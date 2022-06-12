You are here

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project
Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi (R) and French energy group TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne attend a signing ceremony at the QatarEnergy headquarters in Doha. (AFP)
Reuters

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project
DOHA: QatarEnergy signed a partnership deal with TotalEnergies on Sunday for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project. 

Its chief executive said more partners would be announced in the coming days.

The Gulf state is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project.

Saad Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s minister of state for energy, said the selection process for partners has been finalized and subsequent signings could be announced as soon as next week.

No company will have a stake higher than TotalEnergies, he added. TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said the company will have 25 percent of one train — or liquefaction and purification facility — in the project.

The North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 126 mtpa by 2027.

Oil majors have been bidding for four trains of the North Field East expansion, with the other two trains part of a second phase, North Field South.

Al-Kaabi said Qatar has a unified approach, where all four trains are considered one unit. TotalEnergies’ 25 percent stake in one virtual train gives it around 6.25 percent of the whole four trains.

“We had announced that we are no longer investing in any new project in Russia, so the signing of this project in Qatar is important for us,” said Pouyanne.

Al-Kaabi said once the investments have been completed, Asian buyers are expected to make up half the market for the project, and buyers in Europe the rest.

Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell, ConocoPhillips and Eni will also participate in the North Field expansion, sources said.

The project will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter and help to guarantee a long-term supply of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The top oil and gas producers have been eager to secure a stake in the project, but Qatar’s strategy has been to raise the bar on what it expects from potential partners.

QatarEnergy has waited nearly five years to sign partnership agreements and has emphasized that it has abundant capital to self-finance the project.

Total, Exxon, Shell, Italy’s Eni and Chevron have offered Qatar Energy opportunities to invest in prize assets they hold overseas.

That move has helped QatarEnergy transform into a significant international player, with stakes in petrochemical facilities and oil blocks around the world, from South Africa to Suriname.

Topics: qatarenergy LNG Oil Shell TotalEnergies

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's state-owned tourism fund launched a SR300-million ($80 million) program with Arab National Bank to provide funding to small and medium size businesses in the sectors.

Under the joint-financing program, the Fund and ANB will provide up to SR3 million to SMEs to support them and to boost the tourism sector.

 

Topics: Vision 2030 tourism UNWTO116

RIYADH: The National Committee for Steel Industry in the Council of Saudi Chambers has joined the largest Arab gathering of iron producers, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The joining of the Arab Iron & Steel Union enhances the Kingdom’s position in the sector, SPA reported, citing a statement from the committee. 

Based in Algeria, the union is among the bodies approved by the League of Arab States and works to achieve Arab integration in the field of steel and iron industry. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #steel

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is scheduled to ban all private-sector employees from working under the sun between June 15 and Sept. 15.

The ministry called on employers to organize working hours and implement the decision to limit vocational injuries and diseases and improve productivity.

It also published a guide to health and occupational safety procedures to prevent the risks of exposure to sunlight and heat stress on its website for employers to view and apply it.

This decision comes to preserve the safety and health of employees in the private sector and to ensure their commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment under safety conditions and vocational health requirements.

Topics: human resourece workers Saudi

RIYADH: Around 16,000 sheep aboard an overloaded ship bound for Saudi Arabia have downed off Sudan’s Red Sea coast, Bloomberg reported quoting the Sudanese Exporters’ Association.

Salih Salah, head of the Sudanese Exporters’ Association, told Bloomberg that the ship sank late Saturday, shortly after setting sail from the eastern Sudanese port of Suakin.

The Sudan Tribune news website, citing officials who wished to stay anonymous, reported that the estimated economic loss due to the accident could be around SR15 million ($4 million).

Salah added that a detailed briefing about the incident would be given soon.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Red Sea

RIYADH: Saudi construction firm Ladun Investment Co. will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market on June 14, a bourse filing revealed.

This comes after the company’s initial public offering was priced at SR18 ($4.8) per share, with 20.97 times oversubscription.

The Riyadh-based firm sold 5 million shares, representing 10 percent of its capital.

Yaqeen Capital, financial advisor and lead manager of the offer, was in charge of the book-building process that ran from May 22 to May 26.

Topics: IPO ladun share Saudi NOMU TASI

