Saudia implements operational plan to transport Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudia, the Kingdom’s flag carrier, has started implementing its operational plan to transport pilgrims from various countries to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudia has already flown pilgrims from the Indian city of Kochi and the Indonesian capital Jakarta into Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.
A further flight from Kuala Lumpur was welcomed by the Director General of Saudia Group, Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar.Al-Omar affirmed Saudia’s commitment to implementing the directives of Saudi Arabia’s leadership aimed at providing everything to facilitate procedures for pilgrims.
He added that the airline seeks to use its experiences in managing peak seasons through early preparation as this year's Hajj season coincides with summer.
The director general said that all departments have developed an operational plan that contributes to the streamlining of operations for scheduled and additional flights that cover the Kingdom and countries in four continents around the world, in an effort to provide the best services in all locations.
Pilgrims will enjoy many in-flight benefits, including hearing the Hajj call, as well as receiving a notice half an hour before the flight reaches the Miqat (a boundary for pilgrims where they intend to perform Ḥajj or Umrah).
Flights will also display content to prepare pilgrims for their Hajj rites on both the main and overhead screens.
RIYADH: Ever since the first all-women Apple Developer Academy in the Middle East opened its doors in Riyadh in February, Saudi and Arab women have had the opportunity to develop their programming skills and contribute to the iOS app economy, and are now producing designs for finance, education and the tourism industry.
“As a Saudi woman who cares about technology, I can say that Apple did an amazing job to support Saudis and Arab women by bringing the first all-women Apple Developer Academy to the Middle East,” said Fay Al-Shiban, a student at the institution.
Al-Shiban is also one of the winners of the Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, or the WWDC22-Swift Student Challenge. The initiative enabled students to showcase their design skills by creating a Swift Playgrounds app project in any industry of their choice.
The academy in the Kingdom received lots of attention following a video announcement during the WWDC Conference, when Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO and board member, spoke about the initiative in Riyadh.
“In Saudi Arabia we launched our first developer academy for women in February, our entrepreneurship camps provide developers from under-represented communities with mentorship, inspiration and insights from Apple,” said Cook.
Partnered with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, represented by Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the program officially welcomed its students in February for a nine-month intensive coding program.
Despite many worldwide programs being held remotely, the Riyadh-based academy students attended the sessions completely in-person.
“The first time I found out that Apple was opening an academy in Riyadh I got excited,” Al-Shiban said. “I’ve always wanted to develop my skills on app development and there’s not a better way to do it than in an Apple Developer Academy. Apple is my role model when it comes to creativity and I want to become a world-class app developer.”
The programmer said she received an immense amount of support when she was accepted into the program.
Sara Al-Ghamdi, a student and apprentice developer, is currently working to create an app that will contribute to the Kingdom’s tourism industry. “I’m currently working with my team to develop a tourism-based app to promote and spread awareness about various tourist locations in Saudi Arabia.”
“Apple’s constant efforts to provide new tools and programs for app development has really made life easier for fellow developers like me … it ensures that my app, which is under development, can be made more user-friendly, user-engaging and ultimately increase the app-reach amongst people,” she said.
Lina Ismail, another student, aims to take the skills she has learned to help her community. “I enrolled in the academy’s program because I always wanted to make a positive impact in the community and somehow improve the lives of upcoming generations,” said Ismail.
Ismail is currently working on her application called Naeem, which will help people save money. “My inspiration for creating this app came from my experience living alone far from my family and having to manage all my expenses while also saving a bit of money,” she explained.
The application studies the spending habits of users, including where money is being spent. “Then using machine learning it will give you suggestions and special personalized offers,” she said.
“Apple Developers Academy taught me how to find a niche idea and turn it into a business. I had a mentor who supported me along and helped me pitch the idea to big investors from Saudi Central Bank and Saudi Fintech,” Ismail said, revealing that her app was now being tested on the App Store.
Student Maryam Arif said the academy helped her see the wide range of business possibilities. “What is great about the program is the infinite options of projects you can create! You can work in any field you wish,” she said.
Arif chose to create an expense-management application for the financial sector called E-pockets. “The idea came from the amount of receipts and warranties one person gathers during (a lifetime) and needs to keep.”
“The app idea and development was so revolutionary, it impressed our Apple reviewers as they came to realize this was the first time such an app was being executed,” she said.
The academy helps with skills development but also assists in bringing the apps to the marketplace, with support for enhancements such as design, Arif said.
JEDDAH: After an absence of 90 years from its natural environment in the north of Saudi Arabia, the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Royal Natural Reserve witnessed the first ever birth of a wild Arabian oryx.
KSRNR tweeted on their official Twitter account: “After the absence of 9 decades from its homeland in the north of the Kingdom ... the efforts of the #National_Center_Wildlife in cooperation with @KSRNReserve in the propagation and resettlement of the Arabian oryx are bearing fruit ... and the first born … oryx sees the light at the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Royal Natural Reserve.”
