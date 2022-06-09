You are here

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism
Details on the cost of the plan will be available next year (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has proposed to subsidize airlines that operate unprofitable routes that link it to big global cities in an effort to boost tourist arrivals into the Kingdom.

The Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, and it is offering the subsidy as part of its Air Connectivity Program, the minister of tourism said in an interview.

“The main purpose is to create direct flights to our main target markets,” Ahmed Al-Khateeb said, according to Bloomberg.

“The program will compensate airlines to cover their losses from flying direct flights to these very important hubs for us,” he added. 

The funding will come directly from the government, however the amount is not clear. 

Al-Khateeb said details on the program’s budget will be available next year, adding “we have to negotiate with every carrier to size it.”

Most recently, the Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia has signed an agreement with the National Air Connectivity Program to operate direct flights between the Kingdom and four new international destinations during 2022. 

As per the agreement, the airline will operate its direct flights between Riyadh and Zurich in Switzerland, and Jeddah and Barcelona in Spain, in addition to two additional destinations that will be announced later.

The ministry aims to hit 12 million foreign tourists this year, as the sector is progressing to contribute around 4 percent of the Kingdom’s economic output, Al-Khateeb said. 

By 2030, Saudi Arabia targets the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of the economic output.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030 tourism Saudia

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday but still hovered near three-month highs after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, although China’s stronger-than-expected exports in May offered a boost to the demand outlook, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for August had dipped 57 cents or 0.5 percent to $123.01 a barrel by 1327 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $121.26 a barrel, down 85 cents or 0.7 percent.

China’s May exports jumped 16.9 percent from a year earlier as easing COVID curbs allowed some factories to restart, the fastest growth since January this year and more than double analysts’ expectations.

But while the Chinese trade figures were upbeat, oil prices eventually reversed their earlier modest gains.

“Of far greater importance is news that a district of Shanghai has been locked down today, reviving fears of another leg of China weakness due to its covid-zero policies. That is capping any gains in Asia today,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“That said, it is indicative of how tight supplies are that oil has not retreated on that news today.”

Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of Minhang district ordered to stay home for two days to control transmission risks.

“The export performance is impressive in the context of the country’s multi-city lockdowns in the month,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Meanwhile, peak summer gasoline demand in the United States continued to provide a floor to prices.

US gasoline stocks unexpectedly dropped, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, indicating resilience in demand for the motor fuel during the peak summer period despite sky-high pump prices.

“It’s hard to see significant downside in the coming months, with the gasoline market likely to only tighten further as we move deeper into driving season,” said ING’s head of commodities research Warren Patterson. 

Topics: Oil China

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: TECOM Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, plans to list its ordinary shares on the Dubai Financial Market on July 5 in an initial public offering.

Tecom Group, which owns and operates 10 sector-focused business districts across Dubai, is offering 625 million ordinary shares, representing 12.5 percent of the company's issued capital, according to a statement by WAM.

The qualified institutional offering and the exempt offer subscription period are expected to run from June 16 to 24. 

The UAE retail offer subscription period is expected to be from June 16 to 23, it added.

The company is expected to pay a dividend of 800 million dirhams ($218 million) per annum over the next three years through to October 2025.

Topics: decom IPO duabi Investment

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed almost flat in the final trading session of the week, as investors watched developments in the global oil market.

Brent crude was trading at $123.74 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $122.19 per barrel as of 3:12 p.m. Saudi time.

TASI, Saudi Arabia’s main index, closed 0.06 percent higher at 12,603, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.15 percent at 22,240.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. continued to lead the gainers by rising 9.94 percent after shareholders approved a 91 percent capital increase to SR16.7 billion ($4 billion).

The Saudi Industrial Export Co., tumbled 9.98 percent to continue leading the fallers since early trading.

Other fallers included Anaam International Holding Group which lost 4.27 percent and AYYAN Investment Co. declined 3.75 percent.

Among the gainers, Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance added 6.12 percent, and ACWA POWER Co. edged up 3.45 percent.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.40 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. increased 1.78 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.21 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 0.83 percent.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 0.20 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended today’s trading down 0.49 percent.

