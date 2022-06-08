‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The second day of the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization is underway in Jeddah, with delegates continuing to discuss lessons learned from the global pandemic.

More than 180 participants from across the world are in attendance, and Zurab Pololikashvili Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization said the first day left him “full of hope” for the future of the industry.

Day two is centered around a thematic session named ‘Tourism Futures — New Governance’.

Read More: ‘Our ambition is enormous’ — UN World Tourism council kicks off two-day event in Saudi Arabia

Full of hope. That’s how I feel after today’s #UNWTOEC, next to leaders firmly committed to follow @UNWTO’s vision for tourism’s recovery. There’s only one way: cooperation, innovation, investment. UNWTO is your partner in our shared goal towards positive transformation. pic.twitter.com/kJGnarYgo7 — Zurab Pololikashvili (@pololikashvili) June 7, 2022

At the 116 Executive Council #UNWTOEC, 200+ participants from 32 countries stand together for #tourism. The goal relaunch a better tourism The path

Jobs

Sustainability

Education

Investment

Digital transformation https://t.co/LDI8bib8j3 pic.twitter.com/us3TVL8piZ — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) June 8, 2022

NFTs for all







Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem



The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia will give each delegate at the event personalized non-fungible tokens.

Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem told Arab News that inside the giveaways, each delegate would receive a gift box containing a physical ledger that they can use as a wallet and a key to access their NFTs.

“Each one is personalized. There is a hidden gem of the regions, and the cities of the Kingdom placed in each of these NFTs,” she said.

#UNWTOEC reshaping tourism, we also rethink how we engage the world outside our sector. We can still be bolder and louder. We need to scale up tourism advocacy to amplify the benefits of tourism beyond the sector itself - to show tourism matters for development. pic.twitter.com/INV2Mu53wt — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) June 8, 2022

International investors keen on Saudi tourism







Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism speaking to Arab News (AN)



The future tourism sector in Saudi Arabia will be a blend of domestic and international investments, as the country aims to be among the top five global tourism destinations by the end of this decade, according to Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdulhadi revealed that people are conservative regarding cross-border investments in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He, however, clarified that the Kingdom is emerging as a destination that attracts foreign investments.

“Post pandemic, people are a little bit more conservative internationally in terms of cross-border investment. But we are proving to be a destination attracting quite a decent amount of interest. And now we’re working on converting that interest into actual investments,” Abdulhadi told Arab News.