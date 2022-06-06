You are here

MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE's Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete

MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete
Masdar and Egyptian renewable energy provider Infinity Energy are collaborating to acquire a majority stake in renewable power generation firm Lekela Power. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 June 2022
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete

MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete
Updated 06 June 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Work on the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant is almost complete. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Foundation has appointed Australia’s Conrad Gargett for its headquarters project. Also, UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity Energy are on track to acquire a majority stake in Lekela Power. Meanwhile, the Kuwait Oil Co is in talks with the Central Agency for Public Tenders to restart the second phase of price negotiations for a large contract that has already been delayed multiple times.

·      Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has announced that the work on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which is being established in collaboration with Korea Electric Power Corporation, is 97 percent complete, Trade Arabia reported. This comes as the first two units are already operational and generate electricity daily. On the other hand, the third phase is set to become operational in the near future.

·      The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk, has awarded Australian architectural practice Conrad Gargett for the Foundation Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Trade Arabia reported. The scope of work will include the construction of 500 villas and townhouses and 6,000 apartments catering to an estimated 18,000 potential residents.

·      UAE-government owned renewable energy company Masdar and Egyptian renewable energy provider Infinity Energy are collaborating to acquire a majority stake in renewable power generation firm Lekela Power worth an estimated $1 billion from UK-based global investment firm Actis, MEED reported. Lekela’s portfolio comprises more than 1,000 MW of wind assets dispersed across South Africa, Egypt, and Senegal in addition to a 225 MW wind development in Ghana. Sealing the deal would pose Masdar’s first foothold in southern Africa.

·      The Kuwait Oil Co., or KOC, has requested to restart the second phase of price negotiations for a large project management consultancy contract from the Central Agency for Public Tenders, MEED reported. KOC had originally accepted bids from the UK’s Wood Group, Australia’s Worley, and America’s KBR.

Topics: MENA project tracker

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan

PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund, backed by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare facility in the country. 

The project aims to transfer global knowledge to Jordan and improve the quality of healthcare and medical education in the country, according to Almamlaka. 

It includes the establishment of a university hospital with a capacity of 300 beds, 60 outpatients clinics, specialized children’s hospital, emergency care and a medical university with a capacity of 600 seats, the Prime Minister’s Office reported in a tweet. 

Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh said: “As we enter the country’s second centenary, we accept with confidence to invest the energies of our young men and women in leadership and creativity in various fields, especially the economic ones.”

The project is expected to provide over 5,000 job opportunities, Almamlaka reported. 

The investment fund was established by the PIF, which owns 90 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks. 

Topics: PIF Saudi-Jordan Investment Fund Healthcare

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years

Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The activity of equity crowdfunding platforms in the Saudi Exchange recorded an increase in total invested fund to SR210 million ($56 million) from 2019 until the end of 2021.

This includes 46 offerings through authorized platforms, the Capital Market Authority said in a statement.

With a growth rate of 242 percent, 2021 saw the largest proportion of funds invested, totaling SR149 million, up from SR44 million in 2020, and SR17 million in 2019.

A total of 33 offerings were announced in 2021, with an average offering size of SR4.5 million and an average investment of SR7,433, representing an increase of 371 percent over 2020.

The number of investment requests grew from 2,025 in 2020 to 19,933 in 2021, an annual increase of 844 percent.

 

Topics: #Saudi stock exchange Crowdfunding Capital Market Authority

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says

Saudi Real Estate Co. aims to invest $1.6bn within 5 years, CEO says
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Alakaria, aims to invest SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next five years, the firm’s CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The investment is planned to be in existing projects between 35 and 45 years old, reviving multi-use projects and residential developments, Ibrahim Alwan added. 

This comes following the company’s general assembly agreement to raise the firm’s capital by 56 percent to reach SR3.75 billion.

Alakaria previously explained that the increase in capital was aimed at financing and implementing its future plans, expanding its activities and repaying part of the credit facilities.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate Co.

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round

Moroccan fintech WafR raises $455k in its latest funding round
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco-based financial technology and rewards startup WafR has raised $455,000 in its latest funding round, MAGNITT reported. 

This funding will be used to support the growth of the company and meet its requirements, according to the company. 

WafR helps consumers find discounts and deals on products in local shops.

"We are very pleased with the group of investors we were able to secure in this new funding round and are proud of the strong growth experienced by WafR over the past 12 months," Ismail Bargach, co-founder of WafR said. 

The round was led by Launch Africa Ventures, First Circle Capital, WeLoveBuzz, with participation from a group of angel investors.

Topics: WafR fintech

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs
Updated 06 June 2022
Reem Walid

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs

China In-Focus: Iron ore tops $140 per ton; stocks rise amid easing COVID-19 curbs
Updated 06 June 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Iron ore surges to its biggest gain in 13 weeks. In addition to this, Chinese stocks surged amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.  

·      Iron ore topped above $140 per ton, up from $130 per ton in May, reflecting the biggest gain in 13 weeks on hopes that easing Chinese COVID-19 restrictions will boost demand once again. In addition to this, inventories dropped to an eight-month low, Bloomberg reported, citing Steelhome data.

·      Chinese stocks rose on Monday amid easing COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, Reuters reported. While the CSI300 index surged 1.5 percent on Monday to reach 4,152.24 points, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.1 percent to reach 3,228.93 points.

·      Chinese regulators are set to proceed with investigations regarding Chinese mobility platform Didi Global Inc. in an attempt to restore the platform’s main apps in mobile stores no later than this week, Bloomberg reported. The firm is expected to face a financial penalty in addition to transferring 1 percent of its shares to the state.

Topics: China stocks iron ore

