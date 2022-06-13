You are here

  • Home
  • Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister

Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister

Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
Siandou Fofana, minister of tourism and recreation.
Short Url

https://arab.news/man7r

Updated 44 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Zeina Zbibo

Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister

Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
  • Country is planning to mobilize 2,000 billion West African CFA francs ($4 billion) to revive its tourism industry
Updated 44 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Zeina Zbibo

JEDDAH: Ivory Coast is planning to mobilize 2,000 billion West African CFA francs ($4 billion) to revive its beleaguered tourism industry, which has witnessed a decline of 73 percent in its business activity in the tourism industry during the first year of the pandemic followed by a current decline of 63 percent, said its Minister of Tourism and Recreation Siandou Fofana.

Speaking to Arab News en Français on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council meeting of the UN World Tourism Organization, Fofana said that tourism’s contribution to the gross domestic product declined from 7.3 percent in 2019 to 1.8 percent in 2022. The sector currently offers over 750,000 jobs.

“Ivory Coast has launched the Sublime Côte d’Ivoire recovery plan that will create an additional 450,000 jobs in the tourism sector, half of which will hold qualified positions,” said Fofana, who also holds the position of the chair of the Executive Council of UNWTO.

Echoing the council, he noted that “tourism is united to face future challenges.” He further emphasized the need to improve planning and policymaking as the sector emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of the pandemic, we must embark on the path of responsible tourism by integrating new criteria, including a sanitary framework. This type of criteria must be considered in the definition of major projects so that there is a better recovery of activity for our countries,” said Fofana.

Several topics were discussed during this meeting, including how to boost the sector’s activity and align good governance with the development needs of the industry.

“Efforts must be made by all to optimize and coordinate actions to move forward,” he added.

The UNWTO meet also saw Saudi Arabia and Spain playing a pivotal role in strengthening global tourism as both countries continue to share strong business relationships.

“Saudi Arabia is among the 30 most visited countries in the world. It is instantly noticeable with all the hotels and infrastructure that the country has developed. Whatever the Kingdom has managed to achieve is beautiful,” Fofana said.

Led under the leadership of Fofana, the 116th session was the largest meeting of the Executive Council since the start of the pandemic, with more than 200 participants and 32 countries represented.

It also marks the beginning of a new era where tourism is expected to become more sustainable, inclusive and resilient.

The next UNWTO meeting will continue on its African safari and will be in Marrakech, Morocco.

Topics: Ivory Coast Siandou Fofana tourism UNWTO Executive Council 116th Session UNWTO

Related

Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Business & Economy
Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Exclusive South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister video
Business & Economy
South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister

Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister

Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Zeina Zbibo

Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister

Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Zeina Zbibo

JEDDAH: Buoyed by the improving investment climate in Tunisia, the northern African nation expects to see investments of TND 300 million ($97 million) in the third quarter of 2022, said the Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization, the minister told Arab News en Français that the country is gathering pace on the investment front, with over 100 percent of the stakeholders intending to raise capital.

“We have seen investment intentions in the tourism sector exceed 100 percent and expect to have TND 300 million in the third quarter of 2022,” said Belhassine.

“The recovery proves a renewed confidence among large chains and travel groups to choose Tunisia as their vacation destination,” he said while adding that the market also offers a huge opportunity for alternative tourism.

According to the US-based nonprofit body Medical Tourism Association, Tunisia ranks 38 out of 46 global destinations on the 2020-2021 Medical Tourism Index. Its sunshine and beaches also make it a premier tourist destination. 

Mohamed Moez Belhassine, minister of tourism in Tunisia.

The country has also been working toward increasing tourism’s contribution to its gross domestic product from 14 percent now to beyond 20 percent in the coming years.

“Tunisian tourism is a key sector of the economy, representing 14 percent of the gross domestic product and offering nearly 400,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. The next step is increasing the sector’s contribution to 20 percent,” Belhassine added.

He aims to achieve this by deploying tourism 4.0, a business model that bets on technology, innovation and creativity to improve collaboration among stakeholders and ward off the negative influence of tourism.

According to Tunisia’s National Institute of Statistics, the country’s economy grew by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

The tourism sector was up 11.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Today, we are talking tourism 4.0, a digital as well as an ecological revolution for tourism,” he said while adding his focus on inclusive and resilient tourism.

Stressing his country’s commitment to responsible tourism, Belhassine added: “The entire tourism ecosystem in Tunisia has taken the initiative to engage in an ecological approach and to participate in collective action for social and environmental responsibility.”

Topics: Tunisia tourism investments Mohamed Moez Belhassine

Related

Police officers stand at the entrance to the Ariana tribunal near the Tunisian capital Tunis on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Rights groups condemn Tunisia president’s purge terming it ‘deep blow to judicial independence’
Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Powerful Tunisian union announces national strike in June

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project
  • Two joint venture groups will undertake the project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies
  • The tunnels will make the movement of people and goods faster, safer, and easier
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project, NEOM, has awarded two contracts to a group of companies to construct two tunnels with a length of 28km dedicated to high-speed transportation and freight services as part of the smart linear city “The Line.”

Two joint venture groups will undertake the transportation project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies.

The first contract has been awarded to FCC Construction SA/China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company Joint Venture (FCC/CSCEC/SAJCO JV), and the second to Samsung C&T Corporation /Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd/Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd Joint Venture (SHAJV).

The tunnels will make the movement of people and goods faster, safer, and easier.

