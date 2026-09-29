PRAGUE: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane were on target again as England saw off 10-man Czech Republic 2-0 to get their Nations League campaign up and running on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost an entertaining opener 3-2 against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday while the Czechs were beaten by Croatia.

The home team kept England at bay in the first half at the Fortuna Arena despite being a man down but Gordon broke the deadlock shortly after the break and Kane gave England a cushion.

“Deserved victory,” said Tuchel. “It’s strange to get an early red card. It’s not the best for the spectators, not the best for the team.

“It’s an awkward one but we got an important win and that’s what counts.”

Tuchel made four changes to his starting line-up from the weekend, bringing in Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his first start in almost two years.

England dominated possession early in the contest but the home side had some bright moments on the break.

Morgan Rogers, in for Jude Bellingham, struck the post after a brilliant swivel in the box after 15 minutes before Elliot Anderson and Bukayo Saka were denied as the ball pinged around.

The game changed complexion in the 25th minute when Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc was sent off for a high challenge on Anderson.

He was initially given a yellow card but Turkish referee Umut Meler upgraded it to a red following a VAR check.

The Czechs then switched into survival mode as England probed for openings around the box but they struggled to create meaningful chances.

Captain Kane went close as the clock ticked into stoppage time at the end of the first half but goalkeeper Matej Kovar pushed his curling shot wide.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock in the early moments of the second half when the lively Gordon headed Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint cross back across Kovar and into the net.

“It’s always an honor and a pleasure to represent my country,” said Alexander-Arnold. “It’s been a long time, but I’ve always believed I can play for England.”

It was Gordon’s third goal in three games for England, including one against Argentina in the World Cup semifinal defeat and another against Spain.

Defender Lewis Hall came close to doubling England’s lead minutes later but skewed his shot just wide while Czech captain Ladislav Krejci inadvertently diverted a Hall cross onto his own woodwork.

Kane, who also scored against Spain, gave England breathing space midway through the second half, smashing the ball past Kovar after the ball fell to him in the box.

Tuchel made a number of changes and England had a flurry of other chances but Kovar kept the tally down.

The win takes England second in Group A3, three points behind Spain, who beat Croatia 4-1 in Seville.

England travel to face Croatia on Saturday while the Czechs play Spain.