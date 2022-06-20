You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
Leah Bustamante Laylo (seated, left) is comforted by Elmer Cato, consul general of the Philippines in New York, after the shooting that snuffed out the life of his son on Sunday in the US. (Twitter: @elmer_cato)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58nt5

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
  • The victim was killed when a gunman fired at an Uber he was riding on near the University of Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia, along with other large US cities, is experiencing a surge in gun violence
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

PHILADELPHIA: A government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia, officials said Sunday.
John Albert Laylo was heading to Philadelphia International Airport with his mother to board a flight and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, officials said.
Several rounds were fired into the Uber from a black car behind it, police said. The black car then pulled up alongside the Uber and fired several more rounds into it, police said in a news release.
Laylo was shot in the back of the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, police said.
No one was arrested, and no weapon has been found, police said. Authorities did not offer a suspected motive or say whether Laylo, his mother or the Uber driver were intentionally targeted. Homicide detectives are investigating and are looking for surveillance video.
The consulate general of the Philippines said the victim was an attorney for its government, Philadelphia’s KYW-TV reported.
It wasn’t clear whether the Uber driver or Laylo’s mother were injured, but the latter posted to Facebook on Sunday, indicating she had been hit by shrapnel and saying she had been on vacation with her son, whom she referred to as Jal and said was 35 years old.
“Never did I imagine or dream that ... the end of our vacation will be like this!” Leah Bustamante Laylo wrote in a post accompanied by snapshots of her and her son touring sites in New York, Washington and Philadelphia. “We traveled together and we are supposed to go home together! I will bring him home soon in a box!”
Philadelphia, along with other large US cities, is experiencing a surge in gun violence. In one notable episode June 4, a gun melee in the South Street entertainment district, about 3 miles from the shooting that killed Laylo, left three people dead and several others injured.

 

Topics: US shootings US gun lobby Philippines philadelphia

Related

Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting
World
Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws

China says it tested missile-interception system

China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

China says it tested missile-interception system

China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
  • “The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said. “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country”
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that “achieved its expected purpose,” the Defense Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country.
China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, as part of an ambitious modernization scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping.
Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.
The ministry said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the “ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology” test had been carried out that night.
“The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said. “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country.”
It provided no other details.
China, along with its ally Russia, have repeatedly expressed opposition to the US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. China and Russia have also held simulated anti-missile drills.
China has given few details about its own missile programs, aside from occasional brief statements by the Defense Ministry or in state media.
In 2016, the Defense Ministry confirmed it was pressing ahead with anti-missile system tests after pictures appeared on state television.
Beijing says such technology is needed for national defense and security.

Topics: China Taiwan United States of America (USA)

Related

Update US President Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
World
US President Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle
World
Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle

Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) next to France's Macron. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) next to France's Macron. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) next to France's Macron. (AFP)
  • The EU’s embrace of Ukraine would interfere with one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated goals when he ordered his troops into Ukraine: to keep Moscow’s southern neighbor outside of the West’s sphere of influence
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted Russia will escalate its attacks this week as European Union leaders consider whether to back Kyiv’s bid to join the bloc and Moscow presses its campaign to win control of the country’s east. “Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities,” Zelensky said in his Sunday nightly video address. “We are preparing. We are ready.”
Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. The EU’s executive, the European Commission, on Friday recommended that Ukraine receive candidate status.
Leaders of the 27-nation union will consider the question at a summit on Thursday and Friday and are expected to endorse Ukraine’s application despite misgivings from some member states. The process could take many years to complete.
The EU’s embrace of Ukraine would interfere with one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated goals when he ordered his troops into Ukraine: to keep Moscow’s southern neighbor outside of the West’s sphere of influence.
Putin on Friday said Moscow had “nothing against” Ukraine’s EU membership, but a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia was closely following Kyiv’s bid especially in light of increased defense cooperation among member countries.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are trying to take complete control of the eastern Donbas region, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before the Feb. 24 invasion.
A prime target of Moscow’s eastern assault is the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk. Russia said on Sunday it had seized Metyolkine, a village on the outskirts, and Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there. Ukraine’s military said Russia had “partial success” in the area.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian TV that a Russian attack on Toshkivka, 35 km (20 miles) south of Sievierodonetsk, also “had a degree of success.”
In Sievierodonetsk itself, a city of 100,000 before the war, Gaidai said Russia controlled “the main part” but not the entire town after intense fighting. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield accounts.
Both Russia and Ukraine have continued heavy bombardment around Sievierodonetsk “with little change to the front line,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. In Sievierodonetsk’s twin city of Lysychansk, residential buildings and private houses had been destroyed by Russian shelling, Gaidai said. “People are dying on the streets and in bomb shelters,” he added.
He later said 19 people had been evacuated on Sunday. “We are managing to bring in humanitarian aid and evacuate people as best we can,” Gaidai said.

