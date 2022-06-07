You are here

‘Our ambition is enormous’ — UN World Tourism council kicks off two-day event in Saudi Arabia
The two-day event will see 180 participants from different countries attending the gathering. (AN Photo)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, also known as UNWTO, has begun in Jeddah, with how to help the sector rebound after the pandemic the main topic of discussion.

The two-day event will see 180 participants from different countries attending the gathering.

The Executive Council’s session will be conducted on the first day, while the second day will hold a thematic session named Tourism Futures — New Governance.

Recent figures from UNWTO suggest that international tourist arrivals were up 182 percent to an estimated 117 million in the first quarter of 2022 from about 41 million in the same period a year ago.

Even though international tourist arrivals increased compared to last year’s Q1, it is still way behind the pre-pandemic levels.

 

$100 million for 100,000 people




Saudi tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb addressing UNWTO 116th session (AN)

Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector, according to the Kingdom's tourism minister.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb told attendees that Saudi Arabia is working to make the tourism industry more resilient and sustainable than ever.

“We don’t want to build the industry like it was in 2019. We want to go beyond that point,” said Al-Khateeb.

Topics: UNWTO116 UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) UNWTO Executive Council 116th Session

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to promote stronger investment ties during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.

The Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and between 2016 and 2021 invested around $24.6 billion in the southeast Asian country. Bilateral trade volume was $5.5 billion in 2021, showcasing an increase of more than 40 percent on the previous year.

Prince Faisal was in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday for meetings with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, with whom he discussed ways to further boost investment ties.

“The Kingdom is very, very committed to exploring all these opportunities. We see a lot of potential in Indonesia, there’s a lot of potential in the Kingdom,” the prince said in a joint press conference with Marsudi. “We are on the right track to further strengthen this relationship.”

The visit comes as Indonesia seeks to increase its exports, including passenger cars, and palm oil.

“We agreed to promote stronger collaboration between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Indonesia Investment Authority,” Marsudi told reporters, adding that the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country was looking to Saudi investment in solar power plants, the lithium battery industry, and development of hydropower.

“I do hope that we can expedite the implementation of all plans of investment,” she said.

The meeting in Jakarta marked the ministers’ third in the last six months.

Saudi-Indonesian ties have received a boost in recent years, following King Salman’s 12-day visit to the country, during which a range of cooperation agreements were signed.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Investment

RIYADH: The Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million ($133 million) from Arab National Bank.

Proceeds will be used to “finance the working capital of one of the company’s projects,” the Dammam-based firm said in a bourse filing.

The company, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of the listing, the pipes manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Shariah-compliant Financing

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Tuesday, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

The main index, TASI, was down 1.2 percent to close at 12,662 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

TASI was weighed down by a 1.9 percent drop in its largest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, as well as a 2.4 percent loss in Riyad Bank.

Oil giant Aramco also contributed to the fall with a decline of 1.22 percent, amid trading of almost 3.4 million shares.

Al Sagr Insurance added 5.3 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi insurer Bupa Arabia recorded the biggest drop of 3 percent.

Among the top movers in today’s session, chemical major SABIC was down 1.5 percent, and Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, edged 0.2 percent lower.

Shares of Saudi Real Estate Co., known as AlAKARIA, lost 1.9 percent after the developer announced that the first two phases of Al Akaria Park had been fully reserved.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.19 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.2 a barrel as of 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices Banking shares TASI NOMU

RIYADH: Egypt’s Benya Group is looking to increase its capital by $150 million through a private placement during the ongoing quarter, CEO Ahmed Mekky told CNBC Arabia.

The move from the information technology provider is a step toward expansion in Africa.

Mekky added there will be another capital increase at the beginning of next year, in addition to two initial public offerings in Egypt and a foreign market.

Topics: Egypt IT ICT IPO Investment Capital expansion

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has promoted two executives to new posts in a push to grow its trading units, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report stated that Ibrahim Al-Buainain who was serving the company as the head of trading has been promoted as its new vice president for trading, sales and supply planning. 

Aramco also promoted Mohammed Al-Mulhim who was the deputy of Al-Buainain as the new CEO of Aramco Trading Co. 

The decision to promote these two trading executives came at a time when international oil futures jumped above $120 a barrel following Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike crude prices for July. 

According to the Bloomberg report, this shift comes as a part of Aramco’s plans to consider an initial public offering for its trading units. Aramco, however, has not commented on any IPO plans yet. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco trading Appointment

