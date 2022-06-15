You are here

Dubai's Salik converted into joint stock company ahead of potential IPO

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Emirates NBD had been earlier selected to manage the offering, Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Emirates NBD had been earlier selected to manage the offering, Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources.
RIYADH: Dubai has turned state-owned toll operator Salik into a public joint stock company ahead of a potential public offering, Dubai Media Office said in a statement. 

If the company’s shares are sold in a public offering of private placement, the government should own shares worth a minimum of 60 percent of the company’s capital, according to the statement. 

“The Executive Council of Dubai is authorized to determine the percentage of shares that can be offered for subscription either through an IPO or private placement,” the statement added.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Emirates NBD had been earlier selected to manage the offering, Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources.

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority, also known as DGDA is collaborating with Italian builder Webuild to develop a multi-level car parking costing $878 million at the heritage site. 

The contract will be executed by Webuild’s subsidiary Salini Saudi Arabia, and upon completion, the facility will accommodate up to 10,500 vehicles, according to a report in Trade Arabia. 

The scope of the project includes civil and structural works, tunnels and other connections for the district’s huge car park in a new district along the Western Ring Road. 

Saudi tourism fund signs $266.5m MoU with Melia Hotels

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with Melia Hotels International to develop top-rated tourist facilities in the Kingdom, with a total project value of SR1 billion ($266 million). 

Under the project, Melia Hotels will work together with TDF to develop tourism destination focused on leisure, entertainment, and food and beverages, in three key destinations which include, Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, Trade Arabia reported. 

“This latest collaboration with Melia Hotels International is a step toward the Kingdom’s transformation into a leading tourism destination globally,” said Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF. 

Kepco project 

A team led by South Korean utility firm Kepco will soon start constructing the $3.6-billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system in Abu Dhabi, MEED reported. 

“The financial close will take place in the third quarter of this year as initially expected,” a close source told MEED. 

Apart from Kepco, the team also consists of Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Company International and France’s EDF. 

The project, upon completion, is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30 percent, as it will substitute current offshore gas turbines with more sustainable power sources. 

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a gas export agreement as Europe seeks an alternative to Russian gas, while the UK has ended its electric cars $349 million subsidies program, as demand surged. 

Zooming in, the British oil giant BP has acquired a 40.5 percent stake in a massive Australian renewables project, that is valued at $30 billion. Saudi Aramco aims to ramp up blue ammonia production as it releases its first sustainability report. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a gas export agreement as Europe seeks to replace Russian supply of energy that it had depended on for years. 

The deal will allow Israel to increase its natural gas exports through existing pipelines to Egyptian ports in which it will be transported to Europe after being liquified. 


• As demand for electric cars surges, the UK closes its $349 million grant-funding program, according to Bloomberg.

The decision to end subsidies for EVs comes in a bid to free up cash to expand charging network and boost other battery-powered vehicles sales, such as vans, taxis and motorcycles. 

Through a micro lens: 

Oil giant BP acquired a 40.5 percent stake in a massive $30 billion Australian renewables and green hydrogen project, according to a statement. 

Following the acquisition, the British energy firm will lead and operate the 6,500 square kilometers project that is expected to develop up to 26 GW of combined solar and wind generating capacity.

Saudi Aramco aims to ramp up production of blue ammonia and hydrogen business, to produce up to 11 million metric tonnes of blue ammonia per year by 2030, according to a statement. 

 

 

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq’s Electricity Ministry has started setting up interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia and determining the paths of transmission lines, according to the state’s news agency. 

“The ministry is establishing and working on the readiness of stations to establish the link between Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” a ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Musa, told the Iraqi News Agency.

Musa added that the main objective of the electrical interconnection projects is the readiness and stability of the electrical network and introducing Iraq to energy markets. 

The project is part of Iraq’s efforts to reduce electricity shortage across the country that aggravates during hot summer months. 

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based reverse logistics startup, Cartlow, has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Saudi investment firm AlSulaiman Group.

The company is planning to use the fund to further expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while optimizing its technology and sustainability aspects, according to Wamda.

“The investment will help take Cartlow to the next level. Our aim is to continue to drive innovative technology within the reverse logistics landscape across the region,” said Mohammad Sleiman, founder and CEO at Cartlow.

Founded in 2019, Cartlow provides retailers and consumers with a reverse logistics service, including returns management, warranty management, buy-back and trade-ins.

“Our investment in Cartlow further highlights our commitment to the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision sustainability targets through enhancing the circular economy and eliminating waste in value chains,” Saud AlSulaiman, CEO at AlSulaiman Group, said in a statement.

The global reverse logistics industry is projected to be worth $958 billion by 2028 and Cartlow is aiming to be a pioneer in the Middle East and North Africa’s multi-billion dollar market, Wamda reported.

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top 10 countries in the world for its workforce’s overall business skills, as the Kingdom continues to show its proficiency in areas like accounting, human resources, strategy and operations, according to US-based online course provider Coursera’s Global Skills report.

Even though Saudi Arabia climbed up one place from 11th to 10th this year, the report noted that proficiency in technology and data science should be improved to meet the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy which is a part of Vision 2030. 

Coursera made the report using data from more than countries that have the service of the online course provider to develop at least one skill. 

According to the report, learners from Saudi Arabia showed 91 percent business skill proficiency in accounting, human resources, strategy and operations. The report also urged the Kingdom’s workforce leaders to expand this proficiency to other sectors like finance, business analytics, and digital marketing. 

The UAE topped the list in the business skill ranking, followed by Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and the US in the second, third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. 

Qatar is in the sixth spot in business skills, while Denmark, Cameroon, and Germany ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. 

The report stated that Saudi learners showed a 97 percent cutting-edge proficiency level in human resources, followed by accounting, and strategy and operations with 93 percent, and sales with 89 percent. 

The Kingdom, however, ranks 62nd globally in technology skills proficiency and 88th in data science skills. 

The report further revealed that 682,000 Coursera learners with a median age of 34 years and about one-third of all being women, and 58 percent of these learners are pursuing their courses using mobile devices. 

“Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious journey toward digital transformation, and a strong focus on enhancing the skills of its youthful workforce. The Kingdom is already preparing for its future through the Human Capability Development Program, a part of the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Anthony Tattersall, vice president for EMEA and Coursera. 

He added: “As more impactful strategies are implemented to usher in the digital economy, building a competitive and skilled workforce, especially in areas such as technology and data science, will bring long-term returns.”

