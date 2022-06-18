SpaceX reported to fire employees critical of CEO Elon Musk

You are here

Tesla chief Elon Musk speaking during an interview with head of TED Chris Anderson (out of frame) at the TED2022 in Vancouver, Canada. (AFP file photo)
AP

  As the Twitter drama unfolded, another report emerged that Musk had paid $250,000 to a flight attendant to quash a potential sexual harassment lawsuit against him
HAWTHORNE, California: SpaceX, the rocket ship company run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fired several employees involved in an open letter that blasted the colorful billionaire for his behavior, according to media reports.
The reports published Friday cited an email from Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president, saying the company had terminated employees who put together and circulated the letter. The letter writers denounced Musk for actions that they said are a “frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks.”
The New York Times was the first outlet to report the purge, based on information from three employees familiar with the situation. The employees were not named.
It’s unclear how many SpaceX workers lost their jobs, but Shotwell left no doubt that the company believed they had crossed an unacceptable line.
“The letter, solicitations and general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views,” Shotwell wrote in her email, according to the Times . “”We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism.”
The firings occurred Thursday — the same day Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time about his $44 billion deal to add that social media service to his business empire. The purchase is in limbo while Musk tries to determine whether Twitter has been concealing the number of fake accounts on its platform.
As the Twitter drama unfolded, another report emerged t hat Musk had paid $250,000 to a flight attendant to quash a potential sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Musk denied the sexual harassment allegations, and Shotwell last month sent out an email to SpaceX employees saying she believe the accusations were false.
In recent weeks, Musk has also crudely mocked the looks of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter and posted a poop emoji during an online discussion with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
The open letter from SpaceX employees criticizing Musk asserted that some of his tweets sent out to his 98 million followers cast the company in a poor light.
“As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company,” the open letter said. “It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity

TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity

TRSDC employs marine spatial planning tool to enhance biodiversity
  • The technology helps the company decide which island to develop, says official
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is using a marine spatial planning simulation — utilizing software specially developed in Saudi Arabia — to assess the developmental impact and enhance biodiversity.
Developed in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the technology plans, collects and analyzes oceanographic data that influences marine and terrestrial ecosystems and tracks net conservation benefits.
“Marine spatial planning helps the company decide which island to develop and which is most important to protect by integrating expert opinion, ecological principles, and a software-based decision support tool,” Lina Eyouni, environmental physical science manager, TRSDC, told Arab News on the occasion of UN World Oceans Day on June 8.
 

The company is contributing to this year’s theme by building cross-multiple partnerships that will enable the company to achieve its goal of 30 percent net conservation benefit throughout the project. — Lina Eyouni, Environmental physical science manager, TRSDC.

According to a TRSDC scientific paper titled “Reconciling Tourism Development and Conservation Outcomes Through Marine Spatial Planning for a Saudi Giga-Project in the Red Sea,” published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science, the company is developing comprehensive plans for enhancing coral reefs, which involves growing coral nurseries and breeding healthy corals.
The master plan for the development conserves 58 percent of the site’s marine area, with the development footprint only 5 percent of the total area.
The paper noted that the resulting conservation to development ratio of 10:1 was unprecedented in any documented coastal development plan.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The company is developing comprehensive plans for enhancing coral reefs, which involves growing coral nurseries and breeding healthy corals.

• The master plan for the development conserves 58 percent of the site’s marine area, with the development footprint only 5 percent of the total area.

• The paper noted that the resulting conservation to development ratio of 10:1 was unprecedented in any documented coastal development plan.

“The MSP’s primary goal is to utilize the marine environment in a way that won’t harm the ecosystem by reconciling all activities and development elements assessed by the master plan with net positive conservation outcomes,” said Bandar Makhdom, environmental engagement manager, TRSDC.
He added: “Through the MSP, activities generating positive and negative interactions were uncovered, as well as minor tactical adjustments to avoid negative synergies in the ecosystem.”
To mark the UN World Oceans Day, the company participated in a workshop titled “The Role of Scientific Research and Cooperation with Relevant Authorities in Preserving the Environments of the Red Sea,” sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli.
 

