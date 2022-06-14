You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn

Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn

Ayman Shasly has been serving as the chair of the Arab Group Climate Change Negotiation at Saudi Energy Ministry since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. File
Ayman Shasly has been serving as the chair of the Arab Group Climate Change Negotiation at Saudi Energy Ministry since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wae4

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn

Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ayman Shasly, Saudi Arabia’s senior climate negotiator and former Aramco employee, is absent from interim climate talks in Bonn, according to Climate Home News.

Shasly has been serving as the chair of the Arab Group Climate Change Negotiation at Saudi Energy Ministry since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

In his absence, Albara Tawfiq, who is an international policy adviser at the Energy Ministry and policy adviser at Saudi Aramco, will be chairing the Arab group’s meetings, Climate Home News reported. 

“We don’t have a clear direction of the chairmanship of the group,” Tawfiq told Climate Home News.

He added that his role as chair was “not yet officially permanent.”

The report said Climate Home News was awaiting Shasly and Saudi Energy Ministry’s comment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Climate talks Bonn

OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels

OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels

OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC has stuck with its forecast that world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, although the producer group said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and developments around the coronavirus pandemic pose a considerable risk.

In a monthly report released on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintained its forecast that world oil demand would rise by 3.36 million barrels per day in 2022, extending a recovery from 2020’s slump.

The Ukraine war sent oil briefly above $139 a barrel in March, the highest since 2008, worsening inflationary pressures. COVID-19 lockdowns in China, where a Beijing outbreak has prompted the resumption of mass testing, have curbed oil demand.

“Looking ahead, current geopolitical developments and the uncertain roll-out of the pandemic toward the end of the second half of the year continue to pose a considerable risk to the forecast recovery to pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC said in the report.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand would rise by 3.36 million barrels per day in 2022, extending a recovery from 2020’s slump.

The organization kept this year’s global economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent.

OPEC and its allies are ramping up output in monthly increments after record cuts put in place during the worst of the pandemic in 2020.

“Inflationary pressures are likely to persist and it remains highly uncertain as to when geopolitical issues may be resolved. Nevertheless, oil demand is forecast at healthy levels in the second half of this year.”

The report expects world consumption to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, in line with earlier projections, and for the 2022 average to reach 100.29 million bpd, just above the pre-pandemic rate in 2019.

OPEC kept this year’s global economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent, adding the downside “remains significant” and the upside potential “quite limited.”

Oil extended an earlier gain after the report was released, trading further above $123.

 

Output

OPEC and its allies, which include Russia, known as OPEC+, are ramping up output in monthly increments after record cuts put in place during the worst of the pandemic in 2020.

OPEC’s report showed that trend continued in May and said OPEC output fell by 176,000 bpd to 28.51 million bpd due to losses in Libya, Nigeria and other countries.

The growth forecast for non-OPEC supply in 2022 was reduced by 300,000 bpd to 2.1 million bpd. OPEC cut its forecast for Russian output by 250,000 bpd and left its US output growth estimate steady.

OPEC expects supply of US tight oil, another term for shale, to rise by 880,000 bpd in 2022, unchanged from last month, despite high prices that in previous years have encouraged growth. 

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

Related

Update OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees on 648,000 barrels a day hike in July, August output

Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service

Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service

Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based online grocery shopping startup, Nana Direct, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to transform the shopping experience in the Kingdom.

Through the collaboration, Nana Direct will be able to connect households with local grocery stores and ensure home delivery in under 15 minutes.

“The collaboration with Nana Direct is an exciting opportunity for Google Cloud to bring innovative e-commerce solutions to life in the Kingdom,” Ziad Jammal, digital natives lead, MENA at Google Cloud, said in a statement.

Powered by Google Cloud, Nana Direct uses the company’s unique artificial intelligence and data warehousing solution to be well informed about business decisions as well as deploy features quickly and securely.

Topics: Nana Direct Google Cloud Home delivery e-commerce

Related

Saudi Nana raises $50m to scale its e-grocery service in the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Nana raises $50m to scale its e-grocery service in the Kingdom

US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs

US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs

US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The American Petroleum Institute, the top US oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices.

The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it seeks to follow through on its promises to combat climate change while also battling to curb rampant inflation.

Oil prices have surged more than 70 percent since late last year as global demand rebounds from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and as trade flows are disrupted by punitive sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on major supplier Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

The jump has contributed to a record surge in US gasoline prices to around $5 a gallon.

“This combination of factors and events leaves us in the situation we face today. Namely, the most consequential energy crisis since the 1970s,” API President Mike Sommers wrote in a letter addressed to Biden and dated Tuesday. 

“Fortunately, the US benefits from an abundance of oil and natural gas resources and has developed cutting-edge technologies to be the world’s energy leader.”

The letter included a 10-point policy wish list from the oil industry, which included lifting restrictions on federal oil and gas lease sales, speeding permitting for fossil fuel projects, and rolling back proposals for increased climate disclosure.

