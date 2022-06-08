You are here

‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia

‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia
The conference is being held in Jeddah (Twitter/@UNWTO)
RIYADH: The second day of the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization is underway in Jeddah, with delegates continuing to discuss lessons learned from the global pandemic.

More than 180 participants from across the world are in attendance, and Zurab Pololikashvili Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization said the first day left him “full of hope” for the future of the industry.

Day two is centered around a thematic session named ‘Tourism Futures — New Governance’.

NFTs for all




Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem

The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia will give each delegate at the event personalized non-fungible tokens.

Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem told Arab News that inside the giveaways, each delegate would receive a gift box containing a physical ledger that they can use as a wallet and a key to access their NFTs.

“Each one is personalized. There is a hidden gem of the regions, and the cities of the Kingdom placed in each of these NFTs,” she said.

International investors keen on Saudi tourism




Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism speaking to Arab News (AN)

The future tourism sector in Saudi Arabia will be a blend of domestic and international investments, as the country aims to be among the top five global tourism destinations by the end of this decade, according to Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdulhadi revealed that people are conservative regarding cross-border investments in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He, however, clarified that the Kingdom is emerging as a destination that attracts foreign investments.

“Post pandemic, people are a little bit more conservative internationally in terms of cross-border investment. But we are proving to be a destination attracting quite a decent amount of interest. And now we’re working on converting that interest into actual investments,” Abdulhadi told Arab News.

 

JEDDAH: Turkey is aiming to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by up to 15 percent this year, said its top ministry official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture Serdar Çam told Arab News that the country’s tourism sector has survived COVID-19 and hopes to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

“Last year, we received about 30 million tourists and earned $25 billion from tourism. We expect about 50 million tourists and from $40 billion to $45 billion income from foreign tourists this year,” Çam stated.

“We have tried to turn this pandemic into an advantage because we have asked for the sector to increase the quality like asking for special certificate systems and concentrating on more safe tourism, green tourism and so on,” he added.

Çam explained that the human resource aspect was the most affected in the tourism sector and that the country has started training and educational initiatives to recover its human capital.

“We made a special agreement with the education ministry to convert the technical schools into tourism schools by adding special obligatory curriculum into it,” he said

“Many young people are being trained, starting from the high schools to special departments that have been opened in universities. We have about 207 universities, and almost every university has also supported the sector in teaching and promoting this area,” Çam explained.

The ministry also established a private promotion agency in 2019 to support the sector in collaboration with other private companies.

“During the last three years, due to this agency, we have been very successful in gaining an advantage against the pandemic problem,” said the deputy minister.

“Our target is not just for the seasonal time but for 12 months in 81 cities in all parts of Turkey. In addition, we are trying to bring different types of tourism demands from different continents, such as cultural events, music festivals and sports,” Çam added.

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is building three water reservoirs valued at 550 million dirhams ($149.7 million) to raise the storage capacity of desalinated water while enhancing the water security in the emirate.

One of the reservoirs will be built in the Nakhali area at the cost of 287.8 million dirhams. This will have a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The other reservoir will be located in the Lusaily area, having a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons. This project will be built with an investment of 175.4 million dirhams.

The third project will come up in Hatta with a storage capacity of 30 million dirhams, valued at 86 million dirhams. 

"Water security is a national priority for the UAE and is one of the seven strategic sectors of the National Innovation Strategy,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said in a statement.

He said the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions and address future water security challenges. 

The CEO revealed that DEWA aims to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 1002 million imperial gallons, up from the current capacity of 815 million imperial gallons. 

RIYADH: The first quarter of 2022 proved to be the best quarters for banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council as they raked in $10.9 billion in aggregate profits, a Kamco Invest report showed.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman saw their banks post double-digit profit growth in the first quarter of 2022, while Kuwaiti banks’ profits grew slightly lower at 0.9 percent.

Kamco Invest said improved results were backed by solid economic growth, recovery in post-pandemic demand amid rising oil prices.

According to the report, banks in the region recorded a drop of 39.6 percent in cost-to-income ratio compared to the previous quarter, led by a steep drop in operating expenses.

In addition to a 21.4 percent year-on-year decline in loan loss provisions to $2.9 billion, lending activity remained robust as banks listed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped push the aggregate gross loans of the region by 10 percent to $1.8 trillion.

RIYADH: Fintech platform NymCard has raised $22.5 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms DisruptAD, Reciprocal Ventures, and Shorooq Partners.

Having a strong presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, the banking-as-a-service provider allows fintech companies to plug and play ready finance into their applications through APIs rather than dealing with complex payment rails.

“As we move toward a $7 trillion embedded finance market, we aim to evolve and enhance our offering to transform the payments industry and serve our client’s needs in the region,” Omar Onsi, CEO and founder of NymCard, said in a press statement.

The company will use its new funds to strengthen its product development as well as expand its presence in current markets, it added.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, has signed an agreement with the Saudi National Air Connectivity Program to operate direct flights between the Kingdom and four new international destinations during 2022. 

As per the agreement, the airline will operate its direct flights between Riyadh and Zurich in Switzerland, and Jeddah and Barcelona in Spain, in addition to two additional destinations that will be announced later.

The deal also sees the provision of over 60,000 seats annually, according to a statement. 

