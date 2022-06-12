You are here

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s fuel consumption jumped 23.8 percent in May from a year earlier, continuing a recovery from a relatively low base in 2021 when the world’s third-biggest oil consumer was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 18.27 million tons last month, according to data from the Indian oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Last month’s increase was the biggest year-on-year jump since April 2021. Consumption also rose modestly, by 0.4 percent, from April.

The yearly increase is “because of a lower base, as demand in May 2021 was low due to high COVID cases at that time,” although the monthly rise was surprising, said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

“However, high oil prices are likely to impact consumption in the next few months. High fuel prices do not bode well for motorists worldwide,” he added.

Diesel consumption rose 31.7 percent in May year-on-year to 7.29 million tons and was up about 32.6 percent from two years earlier.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 51.5 percent higher than a year earlier at 3.02 million tons.

Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

Cloudtail, a former top seller for Amazon in India, has accused India’s antitrust agency of illegally detaining its employees during a raid over suspected competition law violations, court documents seen by Reuters show.

Cloudtail, among a handful of online sellers raided in an investigation of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart over suspected preferential treatment on e-commerce platforms, argued in a court filing that detentions were the cause for disallowing materials taken during the raid.

“[Three] employees from the senior management were detained for over 30 hours through the night till the completion of the search and seizure operation,” the May 30 filing said. The operation was conducted on April 28 and 29.

A senior source at the Competition Commission of India, which conducted the raid, rejected the allegations, saying it had obtained the requisite legal approvals and was in line with the watchdog’s regulatory processes.

The source was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

Cloudtail’s filing marks an escalating tussle between India’s increasingly assertive authorities and the foreign e-commerce players that, along with their affiliates, dominate the country’s booming online retail sector.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India In-Focus #fuel

Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices bounced back in volatile trading on Friday as focus turned to economic risks after elevated US inflation readings bolstered bets for aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold is currently priced at $1,871.60 an ounce, while US gold futures are at $1,875.50.

Soybean eases

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended weaker on Friday on profit-taking after rallying close to an all-time high on strong US export demand and supply concerns.

Most active CBOT soybean futures slid 23-1/2 cents to $17.45-1/2 a bushel. On Thursday, the contract reached its highest since September 2012 at $17.84 a bushel, a nickel away from an all-time high.

Most-active corn rose 1/4-cent to $7.73-1/4 a bushel, while soft red winter wheat slipped 1/2-cent to $10.70-3/4 at the CBOT. July hard red winter wheat jumped 8-3/4 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel after the US Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for the US harvest of the drought-hit crop.

Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tons of grains: deputy minister

Russian shelling last weekend may have destroyed up to 300,000 tons of grain stored in warehouses, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, at the start of the war on Feb. 24, the warehouses at one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv held 250,000-300,000 tons of grain, mainly wheat and corn.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold wheat silver trading Price

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell Friday after US consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $122.01 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents to settle at $120.67 a barrel.

Both benchmarks still posted weekly gains, 1.9 percent for Brent and 1.5 percent for WTI.

Ukraine plant shelling causes oil leak and fire

Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the embattled Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk caused a massive fire to break out after a leak of tons of radiator oil, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Gaidai did not say if the fire at the plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, had been extinguished. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Gaidai said non-stop fighting was underway in Sievierodonetsk, a small city in Luhansk province that has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the enemy’s artillery is simply taking apart, floor by floor, buildings that are being used as shelters,” he said.

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan

Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation plan on Saturday, according to live coverage on Iranian state TV.

The plan includes cooperation in oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.

The signing ceremony was held in North Tehran’s Saadabad Palace in the presence of visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates share OPEC

Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 

Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 

Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ice cream manufacturer Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, saw its shares surge 30 percent on its stock market debut on Sunday.

Its shares jumped to SR92.3 ($24.6) as of 10:50 a.m. Saudi time to lead the gainers on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu.

The Dammam-based company’s initial public offering price was set at the top end of an indicative range of SR71, following strong interest from investors.

It raised SR20 million from its IPO of 282,000 shares – representing 20 percent of capital.

Established in 1979, Fadeco is specialized in food manufacturing and is most known for its wide range of ice cream products.

Topics: IPO NOMU share Saudi ice cream

Saudi stocks down 1.6%, tracking a drop in oil prices: Opening bell 

Saudi stocks down 1.6%, tracking a drop in oil prices: Opening bell 
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi stocks down 1.6%, tracking a drop in oil prices: Opening bell 

Saudi stocks down 1.6%, tracking a drop in oil prices: Opening bell 
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market started the week lower, tracking a drop in oil prices after China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The main TASI index lost 1.65 percent to 12,395, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.6 percent to 21,877 as of 10:41 a.m. Saudi time.

This was driven by losses in some of TASI’s biggest weights, with oil giant Aramco declining 1.7 percent and the biggest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, down 1.6 percent.

Further in the financial sector, Alinma Bank lost 2.8 percent amid trading of over 2 million shares.

Shares in telecom giant stc added 6.4 percent after its board proposed a SR30 billion ($8 billion) capital hike through granting bonus shares. 

Petro Rabigh added 7.2 percent to lead the gainers in early trading, while Saudi Industrial Export Co. recorded the biggest drop of 8.2 percent.

Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, surged 30 percent to top the gainers on Nomu as it made its stock market debut. 

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $122.01 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $120.67 a barrel on Friday.

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU shares trading

Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags

Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags
Updated 12 June 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags

Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags
Updated 12 June 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, plummets again as it traded lower on Sunday, falling by 7.04 percent to $27,248.32 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,433.14 plunging down by 14.35 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Biggest Ether staking service raises red flags

As Ethereum undergoes a closely-watched software upgrade, a cryptocurrency project claiming to have helped democratize the token is under fire for taking too much control of the network, according to Bloomberg.

The fact that over 4 million Ether has been deposited through Lido, or 32 percent of the total staked amount, is raising red flags.

Lido Finance, a platform that provides decentralized finance services, is now the largest staking provider for Ethereum. Staking lets owners of the Ether cryptocurrency earn passive income without having to sell their tokens, the article added.

In exchange for rewards, staked coins help validate transactions and secure the network. Rewards are determined by the number of new tokens minted and fees collected. Bloomberg said that leading exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance also practice the practice.

Critics argue that one entity holding large amounts of Ether could compromise the network’s security, Bloomberg added.

Ethereum is moving from its current proof-of-work mechanism to what is called proof-of-stake, which is said to be less energy-intensive.

However, Bloomberg added that Danny Ryan, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation that supports the network, warned in a recent article that Lido’s dominance in staking could lead to a centralized attack on the network when it switches to proof-of-stake consensus.

 

Topics: cryoto bitcoin trading Price