The rock excavated as part of the tunneling project will be processed for subsequent reuse within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within NEOM to ensure minimal impact to natural landscapes.

Commenting on the contracts, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for NEOM. The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project.”

“We are moving forward to achieve NEOM’s vision of the new future, which has been established by the Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“At NEOM, we are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world,” Al-Nasr added.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia The Line

Related

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
NEOM will be home to world’s tallest buildings: Bloomberg report
Business & Economy
NEOM will be home to world’s tallest buildings: Bloomberg report

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global buyers of commodities are expected to pay $5.2 trillion more to producers in 2022 compared to 2019 as surging prices further dent the sector, Bloomberg reported citing a new base case analysis from Citigroup Inc.

The analysis pegs this rise as equivalent to 5 percent of the world’s gross domestic product. 

The report warns that if the price rise trend continues in the second half of this year, buyers would be paying $6.3 trillion more than what they paid during 2019, or 6.2 percent of GDP.

Citigroup analysts wrote in the report that such a global commodity shock would be on the scale of what the world experienced during the early 1970s oil crisis. 

“The longer the commodity shock persists, the bigger the negative impact on commodity consumers and on the net, global growth and equities,” wrote the analysts. 

Analysts also added that Europe and some emerging economies could be most vulnerable to a growth hit if the shock continues. 

The report further noted that a higher-for-longer scenario will accelerate the risk of recession in Europe, and added that the commodity-driven inflation is already cutting European households’ real disposable incomes by 2 percent annually.

Topics: commodities price rise shares CitiBank Bloomberg

Related

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments
Updated 13 June 2022
Dayan Aboutine

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments
Updated 13 June 2022
Dayan Aboutine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s reserves at the Kingdom’s national bank have fallen by 58 percent since 2016 as the government pushes ahead with funding its economic diversification plan, Vision 2030.

In April 2016 government funds at the Saudi Central Bank were SR957 billion ($255 billion), but now stand at SR402 billion.

Albara’a Al-Wazir, an economist at the US-Saudi Business Council, told Arab News the dipping into the reserve fund came as the money from oil fell over the period.

“The drop in the Kingdom’s oil revenues in light of the lower oil prices resulted in a budget deficit every year since 2013, which led the government to institute a dual pronged approach,” he said, adding:  “The first was to draw down on its vast local and foreign reserves, and the second was to approach debt markets through issuing debt instruments to fund growing state expenditures.”

Reserves continued to decline in recent years despite oil prices rebounding to high levels.

The government accounts with the central bank fell by SR35 billion and stood at SR402.4 billion in April compared to March, according to the latest data by Saudi Central Bank.

The monthly decrease came from the government’s current account and its reserves, which were down by SR16.3 billion and SR18.7 billion in April, respectively.

Government reserves that stood at SR319.1 billion in April witnessed a 10.8 percent year-on-year decline of SR38.8 billion. The current accounts totaled SR83.4 billion in April however recorded a year-on-year increase of 39 percent or SR23.3 billion.

In recent years, the central bank, which invested mainly in US bonds and similar low-risk assets, has been overshadowed by the Public Investment Fund, now the primary investment vehicle for sovereign money.

Al-Wazir said: “With the recent improvement in oil prices, the government aims to avoid the pro-cyclical spending of previous oil booms as it is initiating its Fiscal Sustainability Program, which seeks to decouple higher government spending from higher oil revenues.”

With the Vision 2030 development plan, the Kingdom wants to diversify its economy and end its dependence on oil in the long term.

The PIF was established in 1971 and reinstituted in 2015 when it was placed under the direction of the newly formed Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Al-Wazir said: “The drawdown in government reserves is fueled partly by the need to service the Kingdom’s financing needs associated with the private sector stimulus packages. 

“Furthermore, the Kingdom’s sizeable diversification plans necessitate capital injection into several Vision Realization Plans such as the PIF and national transformation programs.”

“Despite the drawdown in government reserves over the years, the current levels are still within an acceptable range, according to the Ministry of Finance,” added Al-Wazir.

Al-Wazir said that the Saudi government is likely to continue replenishing its reserves, as usually during oil booms.

However, the focus will shift toward developing the Kingdom’s non-oil economy through the PIF and National Development Fund, which will take precedence over previous periods.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Business & Economy
Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai-based digital real estate platform SmartCrowd raised $3 million in a bridge round led by venture capital firm Mad’a Investment Company with participation from other firms.

The company offers a real-estate crowdfunding platform to allow individual investors to take a fractional share in a rental property, according to MAGNiTT.

“Our latest bridge funding will help us rapidly scale to new heights and continue our mission of making alternative investment universally accessible to the masses,” SmartCrowd CEO and co-founder, Siddiq Farid, said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to expand into new markets like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as well as scale their operations and products, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: SmartCrowd Mad’a Investment Company

Related

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Business & Economy
Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round
Business & Economy
Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round

Latest updates

Children enjoy ooey, gooey paradise at Jeddah’s Slime Planet
The venue features a giant slime station, where two leaders direct two groups of 20 children to make giant slime bubbles
Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
Ivory Coast’s tourism share of GDP falls from 7.3% in 2019 to 1.8%, says minister
Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Tunisia expects to raise $97m in tourism investments in Q3 2022, says minister
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba, KAUST launch intensive training forum for talented students
With 185 male and female students, the forum is considered the largest training forum for international Olympiad students.
What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics
What We Are Reading Today: Flight Dynamics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.