Through MSP technology, activities generating positive and negative interactions were uncovered, as well as minor tactical adjustments to avoid negative synergies in the ecosystem. — Bandar Makhdom, Environmental engagement manager, TRSDC.

“The company is contributing to this year’s theme by building cross-multiple partnerships that will enable the company to achieve its goal of 30 percent net conservation benefit throughout the project,” said Eyouni.
TRSDC is using adaptive ecosystem-based management for the environmental regulatory system, which will use observational data and associated modeling to provide scientific guidance for developing and protecting the ecosystem.
“TRSDC destinations will be environmentally smart by utilizing the latest technology to enhance visitors’ experiences. Additionally, the data will be uploaded and stored into a smart environmental platform to support science-informed adaptive ecosystem-based management,” she added.

Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against sanctions ‘blitzkrieg’

Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against sanctions ‘blitzkrieg’
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against sanctions ‘blitzkrieg’

Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against sanctions ‘blitzkrieg’
  • President accuses West of denying Russia its sovereign rights
  • Speech restates determination to take Donbas out of Ukraine
  • Putin says Russia is strong, and Western sanctions will rebound
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia’s strength and resilience on Friday against a Western world that he accused of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with an economic “blitzkrieg” of sanctions, Reuters has reported.

Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a showcase event being held this year with almost no Western participation, he returned time and again to the theme of Russia’s sovereignty in a new global order:

“We are strong people and can cope with any challenge. Like our ancestors, we will solve any problem, the entire thousand-year history of our country speaks of this.”

Putin drew applause when he reaffirmed his determination to continue the “special military operation” in Ukraine that has unleashed a barrage of Western economic sanctions.

He said the main aim was to defend “our” people in the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine — a justification that Kyiv and the West dismiss as a baseless pretext for a campaign that has already cost

thousands of lives and led to the occupation of parts of Ukraine far beyond the Donbas.

In his 73-minute speech, Putin said Russian soldiers were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development.”

“Against a backdrop of increasing risks for us and threats, Russia’s decision to conduct a special military operation was forced — difficult, of course, but forced and necessary.”

’New World Order' 

A recorded video address by Chinese President Xi Jinping praising Chinese-Russian cooperation underlined Putin’s contention that an era of American domination is at an end.

Putin said the UnS considered itself “God’s emissary on Earth,” and that Russia was taking its place in a new world order whose rules would be set by “strong and sovereign states.”

He called the campaign in Ukraine the action of a “sovereign country that has the right to defend its security,” and accused the West of “active military appropriation of Ukrainian territory.”

But he appeared to acknowledge the scale of destruction being wrought, while absolving Russian forces.

In a two-hour question-and-answer session after his speech, he evoked Stalingrad, the Soviet city razed by attritional urban warfare in World War Two, now renamed Volgograd.

“We must not turn those cities and towns that we liberate into a semblance of Stalingrad,” he said. “This is a natural thing that our military thinks about when organizing hostilities.”

Putin also said strikes against residential areas were crimes against humanity.

Ukraine says Russian forces are responsible for thousands of civilian deaths, the obliteration of towns such as Mariupol, and the displacement of a third of its peacetime population.

Russia denies attacking civilian targets, and says allegations that it has perpetrated war crimes are based on Ukrainian and Western fabrications.

Cyber Attack 
Shortly before Putin was due to begin speaking, the Kremlin said a “denial of service” cyberattack had disabled the Forum’s accreditation and admission systems, forcing him to delay the scheduled start by an hour.

Putin dismissed suggestions that Russia was responsible for a surge in global prices of basic foodstuffs with the phrase that a failure to export five or six tons of Ukrainian wheat and six or seven tons of corn “doesn’t change the weather.”