’WAR COULD LAST YEARS’
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, wrote in a note that “Russian forces will likely be able to seize Sievierodonetsk in the coming weeks, but at the cost of concentrating most of their available forces in this small area.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukraine conflict could last for years and urged Western governments to continue sending state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops, Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.
“We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.
Russia has said it launched what it calls a “special military operation” to disarm its neighbor and protect Russian speakers there from dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and its allies dismiss that as a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.
The British military assessment said morale for Ukrainian and Russian combat units in the Donbas was likely “variable.”
“Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled. Cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur,” the British Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.
In Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, northwest of Luhansk, Russia’s defense ministry said its Iskander missiles had destroyed weaponry recently supplied by Western countries.
Russian forces were trying to approach Kharkiv, which experienced intense shelling earlier in the war, and turn it into a “frontline city,” a Ukrainian interior ministry official said.
In southern Ukraine, Western weaponry had helped Ukrainian forces advance 10 km (6 miles) toward Russian-occupied Melitopol, its mayor said in a video posted on Telegram from outside the city.
An EU decision in favor of Kyiv’s ultimate membership would put Ukraine on track to realize an aspiration that would have been out of reach for the former Soviet republic before the Russian invasion.
“Whole generations fought for a chance to escape from the prison of the Soviet Union and, like a free bird, to fly to European civilization,” the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Union (EU)

Related

Yuliia Paievska who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. (AP)
Media
Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
World
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one

Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president

Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president

Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president
  • Petro beat construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez with an unexpectedly wide margin of some 716,890 votes
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

BOGOTA/BUCARAMANGA: Leftist Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound social and economic change, won Colombia’s presidency on Sunday, the first progressive to do so in the country’s history.
Petro beat construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez with an unexpectedly wide margin of some 716,890 votes. The two had been technically tied in polling ahead of the vote.
Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land. He won 50.5 percent to Hernandez’s 47.3 percent.
Petro’s proposals — especially a ban on new oil projects — have startled some investors, though he has promised to respect current contracts.
Supporter Alejandro Forero, 40, who uses a wheelchair, cried as results rolled in at the Petro campaign celebration in Bogota.
“Finally, thank God. I know he will be a good president and he will help those of us who are least privileged. This is going to change for the better,” said Forero, who is unemployed.
This campaign was Petro’s third presidential bid and his victory adds the Andean nation to a list of Latin American countries that have elected progressives in recent years.
Petro, 62, said he was tortured by the military when he was detained for his involvement with the guerrillas, and his potential victory has high-ranking armed forces officials bracing for change.
Petro’s running mate Francia Marquez, a single mother and former housekeeper, will be the country’s first Afro-Colombian woman vice president.
“Today I’m voting for my daughter — she turned 15 two weeks ago and asked for just one gift: that I vote for Petro,” said security guard Pedro Vargas, 48, in Bogota’s southwest on Sunday morning.
“I hope this man fulfills the hopes of my daughter, she has a lot of faith in his promises,” added Vargas, who said he never votes.
Petro has also pledged to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and seek talks with the still-active ELN guerrillas.
He had raised doubts about the integrity of the count after irregularities in congressional tallies in March, and earlier on Sunday urged voters to check their ballots for any extraneous marks which could invalidate them.
Hernandez, who served as mayor of Bucaramanga, was a surprise contender in the run-off and has promised to shrink government and to finance social programs by stopping corruption.
He has also pledged to provide free narcotics to addicts in an effort to combat drug trafficking.
Despite his anti-graft rhetoric, Hernandez is under a corruption investigation himself over allegations he intervened in a trash management tender to benefit a company his son lobbied for. He has denied wrongdoing.
Defense Minister Diego Molano told journalists on Sunday afternoon that the killing of an electoral volunteer in Guapi, Cauca province, was under investigation.
Sixty voting locations had to be moved because of heavy rains in some parts of the country, the registrar said.

Topics: Colombia Gustavo Petro guerrilla

Related

Colombian presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro speaks in Bogota. (AFP)
World
Colombia presidential race to runoff; leftist vs businessman
Colombia leftist Petro wins decisive presidential primary victory
World
Colombia leftist Petro wins decisive presidential primary victory

African refugees face food cuts due to inadequate funds

African refugees face food cuts due to inadequate funds
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

African refugees face food cuts due to inadequate funds

African refugees face food cuts due to inadequate funds
  • Three quarters of refugees in East Africa supported by the United Nations’ program have seen their rations reduced by up to 50 percent
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

ROME: The UN’s World Food Programme warned on Sunday that refugees in East and West Africa faced smaller food rations due to a surge in demand and insufficient funding.

Three quarters of refugees in East Africa supported by the United Nations’ program have seen their rations reduced by up to 50 percent, WFP said, with those in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda the worst affected.

“We are being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cut food rations for refugees who rely on us for their survival,” said WFP executive director David Beasley.

