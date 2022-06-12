President Al-Alimi calls for active Arab role in support of Yemeni people

RIYADH: Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi on Sunday called for more efforts in defending Arab nation’s interests, including advocating the rights of the Yemeni people to restore their own state and eliminate a coup by the Houthi militia, the government’s Saba news agency said.
Al-Alimi was speaking during an Arab League session in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where he praised the organization’s significant role and its united stance in support of Yemen, and stressed the important role of regional organizations in achieving peace, along with the UN and international community.
He said he hoped the mounting pressures on the Iran-backed Houthis would force them to fulfill their obligations under the UN-brokered truce agreement, including opening roads to Taiz and other cities, rescuing the Safer oil tanker to prevent unaffordable environmental disaster in the Red Sea, releasing prisoners and detainees, and paying salaries of employees in militia-controlled areas.
“The continuation of the cross-borders attacks constitute the most dangerous threat to the global energy supplies from the neighboring countries that have been very keen on maintaining Yemen’s security, stability, and ending its peoples’ suffering,” Al-Alimi said, in reference to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
He also commended the Arab League’s decision to list the Houthis as a terrorist organization,and urged Arab countries to enforce this decision into effect immediately to deter the militia from committing further violations against the Yemeni people.
During his visit to Cairo, the Yemeni president also met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, where they discussed the latest development in the war-torn country.
Frankly Speaking: Food crisis will have ‘huge impact’ on Middle East, says agritech entrepreneur David Meszaros
CEO of Dutch company SmartKas plans to build “mega smart farm” that can provide food for the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia using renewable energy and water sources
Meszaros believes planet can feed 10 billion people by 2050 but not with current system as it will run out of food “within the next decade or so”
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The brewing global food crisis will have a “huge impact” on the Middle East and North Africa, whose populations and economies have suffered “a critical blow” owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
That is according to Dr. David Meszaros, a technology entrepreneur and CEO of SmartKas, an agritech company that is building the largest smart farm in the Netherlands using artificial intelligence, drones and robotics.
“If we’re talking about today, if we’re talking about the next few weeks, there’s a huge impact for them,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking,” the video interview show featuring leading regional and international policymakers and business leaders.
Meszaros also revealed plans to build a “mega smart farm” — run completely sustainably, completely autonomously, using only renewable sources of energy and water — to provide food for the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking more broadly, he said the world can feed 10 billion people by 2050 but not with the current food system. “We’re going to run out of food within the next decade or so,” he said.
The comments come as the UN warns that global hunger levels are at a new record, with food prices about 30 percent higher since the outbreak of the war, food exports dropping significantly worldwide, and inflation soaring in many countries.
In the interview, Meszaros also offered his take on the real reasons for the food crisis, who will suffer most, why new technologies could be the solution and whether can they materialize quickly enough.
Referring to the MENA countries currently facing food insecurity, he said: “Their strong reliance on imported wheat, imported rice, all kinds of grains (and fertilizers) … is completely disrupting their economy, especially the agro-economy. And there is no other choice for the government than to buy food at an increased price to try to meet the demand for food.”
On the upside, according to Meszaros, it is not too late yet as the critical moment will come in another five to 10 years. “If they make the conscious decision to switch now, as in really now,” he said, “then within the next 6-12 months we could see the appearance of smart farms powered by whatever natural resources they have and producing their own food.”
Charles Michel, the EU president, has accused Russia of using food supplies as a “stealth missile” against developing countries, but Meszaros believes the causes of the crisis go deeper than just the war in Ukraine.
“I would say it’s a bit of a stretch to say that (the Russians) are solely to blame. We can all recall that we just had a supply-chain crisis the years prior, as well as an ongoing pandemic — and there are rumors of another wave reaching Europe and the MENA region soon,” he said.
“We can actually turn back the clock all the way to the 1960s (as) the whole issue started back then. The world’s population is now two and a half times what it was in the 1960s.”
