PIF-backed investment fund invests $400m in healthcare facility in Jordan

RIYADH: The Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund, backed by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare facility in the country.

The project aims to transfer global knowledge to Jordan and improve the quality of healthcare and medical education in the country, according to Almamlaka.

It includes the establishment of a university hospital with a capacity of 300 beds, 60 outpatients clinics, specialized children’s hospital, emergency care and a medical university with a capacity of 600 seats, the Prime Minister’s Office reported in a tweet.

Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh said: “As we enter the country’s second centenary, we accept with confidence to invest the energies of our young men and women in leadership and creativity in various fields, especially the economic ones.”

The project is expected to provide over 5,000 job opportunities, Almamlaka reported.

The investment fund was established by the PIF, which owns 90 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks.