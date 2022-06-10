You are here

Iran state media say 13 arrested over Tehran bank heist

Iran state media say 13 arrested over Tehran bank heist
In this photo provided by Iranian Students’ News Agency, ISNA, men arrested by police and accused of bank robbery face the wall at a police precinct in Tehran, on Friday. (AP)
AP

  • Three of the suspects were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad
  • A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities said Friday they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that three of the suspects were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad, while the rest were apprehended in the Iranian capital and the north of the country. A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport, the prosecutor added.
The TV report showed footage of jewelry, gold coins and bundles of dollar bills laid out on a long table.
The gang also allegedly stole surveillance cameras and other monitoring items from the bank, which is located on a major thoroughfare near Tehran University, and within walking distance of a police station.
Bank robberies are rare in theocratic Iran. If convicted, the suspects face lengthy prison sentences.

Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah

Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah

Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
  • The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter
JEDDAH: In their second visit to the Kingdom, legendary Japanese band Flow held a huge concert on Thursday at Anime Village in the City Walk zone as part of Jeddah Season 2022.

Surrounded by hundreds of fans who came from across the Kingdom, Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks, including “Chala Head Chala,” “Go!!!,” “Sign,” “Colors” and “World End.”

Flow is a globally known and loved rock band, especially among “otako,” or anime and manga fans, having performed songs for several series, including “Naruto,” “Code Geass,” “Durarara!!” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Dragon Ball.”

Flow concert at Anime Village in City Walk on Thursday. (AN photo)

Sultan Tamboosi, 28, said that he has been a fan of Flow for years now and came to know the band through “Naruto” and “Code Geass.”

“I came across the announcement for their concert when I was checking the schedule for the weekend, and I just couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “It was really exciting to see them right in front of me. It was something I would have never expected to see!”

Debuting in 1998, Flow is comprised of vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.

“‘Naruto’ was the anime that introduced me to Flow,” said Rayan Khan, 24. “I had goosebumps during the concert. One day I was watching them on a device and now they were performing in front of me, playing with us and asking us to jump around. I can’t put my feelings into words.”

Eman Alsarraj, 22, said: “It felt like a dream come true. I never thought that I would one day meet them in reality, but it happened! And I sang along with them when they performed ‘Go!!!’ from ‘Naruto.’”

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Flow said that they are very delighted to be in Jeddah and visit Saudi Arabia for the second time.

“The first time we were in Riyadh, and this time we are here in Jeddah. We have really enjoyed our time on stage performing live in front of Saudi fans, who are really impressive,” said the band.

The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter. The first clip shows the lead guitarist, Asakawa, bungee jumping, while the second one shows the whole group riding a hot air balloon.

“We are happy to come to Saudi Arabia and happy with the reaction of the Saudi audience,” added the men. “We promise to deliver an even greater performance than this one and sincerely thank you all.”

After the concert ended, as per tradition, Flow took a group photo with their fans and shared it on Twitter. “We finished our performance here!! Thank you to the audience, and the local staff for making this event happen!” wrote the band.

On Thursday evening, Flow shared a photo of them in Anime Village on Twitter, writing: “This is Anime Village where we will be playing our show tonight,” they captioned. “It’s like an anime theme park! It’s really amazing.”

The five performers and their team arrived in Jeddah on Thursday morning, June 8.

This is Flow’s first international concert since the pandemic outbreak. They have performed several times in Japan after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Jordan lets humanitarian aid enter Syrian refugee camp

Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Jordan lets humanitarian aid enter Syrian refugee camp

Syrian refugees walk in the Zaatari refugee camp, north of the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
  • In April 2020, Jordan stopped the delivery of humanitarian assistance from its territory to Rukban, citing coronavirus-related health concerns
AMMAN: For the first time in nearly three years, Jordan has allowed the entry of humanitarian aid for displaced Syrians in the Rukban camp, located near the northeastern border with Syria.

On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited activists saying they had seen the aid entering Rukban from Jordan.

The camp, according to the UN, is home to an estimated 50,000 Syrians (10,000 families) who remain stranded at the desert facility.

The London-based war monitor also said the activists saw the humanitarian aid delivered to the camp from the Taha crossing at Al-Tanf US military base in southern Syria at the intersection of its borders with Jordan and Iraq.

“The Taha crossing is used as a support hub by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition,” the observatory said.

In April 2020, Jordan stopped the delivery of humanitarian assistance from its territory to Rukban, citing coronavirus-related health concerns.

The government said the camp was inside Syria and its residents were all Syrians, therefore all aid into the desert facility had to come from inside Syria.

In June 2016, Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas a closed military zone in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that targeted a military post serving refugees near the border, killing seven security forces and injuring 13 others.

Between June 2016 and April 2020, Jordan approved exceptional UN-administered aid delivery to Rukban before stopping it at the height of the pandemic.

A Jordanian government source, preferring anonymity, neither confirmed nor denied the reports about the delivery of aid to Rukban but only said: “Jordan’s position on this matter is clear.”

“The aid to Rukban is a military issue, anyway,” the source said in remarks to Arab News on Friday.

Due to the lack of humanitarian aid to Rukban, the observatory said its inhabitants had long depended on smugglers to obtain food and medicine.