The global food crisis is “an ongoing, long-expected problem that has been brewing and brewing and brewing” which was “never taken seriously,” Meszaros said. As a case in point, he cited the use of fertilizers, which he said has increased by eight times since the 1960s “but because of diminishing returns, its effectiveness has dropped by about 95 percent.”
He likened the situation to running a business without having insurance. “You just hope for the best that nothing goes awry, but then it did,” he said, “and the frequency of these catastrophic events is just increasing.”
Having said that, Meszaros did not play down the importance of Russia’s role as the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers, or that of Russia and Ukraine jointly as the supplier of 30 percent of the world’s wheat supplies and 70 percent of its sunflower oil. Global food supplies are “under extreme stress (which) has been a huge blow not only to the regional, but global food supply as well,” he said.
“The problem is that we have increasingly relied on an outdated, very, very old, obsolete food system. This food system positions itself on field farming, and, because of that, there is a non-renewable aspect to it,” Meszaros said.
“There is a continuous new need for fertilizers — whether that’s phosphorus, or nitrogen, or potassium-based fertilizers. There is still a need for (such fertilizers) and you cannot just expect the food system to switch in a matter of weeks or months.
“This is why people are seeing (the Russia-Ukraine) war as a massive trigger that finally made us realize that the current, unsustainable and non-renewable system just cannot continue.”
Meszaros is known for being a big advocate of the autonomous smart farm, having created the biggest of its kind in the Netherlands. But how exactly does it work?
He put it this way: “Imagine you have a farm field. You try to grow strawberries on it. Usually, you have a yield of 10 to 15 metric tons on one hectare. But on the same amount of land, when a 10 or 12-layer vertical farm is built by SmartKas, you can grow above 2,000 metric tons — that is, approximately 200 times more high-quality, pesticide-free and sustainably grown fresh strawberries.
“Not only that, but those are grown 24/7 — so from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31 — and they are grown right next to the city where they are sold.
“We are recirculating the water, we are using solar or wind or whatever energy is possible for us — and this is grown all pesticide-free and sold locally. So, we are cutting out the middleman, there’s no import, there’s no export and, by orders of magnitude, higher amounts. I am here in the Amsterdam location, but we also have a location in London, we have a R&D facility in Hungary and we are building a massive greenhouse in Brazil.”
Elaborating on his plans for creating a “mega farm” for several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, he said discussions are underway with government officials as well as individuals in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
“What we believe in, is that, especially for the GCC countries, we could build one massive mega facility that — running completely sustainably, autonomously and using only renewable sources of energy and water — could feed the three countries,” he said.
Meszaros envisions “a triangle format, where one equal piece of the triangle would be in one of the three countries,” supplemented by the introduction of “autonomous electric vehicles — trucks, essentially — for supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to the largest cities of these three countries.”
With regard to the location of the project, he said: “We can pick the most ideal position from a climate perspective, from a power-line perspective, from a water perspective etc.”
As for the total cost, he believes it would be between $900 million and $1.1 billion, with a capacity for producing “about 50,000 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables, which, according to our studies, would be more than enough for the fresh fruit and vegetable supply for these countries.”
Meszaros hopes to rely heavily on solar because, as he put it, “the sun is not in short supply in these countries, land is available and you can utilize it, and there are newer and newer technologies in photovoltaic, or PV, panels — some elevated, some transparent.”
He said SmartKas is experimenting with transparent PVs “which allow for even more energy generation per target area,” adding that “we have automated robots, strings, drones that can clean (dust and sand) from the panels regularly without human intervention.”
With regard to water supplies, he said there are some potential solutions. “Number one, because the systems themselves are hermetically closed, anything we can recycle. The recycling will not be perfect, we will have some losses. So, we would introduce two water-capture units,” he said.
“One would be a desalination plant and the other one would be an atmospheric water-generation unit that captures the humidity from the air. And, alongside the coastline, we have already done on-site studies on this. There’s just enough humidity in the air to capture between four to six thousand liters of water per unit per day.”
Meszaros said SmartKas “already has investors signed on … in all three countries,” and is talking to European investors and European public entities as well.
“We expect to finish the early-stage development pre-engineering and designs in the next two years, and then afterwards we can talk about construction,” he said. “Definitely not in the next two years. Probably three, four years (from now) is when we will see signs of this project.”
On a final note, Meszaros outlined some steps that he thinks should be put in place if the world is to feed a projected population of 10 billion by 2050.
“The first is to cut the reliance on fertilizers and inefficient farming methods,” he said.
“Not every country needs to have an autonomous AI-run farm. You can start small. You can use drones to better divide the pesticides, then you can use certain foil technologies, polytunnel technologies — what Spain uses, what Morocco uses — to protect the crops and then slowly every single country can transition.
“But, in essence, using technology and innovative solutions is the key towards providing food security in the world.”
UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March
Iran’s currency drops to lowest value ever amid US sanctions
Updated 13 June 2022
Agencies
WASHINGTON/TEHRAN: The International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday urged Iran to resume talks “now” to avoid a crisis that could make it “extremely more difficult” to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord.
Iran this week disconnected some cameras allowing international inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in response to a Western resolution passed June 8 in which the UN agency denounced Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
Twenty-seven surveillance cameras “have been removed,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN, calling it a “very serious move.”
“Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home... things get much more problematic,” he added.
The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
But in 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March.
In the CNN interview, Grossi said he was telling his Iranian counterparts, “We have to sit down now, we have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together.
“The only way for Iran to get the confidence, the trust they so badly need in order to move their economy forward... is to allow the inspectors of the IAEA to be present.”
Without the surveillance cameras, Grossi said, his agency will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is “peaceful” — as Tehran has repeatedly insisted — or whether Iran is developing an atomic bomb.
Even if the Iranians reconnect the cameras in a few months, Grossi said, whatever work they do in the meantime will remain secret, possibly rendering useless any agreement.
Therefore, he said, the recent Iranian action makes “the way back to an agreement extremely more difficult.”
While Trump pulled the United States out of what he said was a badly flawed accord, his successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own commitments.
But negotiators have met with repeated frustration, and the possibility of failure appears closer than ever.
In a call Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on diplomats to rescue the agreement, according to a Sunday statement.
Meanwhile, Iran’s currency on Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as US sanctions against the country are still in force.
Iran’s economy is struggling mightily mostly because of the US pullout from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that restored sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors.
In central Tehran, dozens of shop owners took to the streets in protest over the worsening economic situation, after many shut their businesses following a recent rise in business taxes. Police were present in force, but did not intervene. (With AFP and AP)
Jordan army foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria
The operation was the latest since the Jordanian army earlier this year announced an intensified campaign against drug smuggling from Syria which, it said, has been increasing dramatically
Updated 12 June 2022
Raed Omari
AMMAN: The Jordanian army has announced that its troops on the northeastern border with Syria foiled an attempt on Sunday at dawn to smuggle “large amounts” of drugs from the war-torn country into the kingdom.
The operation was the latest since the Jordanian army earlier this year announced an intensified campaign against drug smuggling from Syria which, it said, has been increasing dramatically.
A source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that rules of engagement were applied to the smugglers, leading to their escape back into Syria. Searching the area, the source said that troops found 900,000 Captagon pills and 154 palm palm-sized sheets of hashish.
The source reiterated that the army will apply “full force” to thwart any infiltration or smuggling attempts, protecting the kingdom’s borders and citizens.
On May 22, the JAF said that troops on Jordan’s eastern borders with Syria opened fire on people who attempted to infiltrate the kingdom, killing four of them and injuring others. The army said that the smugglers left behind 181 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 637,000 Captagon narcotic pills, and 39,600 tramadol pills.
The largest operation unveiled so far was on Jan. 27 when the Jordanian army announced that it had killed 27 infiltrators as they tried to smuggle “large amounts” of narcotics from Syria into the kingdom. The army said that the operation in late January came after the directives of the JAF chairman to change the rules of engagement. Jordan has been warning of Syria turning into a narco-state, posing cross-border threats to the kingdom, the region, and the rest of the world.
