RIYADH: Military infantry parades by the Ministry of Interior were among the draws for visitors to the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition.

The event, organized by the National Center for Falcons under the theme “A Destination for All,” is currently taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham and runs until Oct. 10.

Large numbers gathered to watch infantry personnel perform coordinated movements and group formations, with synchronized steps and disciplined execution reflecting their high level of training. The parade is among various displays presented by the ministry at this year’s exhibition to feature its military teams’ skills.

The Ministry of Interior’s pavilion includes several security forces and agencies, highlighting their latest technologies, equipment, field capabilities and services.

The Facilities Security Forces features the latest vehicles and advanced technologies that enhance field capabilities, along with military and educational demonstrations. It also highlights the forces’ modern capabilities, duties and role in protecting the Kingdom’s resources.

The Special Forces for Environmental Security is presenting the latest technologies and field equipment used for environmental protection. Key highlights include security surveillance systems, smart patrols and AI-powered thermal cameras, all designed to enhance monitoring capabilities and response times while improving operational efficiency in the field.

Additionally, the forces will conduct awareness sessions for hunting enthusiasts to explain regulations and requirements and highlight potential violations. These initiatives aim to promote lawful and responsible practices, contributing to the protection and sustainability of wildlife and natural resources.

The National Center for Security Operations is showing off its emergency response workflow, advanced dispatch systems and integrated live surveillance network. Its participation highlights the center’s operational role and the vital services it provides to citizens, residents and visitors through the unified emergency number 911 across Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah and Eastern regions.

The General Directorate of Border Guard is exhibiting the multipurpose ZALY system for reconnaissance and security operations and introducing visitors to the services available through the Zawil online portal.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense presents modern reconnaissance and firefighting technologies, along with technical solutions that support field operations, strengthen capabilities and improve incident response.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control is showing how it aims to strengthen society’s defenses against drugs, as well as explaining prevention methods and how to report drug dealers and smugglers, as well as highlighting security agencies’ efforts to combat drug issues.

The General Directorate of Public Security features the latest AI-powered security technologies, systems and vehicles. It also highlights the security system’s adoption of modern technologies and innovation, while introducing visitors to its advanced capabilities and equipment and demonstrating the readiness of security personnel across various fields.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif toured the exhibition and reviewed its pavilions, zones, experiences and events, as well as offerings from participating local and international entities.

His visit included areas dedicated to falcons, falconry, hunting, trips and adventures, as well as cultural, educational and entertainment experiences.

Prince Abdulaziz also visited the weapons, ammunition and accessories area, the first and only one of its kind in the Kingdom. It features companies specializing in hunting and shooting weapons, air guns and related equipment, with more than 5,000 products from over 181 international brands.