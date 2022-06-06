Invested funds in equity crowdfunding platforms increase to $56m in 3 years

RIYADH: The activity of equity crowdfunding platforms in the Saudi Exchange recorded an increase in total invested fund to SR210 million ($56 million) from 2019 until the end of 2021.

This includes 46 offerings through authorized platforms, the Capital Market Authority said in a statement.

With a growth rate of 242 percent, 2021 saw the largest proportion of funds invested, totaling SR149 million, up from SR44 million in 2020, and SR17 million in 2019.

A total of 33 offerings were announced in 2021, with an average offering size of SR4.5 million and an average investment of SR7,433, representing an increase of 371 percent over 2020.

The number of investment requests grew from 2,025 in 2020 to 19,933 in 2021, an annual increase of 844 percent.