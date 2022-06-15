You are here

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
England's Conor Gallagher in action with Hungary's Andras Schafer and Attila Fiola in the Nations League on June 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

  • It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: England suffered its worst home loss since 1928 with a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday.
Less than a year after reaching the European Championship final on home soil to raucous celebrations, England was jeered by its own fans after a heavy loss to an unheralded Hungary team, which completed a double after upsetting England last week. European champion Italy had it little better as it was beaten 5-2 by Germany.
Hungary had been clinging on to a 1-0 lead from Roland Sallai’s early goal for much of the match, before England fell apart in the latter stages. Sallai made it 2-0 in the 70th minute before Zsolt Nagy fired in a shot from the edge of the box for 3-0. England defender John Stones was sent off for a second booking and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth for Hungary.
It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago.
Italy, still trying to recover from failing to qualify for the World Cup three months ago, was swept aside by Germany as Timo Werner scored twice.
Also in League A, Belgium’s 1-0 win over Poland in Group 4 was more restrained than its 6-1 thrashing of the same opposition last week. The Netherlands stayed atop the group by beating Wales 3-2.

Topics: Nations League 2022 UEFA Nations League England Hungary

Jabeur opens with win in Berlin, Petkovic upsets Muguruza

Jabeur opens with win in Berlin, Petkovic upsets Muguruza
  • Fourth-ranked Jabeur put in an assured performance as she saved all four of the break points
  • The top-seeded Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, will next play US qualifier Alycia Parks
BERLIN: Ons Jabeur started her grass-court season with a win as she cruised past Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open on Tuesday, while Andrea Petkovic delighted the home fans by upsetting Garbiñe Muguruza.
Playing for the first time since a shock first-round loss at the French Open, the fourth-ranked Jabeur put in an assured performance as she saved all four of the break points she faced against her Czech opponent.
The top-seeded Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, will next play US qualifier Alycia Parks.
The Tunisian will also team up with the returning Serena Williams to play doubles in Eastbourne next week.
“Pretty excited to play doubles with Serena,” Jabeur said. “When I got the news, I was over the moon. Such a privilege for me.”
Petkovic defeated the fifth-seeded Muguruza 7-6 (8), 6-4 for her first win over a top 10 player since beating Petra Kvitova at the US Open in 2019.
The German will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for a place in the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Maria Sakkari eased into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. Sakkari, who avenged her loss to Jeanjean in their only previous meeting in 2013, will play Australian qualifier Daria Saville next.
Belinda Bencic defeated German wild card Jule Niemeier 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 for another second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya. Bencic beat the Russian player in the same round in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Berlin Open

Nunez targets trophies after sealing Liverpool move

Nunez targets trophies after sealing Liverpool move
  • The Champions League finalists have splashed an initial 75 million euros on the 22-year-old
  • The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season
LIVERPOOL: Darwin Nunez vowed to write himself into Liverpool’s history after securing a move from Benfica on Tuesday for a fee that could rise to a club record 100 million euros (£85 million, $105 million).
The Champions League finalists have splashed an initial 75 million euros on the 22-year-old, with an extra 25 million in performance-related add-ons according to figures released by Benfica.
That could take Nunez’s move beyond the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018 and make him the fifth most expensive transfer in Premier League history.
The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, including twice against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.
“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” Nunez told the Liverpool website.
“When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here.
“You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies’.
“That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool — to win trophies and titles.”
His arrival continues Jurgen Klopp’s overhaul of Liverpool’s attacking options.
Luis Diaz made a huge impact in the second half of last season after a January move from Porto, while Diogo Jota has scored 34 goals in the past two seasons.
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who have fired the club back to winning major honors under Klopp, are all out of contract in 2023.
Mane has expressed his intention to leave the Reds during the summer transfer window.
Liverpool have reportedly rejected two bids from Bayern Munich as they hold out for a fee above £40 million for the Senegal forward.
Egypt star Salah has stated his intention to stay next season without committing to a future deal as talks over an extension have stalled.
Firmino is keen to stay beyond his current deal, but the Brazilian fell down the pecking order at Anfield last season due to a lack of form and fitness.
Liverpool narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.
Klopp’s men lifted the League Cup and FA Cup, but lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point and were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
City have already signalled their intent to maintain their dominance of the Premier League under Pep Guardiola by beating Europe’s top clubs to the signature of prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool will hope Nunez can match Haaland’s impact as they aim to take the title off City next season.