Jordan has also warned that narcotics had become an “established industry” in southern Syria under the sponsorship of Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias.
Director of JAF Military Media Department Col. Mustafa Hiyari recently accused Iran and Syria of sponsoring drug dealers operating in Syria, adding that the Jordanian army is waging a “drug war” on the northern borders. In remarks to the government-owned Al-Mamlaka TV, Hiyari also said that drug trafficking to Jordan is supported by “uncontrolled groups” within the Syrian army and pro-Iranian groups.
“We are facing a drugs war along the borders, led by organizations supported by foreign parties. These Iranian militias are the most dangerous because they target Jordan’s national security,” Hiyari said.
Fayez Dweiri, a retired major general and military analyst, has previously told Arab News that Hezbollah had resorted to the narcotics trade to secure funding after the US sanctions on Iran. He added Hezbollah has relocated some of its drug factories in Beirut’s Dahieh Al-Janubiya to Aleppo and other Syrian regime-controlled regions. Dweiri said that the US sanctions on Iran have hit Hezbollah hard, “obliging Tehran’s most funded proxy to look for other sources of revenues.”
According to a report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Hezbollah has significantly expanded and institutionalized its drug trafficking enterprises, which now generate more money than its other funding streams. The think tank said that Hezbollah’s global narcotics industry began in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in the 1970s, using well-established smuggling routes across the Israel-Lebanon border.
Political analyst Amer Sabaileh voiced confidence in the Jordanian army’s ability to control drug trafficking from Syria, explaining that the narcotics industry has expanded in the southern parts of Syria, especially after the withdrawal of Russian forces from there. Jordan’s King Abdullah has recently warned that a Russian withdrawal from southern Syria due to the Ukraine war would allow Iran-backed militias to fill the void.
King Abdullah, in an interview in May for the Battlegrounds series by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said that the presence of the Russians in the south of Syria was a source of calm.
“That vacuum will be filled by the Iranians and their proxies, so, unfortunately, we are looking at maybe an escalation of problems on our borders,” the king said. The JAF has said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled in 2021, leading to the seizure of about 15.5 million pills of narcotics of different types.
The army said that it prevented more than 130 smuggling attempts from Syria in 2020 and seized about 132 million Captagon pills and more than 15,000 sheets of hashish.
Ankara bans homeland visits for Syrians during Eid, brings in neighborhood quotas for foreigners
Updated 12 June 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: As signs of social discontent rise, Ankara has taken new measures to restrict the movement of Syrians within the country’s territories, banning them from visiting their homeland during the approaching Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the new precautions on migration control during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Saturday.
The percentage of foreigners who are allowed to live in each neighborhood will be reduced from 25 percent to 20 percent, starting from July 1, closing 1,200 districts to settlement.
Metin Corabatir, president of the Research Center on Asylum and Migration in Ankara, said that Syrians preferred living in districts near to industrial zones where they worked, mostly illegally on lower wages to make ends meet.
“If authorities bring quotas on their settlement, it will both violate human rights and impact the industrial hubs where they are currently working as a critical workforce,” he told Arab News.
Turkey hosts more than 4 million refugees, 3.7 million of whom are Syrian.
Begum Basdas, researcher at the Center for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School in Berlin, thinks that none of these measures can be recognized as migration management.
“The new restrictions brought by the authorities continue to be ad-hoc reactions to mislead the public that they are in control of the situation,” she told Arab News.
“If the government and the oppositional parties wish the Syrians to return to Syria some day, they should promote cross-border relations instead of banning them. Half of the Syrians in Turkey are young people, many of them being born in Turkey. They have no real connection or memory of Syria as they have grown up in Turkey,” Basdas said.
“If the authorities would be sincere in ‘voluntary returns’ they would ensure routes for people to visit their homes and return to their lives in Turkey until Syria is safe to return to. The majority of Syrians in Turkey repeatedly say that they have nowhere to return to, and the ban further limits that possibility.”
With rising economic problems in the country and elections on the horizon, incidents of violence against Syrian refugees are escalating. A 70-year-old Syrian woman was recently kicked in the face by a Turkish man over a local rumor that a refugee kidnapped a child.
