.

Saudi Electricity Co. issued the request for proposals for the contract in February with March 1 as the initial submission date, which was later extended to May end and now to end July.

The proposed power link is projected to exchange an estimated 500 MW of electricity between the two countries daily, which is expected to increase to 1,000 MW subsequently. 

The project includes the construction of a high-voltage direct current converter station, a 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear substation, and a 400-kilovolt overhead transmission line.

The project comes as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the energy ministers of both countries in August 2020 to boost electricity cooperation between the nations.

SEC and Jordan’s National Electric Power Co. will prepare and implement the detailed project agreements within the MoU framework, MEED said.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdul Aziz bin Salman had said that the project would “enhance the regional market for electricity trade”.

Saudi Arabia has already participated in a similar project, with Iraq and GCC Interconnection link. 

In December, the Kingdom awarded contracts worth $1.8 billion to build an HVDC network that will enable the daily exchange of up to 3,000MW of electricity between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Saudi PMI unchanged at 55.7 in May: S&P Global

Saudi PMI unchanged at 55.7 in May: S&P Global

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index remained unchanged from April at 55.7, according to a press release from S&P Global.

The headline index figure signaled a marked expansion in activity and new orders in Saudi non-oil businesses, with lingering concerns that inflation could obstruct demand in global and domestic markets.

New business rose at a slightly quicker pace than in April, as demand started to pick up with a recovering post-pandemic economy, according to the press release.

“The continued strength of the domestic non-oil economy encouraged firms to pass through higher input costs to their customers in May, with the latest PMI data indicating another solid increase in selling prices due to greater fuel, material and transport costs,” it added, citing David Owen, an economist at the firm.

The increase in prices was also accompanied by a rise in input costs at the second quickest pace in a year and a half — aside from the uptick in March related to the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is triggered by the global inflationary measures, which was reflected by higher fuel, material and freight prices. 

Constrained supply posed another limitation to supplier performance improvement, as backlogs of work at non-oil companies during May increased, marking the first incomplete business since COVID-19 pandemic began.

As such, employment numbers also showed a slight increase for the second straight month, according to the report.

“Reflecting these risks, the outlook for future activity remained notably weak, with just 11 percent of respondents signaling expectations of a rise in output by May 2023, less than half the survey’s long-run trend,” Owen pointed out.

Egypt’s Ezz Steel’s revenues rise 38% to reach $1bn

Egypt’s Ezz Steel’s revenues rise 38% to reach $1bn

RIYADH: Egypt’s largest steel company, Ezz Steel, saw its revenues rise by 38 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to CNBC Arabia. 

The company’s sales reached 18.64 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) during that period, up from 13.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.

Although gross profit has grown by over 60 percent year-on-year, net profit has seen a slight increase of 2.4 percent during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

