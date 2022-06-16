Jordanian game publisher Tamatem expands to China following deal with MSA Novo

RIYADH: Jordan-based mobile game publisher Tamatem is expanding to China after securing an investment and strategic partnership with Chinese MSA Novo.

The agreement is set to support Chinese developers to create mobile games that are curated to the Arabic-speaking market, according to Wamda.

“We are very happy to partner with MSA Novo. This partnership is a great testament to the massive potential of the MENA mobile games market. We look forward to expanding the ever-growing mobile games ecosystem and taking it to the next level.” Hussam Hammo, CEO & Founder of Tamatem Games, said in a statement.

MSA Novo is the investment franchise of MSA Capital that operates in emerging markets and has over 35 companies in its portfolio including Tabby, SWVL, and Careem.