‘Our ambition is enormous’ — UN World Tourism council kicks off two-day event in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, also known as UNWTO, has begun in Jeddah, with how to help the sector rebound after the pandemic the main topic of discussion.

The two-day event will see 180 participants from different countries attending the gathering.

The Executive Council’s session will be conducted on the first day, while the second day will hold a thematic session named Tourism Futures — New Governance.

Recent figures from UNWTO suggest that international tourist arrivals were up 182 percent to an estimated 117 million in the first quarter of 2022 from about 41 million in the same period a year ago.

Even though international tourist arrivals increased compared to last year’s Q1, it is still way behind the pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb addressing UNWTO 116th session (AN)



Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector, according to the Kingdom's tourism minister.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb told attendees that Saudi Arabia is working to make the tourism industry more resilient and sustainable than ever.

“We don’t want to build the industry like it was in 2019. We want to go beyond that point,” said Al-Khateeb.