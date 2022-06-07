Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

JEDDAH: Saudi efforts to promote sustainable tourism are remarkable, said Anita Mendiratta, special adviser to the UNWTO secretary-general.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, she said: “AlUla, as an example, is remarkable, and how it’s recognizing that sustainability is not just about green and blue, it’s about cultural sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, and economic sustainability.”

Top officials from all over the world have gathered in Saudi Arabia for the meeting to discuss the changing trends in global tourism in a post-pandemic world.

Mendiratta is optimistic about the sector’s future, adding that tourism has proven to be an interdependent industry with global healthcare, global employment, and environmental protection to have a great impact on it.

“Whatever the shocks, we can always sustain shocks and come through them stronger.

“We don’t need to build back better, we need to build forward better, we need to make sure that there is no going back to normal, there’s no back and there’s no normal,” she added.