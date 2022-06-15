Gazprom reduces gas flows to Italy by 15%, Eni says

MILAN: Russia’s Gazprom cut its gas exports to Italy by around 15 percent on Wednesday from the previous day, Italian energy firm Eni said, adding no explanation had been given for the reduction.

The move comes as the Russian group is also curbing its gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany, blaming Western sanctions for disrupting repair works it needs to do on the network.

“Eni confirms that Gazprom has communicated a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to approximately 15 percent,” a spokesperson said. Eni is constantly monitoring the situation, he added.

Italy last year sourced 40 percent of its gas imports from Russia, or around 29 billion cubic meters.

Like its European partners, Rome has been pushing hard to reduce its reliance from Russian energy since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

The process, however, needs time and the government has also been busy on the diplomatic front to try to find a way out of the conflict engulfing Ukraine.