Topics: API Oil gas US Inflation

Related

OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023, sources tell Reuters
Business & Economy
OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023, sources tell Reuters

Saudi firm Zid eyes other Gulf markets to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Saudi firm Zid eyes other Gulf markets to capitalize on e-commerce boom
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi firm Zid eyes other Gulf markets to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Saudi firm Zid eyes other Gulf markets to capitalize on e-commerce boom
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi e-commerce management company Zid plans to expand its business to other Gulf countries by the end of 2022 as it looks to grab 5 percent of the region's 1 million worth of small and medium enterprises market, its CEO told Asharq.

The Saudi holding company seeks to transform its activity from traditional to electronic commerce within the next three years, Sultan Al-Asmi added. 

Established in 2017, Zid provides solutions that enables retailers to enter the electronic retail world by activating digital payment gateways and connecting them with shipping companies. 

In a previous interview with Asharq, an Amazon official forecasted that the volume of e-commerce in the Kingdom will exceed SR57 billion ($15.2 billion) by 2025.

He noted that e-commerce in Saudi Arabia grew by 42 percent during the last two years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia e-commerce Gulf Cooperation Council

Related

Jadwa Investment acquires 70% in Kuwaiti e-commerce platform Dabdoob
Business & Economy
Jadwa Investment acquires 70% in Kuwaiti e-commerce platform Dabdoob

Saudi Arabia to lead MENA’s energy investments of $879bn by 2026: APICORP

Saudi Arabia to lead MENA’s energy investments of $879bn by 2026: APICORP
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to lead MENA’s energy investments of $879bn by 2026: APICORP

Saudi Arabia to lead MENA’s energy investments of $879bn by 2026: APICORP
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to drive energy investments in the Middle East and North Africa as the region is expected to wintness a 9-percent growth in investment to $879 billion by 2026, a new report from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. revealed.

The report titled “MENA Energy Investment Outlook 2022-2026” estimates a $74 billion increase from the previous forecast of $805 billion released in last year’s five-year outlook. 

According to the report, the ongoing tensions in Europe due to the Russia and Ukraine war have led to contrasting impacts on the region’s energy landscape, as energy exporters are increasing their project expenditure, primarily driven by the windfall of oil and gas revenues caused by the spike in prices due to the war.

However, the report further noted that geopolitical tensions and volatility will not curtail oil, gas, power and petrochemicals investment growth in MENA in the next five years. 

“Our latest MENA Energy Investment Outlook shows that the region continues to progress on its unique energy transition path. MENA countries shoulder the largest share of global investments in oil and gas going forward to ensure global energy security and avoid an impending super cycle that may severely hamper the world economy,” said Ramy Al-Ashmawy, senior energy specialist at APICORP.  

It added that committed projects comprise around 45 percent of the total energy investments in the Gulf Cooperation Council, 50 percent higher than the MENA-wide average of 30 percent.

The report predicted that Saudi Arabia’s gas-fired energy generation is expected to rise in the next five years, while oil-fired power output is expected to drop over the same period. 

Natural gas, which is already a dominant fuel for power generation, is expected to grow to maintain a power generation share of around 70 percent to 75 percent across MENA by 2024, the report added. 

On the other hand, oil-fired power is expected to drop from 24 percent of total generation to around 20 percent by 2024, it predicted. 

Blue and green hydrogen 

According to APICORP’s analysts, blue and green hydrogen is expected to dominate the emerging market in the region soon, and it predicted that hydrogen markets will start scaling up as the market foundations are established. 

Suhail Shatila, a senior energy specialist at APICORP, said: “In the medium term, blue hydrogen proves to be a more attractive option to the MENA region. Blue hydrogen can be produced at a relatively low cost, and it will only slightly disrupt the IOC and NOC’s existing business models.”

He added: “This is a central metric in the energy transition journey since hydrocarbon producers will play a key role in decarbonizing the upstream oil and gas sector and help reach net-zero targets by mid-century.”

The journey to achieve net-zero

The report added that energy diversification is on the top of the agenda of many countries in MENA, as a part of their shared policy objective to diversify the power mix with low-cost, low-carbon energy sources and bolster power supply security. 

It revealed that electrification via renewable energy sources will be a key driver which will help Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE reach their net-zero targets. 

The report noted that Jordan and Morocco are the two countries that have steadily reached their renewable targets in recent years. 

“The two countries have achieved their short-term policy targets, with Morocco reaching almost 40 percent of its installed capacity from renewable energy in 2021 and Jordan reaching nearly 20 percent,” said APICORP analysts. 

It added that other countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Oman have relatively low renewable energy generation, but "the share is expected to witness a significant increase with several planned and committed large-capacity projects in the pipeline.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Apicorp energy MENA investments

Related

MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating
Business & Economy
MENA energy financiers APICORP receive Moody’s ‘A2’ sustainability rating

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn
Saudi Arabia’s senior negotiator Shasly is absent from climate talks in Bonn
Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport hikes tensions
Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport hikes tensions
OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels
OPEC expects oil demand for 2022 to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service
Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service
US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs
US oil lobby pushes government to roll back fossil fuel curbs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.