Topics: economy Stock Market TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia Oil

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh offices have hit 96 percent occupancy, reaching the highest level in five years, as the Saudi capital witnessed a massive surge in the number of foreign business licenses. 

According to the latest analysis by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, most of the prime office buildings in the city are now experiencing an unprecedented level of demand. 

“Businesses from the world over continue to clamor for a piece of the unfolding economic transformation in Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank. 

He pointed out that the number of international business licenses surged by 358 percent last year, with most of the demand concentrated on the capital, Riyadh.

This has resulted in office space rents in Riyadh rising by 6.5 percent in the last 12 months. 

“With occupiers globally focused on best-in-class office space as a tool in the war for talent and to satisfy internal ESG considerations, Riyadh’s prime office buildings are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand,” said Durrani. 

Jeddah office market steady

Saudi Arabia’s other major city Jeddah has also started to see office space demand increasing slowly but steadily, the Knight Frank report noted. 

This resurgence is being underpinned by the presence of new real estate projects which includes ROSHN, Uptown Jeddah, Al Ballad Development, and Jeddah Central, which all opened new offices in Jeddah. 

“We have seen a slow, but steady reversal in decisions to reduce office footprints in Jeddah that were taken during the pandemic. As we slowly move past COVID-19, businesses are rapidly returning to the office on a full-time basis, catalyzing the growing demand for offices in Jeddah,” said Talal Raqqaban, partner – Valuations & Advisory at Knight Frank. 

Prime office rents in Jeddah too increased by 2.5 percent during Q1, while Grade B rents experienced a decline of 0.5 percent over the same period, according to the Knight Frank report.

International retailers investing in the Kingdom

The retail sector is also growing steadily in Saudi Arabia, the report noted, adding that of the 2,056 foreign investment licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021, 44 percent were linked to the retail and e-commerce sector. This indicates the strong appetite of international retailers to invest in the Kingdom, it said.

Pedro Riberio, head of KSA Retail Advisory, at Knight Frank, said: “We have noted a steady stream of requirements from international retailers looking to enter the Kingdom, with a focus on Riyadh, putting upward pressure on rents.” 

He said malls are the primary target for these new entrants and regional and super-regional mall lease rates are beginning to creep up as new requirements gather pace. 

The report also added that the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia is witnessing a massive transformation where traditional retailers are encountering challenges due to increased e-commerce penetration and change in consumer behavior. 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi office Knight Frank

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ index increased to 55.7 in May from the previous month’s 54.7, as travel and tourism displayed the sharpest expansion, according to S&P Global.

This upturn was the second fastest in nearly three years, and indicates a robust improvement in Dubai’s non-oil private sector.

Improvement in client demand after markets started recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was the main driver of the strong growth in the non-oil economy in Dubai.

However, there was a considerable disparity in sales performance by sector, according to S&P Global.

While travel and tourism recorded the sharpest expansion in May due to the ease of travel restrictions and further rise in bookings, wholesale and retail firms saw a sharp slowdown in new order growth, according to S&P Global.

Construction, new work inflows also declined for the first time since September 2021, the press release added.

David Owen, an economist at S&P Global said: “A fast-recovering tourism sector is now masking weak performances in the rest of the economy.”

The slowdown in those two businesses was attributed to the rising inflationary pressures that caused a sharp increase in input costs and fuel prices in May. According to S&P Global, the pace of inflation in the non-oil economy quickened to the fastest pace in just over four years.

Businesses could not pass on these rising prices to customers despite efforts, as strong competitive pressures continued to drive prices lower.

While only marginal, the pace of job creation was the fastest in 2022 so far, as firms expanded their workforce numbers to support growing output levels.

Looking ahead, fears that inflationary costs will outweigh sales growth has affected levels of optimism that slipped to the weakest since May 2021.

“The uplift in input costs also placed further pressure on firms’ margins, amid additional reports of charge discounting. This contributed to a more subdued outlook for future activity, which slipped to the lowest in one year,” Owen added.

Topics: Dubai PMI non-oil economy

