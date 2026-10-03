MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday reiterated its warning for diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv, threatening the Ukrainian capital with “massive” strikes, in a statement by its foreign ministry.

“The Russian side had previously urged foreign nationals and diplomats in Kyiv to leave the city and refrain from visiting Ukraine,” the ministry said, adding: “We note with concern that not everyone has heeded these warnings, and that individuals are knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger.”