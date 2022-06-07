You are here

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control
Fire raises fresh concerns over industrial safety standards in Bangladesh. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control
  • Authorities yet to determine cause of the disaster
  • Fire not completely put out but there is no risk of further explosion, officials say
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Firefighters in Bangladesh brought a blaze at a container depot under control on Tuesday, three days after fiery explosions killed at least 41 people at a facility that a senior fire service official suspected had not followed safety guidelines.
Drone footage showed smoke and rows of burnt-out containers from the fire that began late on Saturday, triggering blasts and blazes at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong.
Authorities have not determined the cause of the disaster but suspect a container of hydrogen peroxide was the source.
“The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion as our team has sorted out the chemical containers .. one by one,” senior fire service official Monir Hossain told Reuters from the scene.
“We haven’t found any basic fire safety measures ... There were simply some extinguishers. Nothing else. They didn’t follow storage guidelines for hazardous chemicals.”
The director of the facility, the BM Container Depot, did not answer calls to his mobile telephone seeking comment.
Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association said on Monday its members, including BM Container Depot, regularly handled hydrogen peroxide without any incident and as far as he knew, the company followed guidelines.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said an investigation had been launched and those responsible would face justice.
Bangladesh has grown quickly over recent decades to become the world’s second-biggest exporter of garments but its industrial safety standards have not kept pace with its economic development and fires are common in factories and other places of work.
The confirmed death toll was revised down to 41 from 49 because of some double counting of victims, police said. At least nine firefighters were among the dead and three were missing, they said.
Chittagong’s chief doctor, Mohammed Elias Hossain, said some of the injured were in critical condition. Of the 200 or so injured, 50 were rescue officials, police said.
Troops were deployed to try to prevent the spread of chemicals into canals and along the nearby coast, officials said.
The last major fire in Bangladesh was in July last year when 54 people were killed at a food processing factory outside the capital, Dhaka.
Bangladesh’s deadliest fire was in 2012, when a blaze swept through a garment factory killing 112 workers.

US official vows 'forceful response' if North Korea tests nuke

US official vows ‘forceful response’ if North Korea tests nuke
Updated 11 sec ago

US official vows ‘forceful response’ if North Korea tests nuke

US official vows ‘forceful response’ if North Korea tests nuke
Updated 11 sec ago
SEOUL: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday warned of a forceful response if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years as she traveled to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies and discuss the escalating standoff.
US and South Korean officials have said North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri, which last hosted a test in September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its intercontinental ballistic missiles.
While the Biden administration has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea goes on with the nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are unclear with the United Nations Security Council divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions. There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” Sherman said, following a meeting with South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong.
“We continue to urge Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing and provocative activities and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said.
Sherman and Cho are planning a trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo on Wednesday over the North Korean nuclear issue. Sherman’s trip to Asia came after North Korea fired a salvo of eight ballistic missiles into the sea Sunday, possibly setting a new high in single-day launches, extending a provocative streak in weapons tests this year that also included the country’s first demonstrations of ICBMs since 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could further escalate his brinkmanship by conducting what would be the country’s seventh nuclear test since 2006. Experts say North Korea could use a test claim an ability to build small nuclear bombs that could be clustered on a multiwarhead ICBM or fit on Kim’s expanding range of short-range, solid-fuel missiles that pose an increasing threat to South Korea and Japan.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday there are indications that one of the passages at the Punggye-ri testing ground has been reopened, possibly in preparations for a nuclear test.
Hours before Sherman’s meeting in Seoul, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that the United States remains concerned that North Korea could seek is seventh test “in the coming days.”
The Biden administration’s punitive action over North Korea’s weapons tests in recent months have been limited to largely symbolic unilateral sanctions. Russia and China had vetoed a US-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its previous ballistic tests on May 25.
“We have called on members of the international community, certainly members of the UN Security Council’s permanent five, to be responsible stakeholders in the UN Security Council as a preeminent forum for addressing threats to international peace and security,” Price said.
“Unilateral actions are never going to be the most attractive or even the most effective response, and that is especially the case because we are gratified that we have close allies in the form of Japan and the ROK,” he said, referring to South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.
North Korean state media have yet to comment on Sunday’s launches. They came after the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, apparently their first joint drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to upgrade their defense exercises in the face of North Korean threats.
North Korea has long condemned the allies’ combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills, including short-range launches in 2016 and 2017 that simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean ports and US military facilities in Japan.
Following the latest North Korean launches, the United States conducted sperate joint missile drills with Japan and South Korea, which they said were aimed at displaying their response capability.
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.
Despite facing harsh challenges at home, including a decaying economy and a COVID-19 outbreak, Kim has shown no willingness to fully surrender an arsenal he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.
His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers for open-ended talks and is clearly intent on converting the dormant denuclearization negotiations into a mutual arms-reduction process, experts say.

Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia

Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia

Ukraine recovers bodies from Azovstal steel-plant siege in first exchange of dead fighters with Russia
  • In a first since the war began, Ukraine and Russia exchanged 320 bodies in all, each getting back 160 sets of remains
  • All 160 of the Ukrainian bodies turned over by the Russians were from the Azovstal ruins, says Azov Regiment spokesperson
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.
Dozens of the dead taken from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains, according to both a military leader and a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment.
The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.
It was unclear how many bodies might remain at the plant.
Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to fight for control of Sievierodonetsk, an eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow’s goal of completing the capture of the industrial Donbas region.
And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s forces also intend to take the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, home to more than 700,000 people, a move that could severely weaken Ukraine’s standing and allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country.
“In the Zaporizhzhia region ... there is the most threatening situation there,” Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian fighters’ dogged defense of the steel mill frustrated the Kremlin’s objective of quickly capturing Mariupol and tied down Russian forces in the strategic port city.
The defenders’ fate in Russian hands is shrouded in uncertainty. Zelensky said more than than 2,500 fighters from the plant are being held prisoner, and Ukraine is working to win their release.
The recovery of their remains from the Azovstal ruins has not been announced by the Ukrainian government, and Russian officials have not commented. But relatives of soldiers killed at the plant discussed the process with The Associated Press.
Ukraine on Saturday announced the first officially confirmed swap of its military dead since the war began. It said the two sides exchanged 320 bodies in all, each getting back 160 sets of remains. The swap took place Thursday on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Anna Holovko, a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment, said all 160 of the Ukrainian bodies turned over by the Russians were from the Azovstal ruins. She said that at least 52 of those bodies are thought to be the remains of Azov Regiment soldiers.
Maksym Zhorin, a former Azov Regiment leader now co-commanding a Kyiv-based military unit, confirmed that bodies from the steel plant were among those exchanged.
The brother of an Azov fighter missing and feared dead in the steelworks told the AP that at least two trucks of bodies from Azovstal were transferred to a military hospital in Kyiv for identification.
Viacheslav Drofa said the remains of his elder brother, Dmitry Lisen, did not appear to be among those recovered so far. He added that some of the dead were severely burned.
The mother of a soldier killed in an airstrike on the plant said the Azov Regiment telephoned her and said her son’s body might be among those transferred to Kyiv. The mother did not want her or her son to be identified by name, saying she feared that discussing the recovery process might disrupt it.
She tearfully referred to her son as a hero. “It’s important for me to bury him in our Ukrainian land,” she said.
In other developments Monday, Ukraine’s efforts to fight off Russia’s invasion loomed large over D-Day commemorations in France, where the 78th anniversary of the Normandy invasion was marked.
“The fight in Ukraine is about honoring these veterans of World War II,” Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach in Normandy.
He added: “It’s about maintaining the so-called global rules-based international order that was established by the dead who are buried here at this cemetery.”
American D-Day veteran Charles Shay, 97, was at Omaha Beach to mark the the anniversary of the June 6, 1944, landings and pay tribute to those who fell that day. Asked about the war raging on the European continent, Shay said, “It is a very sad situation.”
“In 1944 I landed on these beaches, and we thought we’d bring peace to the world. But it’s not possible,” he added.
Meanwhile, the president of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk People’s Republic said that the pro-Moscow region is putting on trial three British men alleged to have been mercenaries for Ukraine. If convicted on the charges, including of trying to seize power, the men could get the death penalty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting lump-sum payments of 5 million rubles ($81,000) to families of Russian National Guard members who die in Ukraine. Guard members have taken part in such operations as the seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The lump sum is roughly six times the average annual Russian salary.
On the battlefield, Russian warplanes fired long-range missiles to destroy a plant on the edge of the town of Lozova in the northeastern Kharkiv region that was repairing armored vehicles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.
Russian aircraft hit 73 areas of concentration of Ukrainian troops and equipment, while Russian artillery struck 431 military targets, Konashenkov said. His claims could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian forces put up resistance in Sievierodonetsk and other areas.
“There are more of them, they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight on this direction,” Zelensky said.
Ukrainian artillery fire could be heard outside the city of Bakhmut, southwest of Sievierodonetsk.
Ukrainian tanks moved back and forth from the front line, carefully hiding under trees after firing at Russian positions. One of the tanks was a T-80 captured from Russian forces. Its crew hacked bushes with hatchets and covered the vehicle and its main gun with branches.
 

US seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

US seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

US seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

US seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch
  • A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

NEW YORK: US authorities moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes — after linking both to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet that authorities said was worth less than $100 million before a lavish customization.
The action takes place just days after the United States announced new sanctions and penalties on Russian oligarchs and elites, Kremlin officials, businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin and their yachts, aircraft and firms that manage them.
President Joe Biden promised after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine to pursue Russian elites’ “ill-gotten gains.”
A representative for Abramovich did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
US Attorney Damian Williams said in a release Monday that his office was using every legal tool available to respond to “Russian’s illegal war in Ukraine.”
“Our international partners — nations devoted to the rule of law — far outnumber those jurisdictions where these aircraft can safely hide, and our investigation of illegal exports in violation of US law will continue unabated,” he said.
Matthew S. Axelrod, assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement, said the Commerce Department had made recent changes to keep its enforcement actions public regarding unprecedented export controls stemming from the invasion of Ukraine.
He said the action “provides notice to the world of our commitment to enforce those controls aggressively in a transparent way.”
Andrew Adams, a prosecutor who heads the unit pursuing the assets of Russian oligarchs, said the public nature of Monday’s action is meant to remind “members of the aviation, insurance, and financial industries that these aircraft constitute tainted property under active investigation by the United States.”
Justice Department officials say they have received strong support from companies and organizations and from countries that in the past had been viewed as safe havens for parking illegal assets.
Abramovich, who recently sold his stake in Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London, is among the wealthier Russians whose assets are being watched for sanctions violations after the Ukraine invasion.
In explaining the move to seize the planes, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and the Gulfstream G650ER plane are subject to seizure because they have been moved between March 4 and March 15 without licenses being obtained in violation of sanctions placed against Russia.
According to the affidavit, Abramovich controlled the Gulfstream through a series of shell companies. The plane, it said, is believed to have been in Moscow since March 15.
The Boeing, meanwhile, is believed to be in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following a roundtrip March 4 flight from Dubai to Moscow, the affidavit said. 

South African president to testify over farm theft scandal

South African president to testify over farm theft scandal
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

South African president to testify over farm theft scandal

South African president to testify over farm theft scandal
  • The party is expected to nominate its candidate for the 2024 national election in the next few months
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Embroiled in a burglary scandal, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before his party’s Integrity Commission, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) said Monday.
The ANC “welcomed and commended the decision by the president to voluntarily present himself to the ANC Integrity Commission,” it said in a statement, without specifying a date.
Dogged by political infighting, the ANC is trying to overhaul itself by stamping out corruption, with members facing criminal proceedings being systematically suspended.
The party is expected to nominate its candidate for the 2024 national election in the next few months.
Since last week, Ramaphosa, 69, has been weakened by accusations that he was complicit in buying the silence of burglars who stumbled on large sums of money at one of his properties.
The case began in February 2020, according to the complaint filed Wednesday at a Johannesburg police station by former South African intelligence chief Arthur Fraser.
Robbers allegedly broke into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in the northeast of the country where they found $4 million in cash hidden in furniture.
Ramaphosa himself has disputed the sum of money in question, but accepted that he buys and sells animals “sometimes through cash sometimes through transfers.”
“I’ve never stolen money from anywhere and I will never do so. I have never stolen from taxpayers,” Ramaphosa added.
The case accuses Ramaphosa of concealing the theft from police and the tax authorities.
It sensationally alleges that the president then “paid” the burglars “for their silence.”
Fraser, who said he provided police with “photos, bank accounts, names and videos,” accused Ramaphosa of obstruction of justice and organizing for the suspects to be kidnapped, interrogated on his property and paid off.
In the past, members of the ANC have been removed from office following the Integrity Commission’s recommendations.

Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran

Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran

Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran
  • An alarm went off but the branch manager ignored the alert because in the past he had received false alarms, says Mehr news agency
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

 

TEHRAN: Dozens of safe deposit boxes were robbed after burglars cut through the wall of a bank from a neighboring building in Iran’s capital, state TV reported Monday.
The report said several bandits took advantage of a three-day holiday in Iran to break into a major branch of the government-owned Bank Melli Iran and rob 250 boxes. Safe deposit facilities are underground in many banks in Tehran.
The report did not say what items were stolen from the boxes or how much the haul totaled. No additional details were provided.
The bank in a statement acknowledged the incident but said it caused “limited damages.”
The semiofficial Mehr news agency reported that an alarm went off, triggering an automatic alert that was sent to the branch’s manager. However, he ignored the alarm because in the past he had received false alarms, the news agency reported.
Mehr said the alarm system was not set up to alert police.
The robbers also stole surveillance cameras and other monitoring items from the bank, which is located on one of Tehran’s major streets near Tehran University and in walking distance of a police station.
Police said several suspects, including some bank staffers, are under investigation.
Robbery of governmental banks is rare in Iran.

 

 

 