This birth is the culmination of cooperation between the KSRNR Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife, which resulted in the release of a number of oryx in the reserve in March as part of resettlement programs for endangered species.
NCW released 50 Arabian oryx, 100 Reem antelopes, 20 mountain ibex, and 30 Houbara birds in one of the three primary wildlife reserves of KSRNR on March 30.
The release of the Arabian oryx into their natural habitat — in the northwest of the Kingdom — was the first of its kind for the species.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Arabian or White oryx is a vulnerable species threatened with extinction.
The species’ disappearance from the region for decades was the result of numerous environmental pressures, overfishing, and loss of vegetation cover, which led to a decrease in its numbers in the wilderness.
The return of the oryx to these reserves promotes its natural breeding, which represents an environmental achievement that contributes to the balance of the environment, enrichment of biodiversity, and preservation of this species.
Currently, KSRNR has 282 species of animals, covering a wide range of mammals, reptiles, birds, and amphibians.
The animals include Arabian wolves, foxes, Reem deer, capra, hares, golden eagles, and curlews.
The reserve consists of three main conservation sites: Khunfah, bordering the west of the Great Nafud desert, Al-Tubaiq sedimentary plateau, and Harrat Al-Harra.
As the largest reserve in the Kingdom, KSRNR covers a diverse geographical terrain within the four provinces of Hail, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and the north near Wadi Rum bordering Jordan.
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet affirmed its keenness to support international efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen during its weekly meeting on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's keenness to support efforts made by the United Nations to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, as well as to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.
The session was chaired by Saudi King Salman this Tuesday afternoon at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with Indonesia’s president and foreign minister during a visit to the country on Tuesday.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Joko Widodo reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Indonesia in various fields.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their best wishes for further progress and prosperity in Indonesia to Widodo.
The president expressed his appreciation and sent greetings to the king and crown prince.
Prince Faisal also met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the two ministers emphasized the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Indonesia.
They also expressed the keenness of their countries to strengthen and develop relations in various fields to achieve common interests.
A session of talks discussed ways to consolidate the economic partnership between the two countries in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and intensify political and economic cooperation.
The officials also discussed increasing bilateral coordination in regional and international issues of common interest and supporting all efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security.
The Kingdom’s foreign minister expressed his thanks to Indonesia for supporting Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, and wished the country success in hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2022 which will take place in Bali in mid-November.
Marsudi thanked the Kingdom for lifting a ban on Saudi citizens travelling to Indonesia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JEDDAH: Artist Abdullah Suyan has taken his love for nature to the next level by creating miniature terrariums in small glass containers.
House plants have several benefits, including improved air quality, heightened productivity, and better mental health. Suyan wants to bring these benefits to more people with his jarred terrariums, creating a functioning and thriving ecosystem in glass containers.
The terrariums are created with soil, wood, rocks and plants. The designer has created a mini version of a waterfall, a hanging green planet and pathways through dense forests. Other similar projects that Suyan has worked on include a fish aquarium with plants that served as food for the fish and a natural filter.
Suyan’s love for nature has always been deeply rooted in him: “I always enjoyed natural sceneries, ever since I was a child. I always wished that I could mimic these sceneries as a kid in my house or my workplace. When I grew up, I started researching on the topic and gained so much knowledge from different sources.”
The first miniature terrariums can be traced back to the 19th century. English botanist Dr. Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward created them in 1842. He accidentally created terrariums while monitoring the life cycle of caterpillars and moths in a closed jar filled with soil. Now they are commonly found in homes, adding a slice of nature to interior decoration.
Suyan said that the process of creating terrariums has two major steps: Hardscape and softscape.
He described hardscaping as “the process that focuses on the placement of wood and rocks, hard components basically. While softscape is the process of planting. So, it deals with the soil, seeds and the plants themselves. The addition of plants gives aesthetic perfection to the landscape.”
The 28-year-old said he is still working to gain more knowledge about plants as he still has a long way to go to enhance his hobby.
Suyan said that the most challenging part of creating terrariums is the imaginative concept that inspires the jar.
“To do that, I look at real landscapes carefully, and after choosing the landscape, I look for the part that speaks to me and represents the essence of the scene. It is difficult for me because this part requires inspiration, calmness and focus.”
The process includes creating a similar environment that is found on a bigger scale. Suyan usually creates a layer that drains excess water before the first layer, which consists of volcanic stone or sand. There is then a level of agricultural soil. After the ground has been set, Suyan works with woods and rocks to mimic the landscape he is trying to recreate. The last step comprises growing and taking care of the plants.
Suyan believes that these landscapes triumph over other interior decorations for one simple reason: “Because it is natural and it has life, which makes them so much more beautiful to look at.”