Topics: Liverpool Darwin Nunez Benfica

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto set to retire 

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto set to retire 
  • Known as The Great Muta, the 59-year-old is considered Japan’s equivalent of The Undertaker
  • Muto’s most notable fueds, with Ric Flair, Lex Luger and Sting in the early 1990’s, are considered classics by WCW fans
RIYADH: Keiji Muto, better known as The Great Muta to wrestling fans around the world, is set to retire from active competition after 40 years of performing.

Arguably Japan’s greatest ever wrestler, Muto has become a legend of the squared circle and is considered to be his homeland’s answer to The Undertaker. 

He performed in many wrestling promotions around the world, including the now defunct World Championship Wrestling, which rivalled the World Wrestling Federation, later World Wrestling Entertainment, until it was bought by the latter in 2001.

Muto was the winner of WCW’s 1992 “Starrcade BattleBowl” which saw random tandems of wrestlers being paired to compete to win and qualify for a Battle Royal match.

The Great Muta

The 59-year-old icon will now wrestle just five more matches before he hangs his boots, ending a career that started in 1984.

Muto has heavily influenced many wrestlers today in Japan and all over the world, such as Jeff Hardy and WWE’s Finn Balor, with his face and body paintings. He was known for spraying mist from his mouth into his opponents’ faces, a move that he adopted from another Japanese legend, Akihisa Mera, known by his ring name The Great Kabuki, a stunt later adopted by countryman Yoshihiro Tajiri.

His most notable fueds, with Ric Flair, Lex Luger and Sting in the early 1990’s, are considered classics by WCW fans. His match with Hulk Hogan in 1993 was also regarded as one of the greats, especially in Japan, which pitted the WWF champion versus International Wrestling Grand Prix champion.

In November 2019, Muto made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s “Full Gear” as one of the judges — along with Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko — for the AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

The Great Muta

As well as WCW, Muto has wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He also owned a now-defunct Wrestle-1 promotion in Japan.

Muto leaves the ring a four-time IWGP heavyweight champion, a former Global Honored Crown heavyweight champion, a three-time AJPW triple crown heavyweight champion, a former National Wrestling Alliance champion, and former Wrestle-1 champion.

Topics: Keiji Muto The Great Muta wrestling

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles
  • Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday
  • She posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court
DUBAI: Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.
Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.
But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.”
“SW” are her initials, of course, and “SW19” is the postal code for Wimbledon.
The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.
Williams was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).
In 2021, Williams lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

Topics: Wimbledon All England Club Serena Williams

South Korea beat Salah-less Egypt 4-1 in friendly

South Korea beat Salah-less Egypt 4-1 in friendly
  • South Korean captain Son Heung-min saw his goal-scoring streak snapped after two games
  • The Son versus Salah showdown never materialised at Seoul World Cup Stadium
SEOUL: South Korea enjoyed a resounding 4-1 victory over Egypt playing without Mohamed Salah on Tuesday, capping off a run of four World Cup tune-up matches with their most convincing performance of the month.
South Korean captain Son Heung-min, who shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Salah last season, made his fourth consecutive start but saw his goal-scoring streak snapped after two games.
The Son versus Salah showdown never materialized at Seoul World Cup Stadium, as the Liverpool star did not make the trip due to an unspecified injury.
South Korea took the lead over the undermanned visitors on 16 minutes, when Hwang Ui-jo headed home a Kim Jin-su cross for his second goal in his past three matches.
Hwang then set up Kim Young-gwon’s diving header six minutes later to give South Korea a 2-0 advantage.
Egypt fought back on 38 minutes, courtesy of Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed, who took advantage of some confusion among South Korean defenders.
After Ibrahim Adel’s first shot hit Kim Jin-su, several South Koreans raised their hands to signal possible handball instead of trying to clear the ball out of harm’s way. Mohamed jumped on the loose change and fired it home to make it a 2-1 game.
Following a quiet stretch in the second half, substitute Cho Gue-sung extended South Korea’s lead on 85 minutes with a right-footed curler from just outside the box. Kwon Chang-hoon then put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time header.

Topics: Mohamed Salah Egypt South Korea football Son Heung-min

