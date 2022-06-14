Telecom Egypt partners with Aqua Comms on EMIC-1 cable landing 

You are here

EMIC-1 is a new intercontinental subsea cable and terrestrial fiber system, which will facilitate the optical path between East Africa, Asia and Europe, according to a statement. 
RIYADH: Telecom Egypt has signed an agreement with Aqua Comms for crossing and landing agreement for the Europe Middle-East India Connect 1 subsea cable in Egypt.

EMIC-1 is a new intercontinental subsea cable and terrestrial fiber system, which will facilitate the optical path between East Africa, Asia and Europe, according to a statement. 

It is the first modern cable along this route and connects up to 3 billion people to the internet. 

“We are pleased to offer Aqua Comms a seamless trans-Egypt crossing for their new cable,” the managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, said. 

“For years, we have established tangible steps to revamp our international infrastructure and increase our assets’ geodiversity to keep pace with the rising global demand for large bandwidth and global reach,” he added.