Available resources could not keep up with the soaring demand for food around the globe, he said.

In West Africa — specifically Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — WFP had “significantly” reduced rations.

It warned of imminent disruptions in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, the WFP appealed for $426 million to stave off famine in South Sudan, where years of conflict and floods have forced millions of people from their homes.

It said more than two-thirds of the population required humanitarian assistance, with 8.3 million people, including refugees, expected to face “severe acute hunger” this year.

The war in Ukraine has significantly worsened the global refugee crisis and the risk of famine, not only creating 6 million additional refugees as civilians flee conflict zones, but in pushing up commodity prices, especially grain.

On Saturday, the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, accused Russia of choosing to “weaponize” grain exports by blocking grain from Ukraine destined for poor countries.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine served as one of the world’s leading breadbaskets — exporting roughly 12 percent of the planet’s wheat, 15 percent of its corn, and half of its sunflower oil.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the war could “tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity.”

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP) refugees

Related

Special Afghan-born champion sustains hope for refugees stranded in Indonesia through karate
World
Afghan-born champion sustains hope for refugees stranded in Indonesia through karate
Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’
World
Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rally to ‘go home’

Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback

Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback

Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback
  • The outcome severely tarnished Macron’s April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday lost his parliamentary majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and the far right, in a stunning blow to his plans for major second-term reform.
The result from Sunday’s second round poll threw French politics into turmoil, raising the prospect of a paralyzed legislature or messy coalitions with Macron forced to reach out to new allies.
Macron, 44, now also risks being distracted by domestic problems as he seeks to play a prominent role in putting an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as a key statesman in the EU.
Macron’s “Together” coalition will still be the biggest party in the next National Assembly. But with 245 seats, according to full interior ministry results announced in the early hours of Monday, it is well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority in the 577-member chamber.
“This situation constitutes a risk for our country, given the challenges that we have to confront,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a televised statement, vowing: “We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority.”
The outcome severely tarnished Macron’s April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.
“It’s a turning point for his image of invincibility,” said Bruno Cautres, a researcher at the Center for Political Research of Sciences Po.
Le Monde daily headlined on its website: “Macron faces the risk of political paralysis,” while the Le Figaro daily said the results raised the spectre of a “stillborn new mandate.”
The new left-wing coalition NUPES under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon won 135 seats, according to an AFP count based on the results published by the ministry.
The coalition, formed in May after the left splintered for April’s presidential elections, brings together Socialists, the hard left, Communists and greens.
Melenchon called Sunday’s results “above all an electoral failure” for Macron.
“The rout of the presidential party is total and there will be no majority” in parliament, he told cheering supporters in Paris.
A prominent MP from Melenchon’s party, Alexis Corbiere, said the result meant Macron’s plan to raise the French retirement age to 65 had been “sunk.”
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party made huge gains and will send 89 MPs to the new parliament, making it the biggest rightwing force in parliament ahead of the traditional right The Republicans (LR).
Le Pen hailed a historic result for her party, saying it would send “by far” its highest number of MPs to the next National Assembly.
Macron had hoped to stamp his second term with an ambitious program of tax cuts, welfare reform and raising the retirement age. All that is now in question.
“This will complicate the reforms... It will be much more difficult to govern,” said Dominique Rousseau, professor of law at Paris Pantheon-Sorbonne University.
“The slap,” said the headline in the left-leaning Liberation’s Monday edition, adding the results represented the “fall” of Macron’s way of governing.
There could now potentially be weeks of political deadlock as the president seeks to reach out to new parties.
The most likely option would be an alliance with the Republicans, the traditional party of the French right, which has 61 MPs.
LR president Christian Jacob however made clear there would be no easy partnership, saying his party intended to “stay in opposition.”
Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire denied that France would be ungovernable but admitted “a lot of imagination would be needed” from the ruling party in an “unprecedented situation.”
Macron had called on voters to hand his coalition a “solid majority” last week, adding “nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world disorder.”
In another blow, key ministers standing for election were set to lose their jobs under a convention that they should resign if they fail to win seats.
Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon, Maritime Minister Justine Benin and Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin — a pillar of Macron’s administration over the last years — all lost and will now exit the government.
Two other close Macron allies, parliament speaker Richard Ferrand and former interior minister Christophe Castaner, both acknowledged defeat in the fight for their seats.
In a rare spot of good news for the president, Europe Minister Clement Beaune and Public Service Minister Stanislas Guerini — both young pillars of his party — won tight battles for their seats.
On the left, Rachel Keke, a former cleaning lady who campaigned for better working conditions at her hotel, was also elected, defeating Macron’s former sports minister Roxana Maracineanu.
Turnout was low, with the abstention rate recorded at 53.77 percent, according to the interior ministry, higher than the first round but not beating the record worst turnout of 2017.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

Update French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron
World
French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron
Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit
World
Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

Latest updates

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic
Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic
RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
China says it tested missile-interception system
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.