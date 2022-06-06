PIF’s SIRC launches marine emergency response company

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Recycling Co., also known as SIRC, has launched a new firm named SAIL to respond to oil and hazardous spills along the coastline of Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, according to a press release.

SAIL will work toward establishing marine emergency response services supported by marine monitoring which will help to detect oil and hazardous material spills in the Saudi waters in a very early stage.

According to a press release from the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed firm, SAIL will be located at strategic coastal locations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf to provide an efficient and fast response to marine spills.

Following the launch of the new company, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water, and agriculture, and the chairman of the board of directors of SIRC remarked that SAIL will “support the Kingdom’s efforts in safeguarding its marine environment as well as the Saudi coasts.”