He said Russia was ready to guarantee the transit of ships exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, but that Ukraine had five or six alternative routes — through Belarus, Poland or Romania.

Ukraine has been using much more cumbersome road, rail and river routes to try to get around the closure notably of Odesa, its main deep-sea port, where it fears a Russian attack.

But their capacity is at best a third of the more than 6 million tons a month of grain and oilseeds that were shipped from Odesa in the past. 

Nawah given licence to operate UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant unit

Nawah given licence to operate UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant unit
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Nawah given licence to operate UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant unit

Nawah given licence to operate UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant unit
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Nawah Energy Company has been given the go-ahead to operate a unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant by the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation has issued an operating licence for unit 3 of the facility to the subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The licence, with an estimated duration of 60 years, authorizes Nawah to commission and operate Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

"This is another historic moment for the UAE, being the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant and culminating efforts of 14 years in building such a programme,” said Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and deputy chairman of the Board of Management of FANR.

"The decision announced today follows many years of intensive work and collaboration with national and international stakeholders such as International Atomic Energy Agency, Republic of Korea and other international regulatory bodies," Al Kaabi added.

In February 2020 and March 2021, FANR issued the licences for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively, of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and maintained its regulatory oversight until the commercial operations of the units.

The UAE is currently building four units at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and the project’s overall construction rate is 97 percent as follows: Unit 1: commercially operational; Unit 2: commercially operational; Unit 3: commissioning phase; Unit 4: 92 percent.

 

Biden tells climate conference that Ukraine war boosts need for green energy

Biden tells climate conference that Ukraine war boosts need for green energy
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Biden tells climate conference that Ukraine war boosts need for green energy

Biden tells climate conference that Ukraine war boosts need for green energy
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday told a climate conference for major economies that Russia’s war in Ukraine shows the shift to renewable energy is a matter of national security as well as vital to preventing climate crisis.

“Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault on its neighbor Ukraine has fueled a global energy crisis and sharpened the need to achieve longterm reliable energy security and security,” Biden said.

“The good news is that climate security and energy security go hand in hand.”

Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha

Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha

Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Senior figures from the aviation industry are set to gather for a meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Qatar's Doha for three days starting June 19.

The 78th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit will also attract leading government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and media.

Qatar Airways is the host airline of the event.

“This year’s AGM is another momentous occasion: Airlines are simultaneously recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, setting the path to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, working to improve gender diversity, and adapting to a geopolitical environment that is undergoing its greatest shock in over three decades,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general said.

“It is an absolute privilege to be hosting our industry partners in Qatar Airways’ home city, particularly during our milestone 25th year of operations,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

He added: “Coming together face-to-face provides us with the opportunity to discuss lessons learnt from our recent years during the pandemic, global issues affecting us all in the here and now, and to plan the best way forward for the industry.”

This will be the fourth time that the AGM is hosted in the Middle East, according to the statement.

World Air Transport Summit

The WATS opens immediately following the AGM. 

The event will host the third edition of the Diversity and Inclusion Awards, sponsored by Qatar Airways, to recognize organizations and individuals that are making a difference in helping to drive the industry’s ‘25by2025’ initiative to make the aviation industry more gender balanced.

The WATS will also include a CEO Insights Panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest and featuring Abkar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO, along with Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser, KLM CEO Pieter Elbers and Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO of Virgin Australia.

The event will discuss the updated industry economic outlook, the war in Ukraine and its implications for the globalized world and the challenges to achieving sustainability, including net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Key topics to be discussed also include reducing the use of single use plastics, allocating scarce airport capacity, and ensuring safe carriage of lithium batteries.

A CFO Insights Panel will also take place for the first time this year.

Aviation in the region normally supports some 3.4 million jobs and $213 billion in economic activity, the statement said. 

“According to the most recent figures, the region’s airlines account for 6.5 percent of global international passenger traffic and 13.4 percent of freight movements. Much of this growth has occurred in the Gulf region, as is typified by our host airline,” said Walsh.