The refugees mostly maintain a low profile in public to avoid trouble, after increasingly becoming the scapegoat of the country’s heated domestic politics.
Although governments have the exclusive right to manage irregular migration, Corabatir said that there are increasing reports of new asylum-seekers facing problems in being registered by Turkish authorities, which prevents them from sending their children to school or using health services.
“They are trying to remain invisible. Decreasing the quotas in some neighborhoods will only relocate the integration problems from one district to another if refugees are treated like merchandise. It looks like a forced migration within the country,” he said.
Some far-right politicians have also capitalized on the resentment with inflammatory anti-refugee rhetoric for political gain ahead of approaching elections, as some Turks blame Syrians for stealing their jobs and increasing rental prices.
The number of refugees deported by Turkey rose by 70 percent this year. According to the latest figures, about 30,000 irregular migrants were deported. The government, however, opts for a softer approach on refugees, preparing the ground for the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians.
So far, as many as 503,150 Syrians in Turkey have returned voluntarily to areas that have been secured in their country. Turkey has been building houses in Syria’s Idlib province — the number has reached 59,000 — with the aim of creating the conditions for return.
Friedrich Puttmann, a researcher at the Istanbul Policy Center, thinks that there is nothing wrong with distributing refugees across different localities.
“In fact, it lets you tailor the respective burden on social services to the capabilities of local authorities and may facilitate social and economic integration. In Germany, for example, there’s an official scheme by the government which distributes asylum seekers upon their first arrival across the country according to every region’s population size and tax revenue,” he told Arab News.
“In Turkey, in contrast, Syrian refugees have moved to areas where they already knew someone or where they could find job opportunities and affordable housing. This has led to clustering and indeed often upset local Turkish citizens who felt left alone by the state,” Puttmann said.
However, he also agrees that to simply undo this development after 10 years of refugees living in Turkey by forcing people to leave their homes, jobs and social environments is not advisable, neither morally nor in practice.
“You tell people to leave, but you don’t give them an alternative of where to go instead. Since many Syrian refugees live in decaying buildings that Turks no longer want to inhabit, Syrians might not be able to afford housing anywhere else unless they receive additional support from the state. Syrians would have to leave their current workplaces and look for new jobs in new localities, which would negatively affect Syrians’ living conditions as well as the respective local economies and, as a result, increase rather than decrease social tensions with Turkish citizens.”
Puttmann also underlines that under these new measures, refugees would lose important social connections with local Turkish citizens that they may have built over time, especially for children at school who have been at the forefront of integration.
“Finally, it would fully ignore the rights of the refugees themselves. In a nutshell, the social problem Soylu is trying to address here is real; however, his proposed solutions are likely to hamper rather than fuel social integration and would violate refugees’ rights,” he said.
Basdas thinks that these latest measures create a false sense of migration management to ease public tensions and to intimidate refugees and migrants to better exploit their vulnerabilities.
“But they also must know that many people forcefully returned to their home countries return to Turkey through irregular routes and without access to registration they further deepen exploitations of the informal economy,” she said.
Under the new measures, taxi drivers have permission to ask clients for their official documents when they travel across different cities. There has been a public outcry recently with the release of videos of illegal migrants jumping from the trucks and mingling with local people in different cities.
“The authority given to taxi drivers to act as security forces to check documents is unacceptable. While we wish for freedom of mobility, the authorities cannot transfer the right to ensure ‘security’ to ordinary citizens. This would potentially have devastating results not only for refugees but also for all citizens of Turkey,” Basdas said.
The ban on visiting family in Syria over Eid has also been criticized by experts.
“The fact that Syrians may be able to safely go there for a few days does not imply that they would also be able to safely live there, which most of them still can’t due to the Assad regime. Instead of travel bans and demographic engineering, it would therefore be wiser to think about practically feasible policies that foster Syrians’ integration in the places where they are now by strengthening social ties with Turkish citizens and creating jobs for all,” Puttmann said.