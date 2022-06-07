You are here

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a news conference with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties
  • Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia invested around $24.6bn in Indonesia between 2016-2021
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to promote stronger investment ties during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.

The Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and between 2016 and 2021 invested around $24.6 billion in the southeast Asian country. Bilateral trade volume was $5.5 billion in 2021, showcasing an increase of more than 40 percent on the previous year.

Prince Faisal was in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday for meetings with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, with whom he discussed ways to further boost investment ties.

“The Kingdom is very, very committed to exploring all these opportunities. We see a lot of potential in Indonesia, there’s a lot of potential in the Kingdom,” the prince said in a joint press conference with Marsudi. “We are on the right track to further strengthen this relationship.”

The visit comes as Indonesia seeks to increase its exports, including passenger cars, and palm oil.

“We agreed to promote stronger collaboration between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Indonesia Investment Authority,” Marsudi told reporters, adding that the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country was looking to Saudi investment in solar power plants, the lithium battery industry, and development of hydropower.

“I do hope that we can expedite the implementation of all plans of investment,” she said.

The meeting in Jakarta marked the ministers’ third in the last six months.

Saudi-Indonesian ties have received a boost in recent years, following King Salman’s 12-day visit to the country, during which a range of cooperation agreements were signed.

Indonesia also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, for which the Kingdom’s foreign minister expressed his thanks, while also wishing the country success in hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2022 which will take place in Bali in mid-November.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Investment

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Group, the regional operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, has added Morgan Stanley to work on a planned initial public offering that could raise $1 billion.

The planned IPO of the firm, which is backed by Saudi Public Investment Fund, could value the firm at around $8 billion, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources. 

Morgan Stanley will work alongside First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs and SNB Capital for the IPO of the food company, with Rothschild & Co. as its financial adviser. 

Americana is preparing for a dual listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: Americana Group Morgan Stanley Pizza Hut KFC

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese-based super app Toters raised $15 million in a series B funding round from International Finance Corporation, March Holding, and B&Y Ventures.

The company began as a food delivery platform before transforming into a super app that offers several services including payment and financial transactions.

Toters will use its newly acquired funds to strengthen its presence in current markets as well as expand its operations in Iraq, according to Wamda.

Topics: Toters Lebanon

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine-based digital loyalty and gamification platform Gamiphy raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Kuwait-based venture capital firm Al Muhallab VC.

The company helps businesses to launch customer loyalty programs as well as boost conversion and retention with branded games and live commerce.

“This funding round is timely to fuel our global growth and support our brand positioning as a global leader in providing a much-needed service for retail operators,” Aws Al-Nabulsi, Gamiphy’s founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to grow its current operations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as expand in Brazil and the US.

Topics: Gamiphy

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gas companies ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are likely to win stakes in a multi-billion dollar project aimed at uplifting Qatar’s gas exports, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The state-owned petroleum company Qatar Energy could announce the decision by this weekend, with firms including Shell also involved in the bidding war.

The Qatari project comes as Europe speeds to cut off Russian oil supply in response to Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

Topics: ExxonMobil TotalEnergies Qatar Qatar Energy

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Nour El Shaeri

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: Saudi efforts to promote sustainable tourism are remarkable, said Anita Mendiratta, special adviser to the UN World Tourism Organization's secretary-general.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, she said: “AlUla, as an example, is remarkable, and how it’s recognizing that sustainability is not just about green and blue, it’s about cultural sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, and economic sustainability.”
“Unless cultural conservation and community are in (a) balance, you can never have a truly sustainable development environment,” Mendiratta added.
She said the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector with sustainability at its heart can be used as a global case study.
Top officials from all over the world are gathered in Saudi Arabia for the meeting to discuss the changing trends in global tourism in a post-pandemic world.
Expressing optimism over the sector's future, Mendiratta said tourism has proven to be an industry interdependent on global health care, employment, and environment.
“There is a great deal of momentum and confidence, but very importantly we have learned through the last two years that tourism is not just an integrated and interconnected industry, it is interdependent,” she said.
“Whatever the shocks, we can always sustain shocks and come through them stronger.
“We don’t need to build back better, we need to build forward better, we need to make sure that there is no going back to normal, there is no back and there is no normal,” she added.
 “Otherwise, we are not doing it in a way that mother nature is teaching us. We’ve had two years to think about this, we need to make sure we don’t waste that time,” Mendiratta stressed.
The official also highlighted the UN’s commitment to the sustainable development goals and her organization’s efforts in rebuilding a post-pandemic world through sustainable measures.
“We look, therefore, for global travel and tourism as being a key part of development of the world once again as we all re-emerge from this very challenging time,” she said.
She lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting tourism and making it central to its Vision 2030 strategy.
“It is recognizing the impact that tourism can have at economic, social and cultural and environmental levels in so many ways through all the initiatives,” she said.
Mendiratta said the UNWTO’s clean environment goal does not have an end. It is a constant process because as the world develops and rebuilds, it must do so in a way that will never be damaged again, she added.

Topics: UNWTO116