The observatory said the Syrian army and allied militants imposed a siege on Rukban for 34 days after its residents demanded the entry of food and medicine.

According to the Syria Direct news website, women and children from the camp staged a protest on March 25, calling on the international community and humanitarian organizations to assume responsibility for aid delivery. Syrian government forces cut off smuggling routes that brought basic goods into the camp.

According to the UN, most of the population at Rukban, consisting mainly of women and children, live in an unbearably challenging and insecure environment, suffering from irregular and inadequate access to food, healthcare, and education.

“Due to hostilities to the north of Rukban, the community has been occasionally cut off from the scant commercial traffic bringing in essential commodities. Prices have also fluctuated dramatically resulting in the population resorting to negative coping mechanisms to survive,” the UN said.

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports
Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports
  • An agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane
  • Contacted by AFP, a PSG source refused to confirm or deny the reports
PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain are near to reaching an agreement for Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach, French media reported on Friday.
According to radio station Europe 1, an agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane for the former Real Madrid boss to join ahead of the new season.
Contacted by AFP, a PSG source refused to confirm or deny the reports.
Pochettino has a year left on his contract and led the Qatari-backed side to the Ligue 1 title last term but they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16.
The club’s Qatari owners are desperate to win European club football’s premier competition and Zidane guided the Spanish giants to the trophy three seasons in a row between 2016 and 2018.
A World Cup winner with France in 1998, Zidane won the Champions League as a player with Real in 2002.
As coach he had two spells in charge of Madrid, winning his hat-trick of Champions Leagues in his first stint as well as one La Liga title, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.
He walked out of Real in 2018 but was reappointed in March 2019 and won another La Liga title in 2020 before departing again the following year.
Zidane was in Paris at the same time as the Emir of Qatar for last month’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, which was won by Real against Liverpool.
Earlier, PSG announced the arrival of Luis Campos as their football adviser to replace the departed Leonardo.
The 57-year-old Portuguese super-scout built the Monaco team that denied PSG the title in 2017 and knows Kylian Mbappe well as the striker was emerging in the principality at the same time.
Campos then became the genius behind the scenes at Lille, helping them build a team that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 crown last year before departing.
“I am delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, which I consider is the most ambitious and exciting club in world football,” Campos said in a PSG statement.
“I believe strongly in and share the vision of the club and I cannot wait to get started to further unleash the great potential of this exceptional club.”
The new French top-flight season begins on the weekend of August 6 and 7.
A week before that champions PSG will play French Cup winners Nantes in the Trophee des Champions, the traditional curtain-raiser to the French season, in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
  • UK plans to deport man to Rwanda where he claims Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates
  • Former commander claimed asylum in UK after giving evidence to hearing into alleged Iranian atrocities during 2019 protests
LONDON: An Iranian who testified against his country in a human rights tribunal fears assassination if he is deported under the UK’s controversial Rwanda policy, the BBC reported.
After testifying to a UK-based rights group tribunal investigating alleged Iranian atrocities during protests in 2019, the ex-police commander spent several years hiding in Turkey before making the English Channel crossing and arriving in Britain to claim asylum on May 14.
However, following changes to asylum policy announced by the UK earlier this year, he is being housed in a detention center near Gatwick and was informed on May 31 that he would be sent on a direct flight to the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday, and that any appeal would be “exercised only on limited grounds and only from outside the United Kingdom.”
Speaking to the BBC by telephone from the detention center, he said he “feared for his life” if deported to Rwanda, where he claimed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operates, and that he had refused to take malaria pills prescribed in preparation for the trip.
He added that he had told officers that, “you can only send my dead body to Rwanda. Why Rwanda? I’d rather be sent to Iran, at least, I know the consequences. I can’t live with uncertainty and in fear anymore.”
Despite his face being covered during the tribunal testimony, he said Iran’s security forces were somehow able to identify him and subsequently persecuted his family.
“My family in Iran has paid a heavy price and this (deportation) decision means all they went through was in vain. They pressured on my family so that I return, and they can capture me,” he told the BBC.
One of the tribunal’s organizers, Shadi Sadr, said the man’s life was, “in real danger as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is known for kidnapping and assassinating dissidents, operates in many African countries,” adding that the Iranian was suffering from a heart condition “confirmed by a Home Office medical professional.”
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has continued to defend the much-maligned deportation program, describing the partnership with Rwanda as “a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.”
Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson told BBC Persian that “in Rwanda, (deportees) will be given the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016
Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016
  • The 35-year-old Murray saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas
  • The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass
STUTTGART: Andy Murray claimed his biggest win more than five years on Friday when he defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.
The 35-year-old Murray saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas and powered on to claim his first win over an opponent ranked in the top five since beating Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals in London in November 2016.
That was also the last year he reached a grass-court singles final as he became Wimbledon champion for the second time.
The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. Murray also reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, though was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Tsitsipas was bidding for a repeat after beating Murray in their only previous meeting at the US Open last year.
But the Scot gained confidence after saving the set point on serve at 5-6 and he attacked in the second set before getting the decisive break in the sixth game.
Murray improved his record to 113-23 on grass. He next faces Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The Australian player progressed after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.
Also, Matteo Berrettini defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte. The German received a walkover from French player Benjamin Bonzi.

