Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom

Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom
This week the rouble could extend gains as companies will need to pay taxes, for which export-focused firms usually convert their dollar and euro revenues. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom

Russian rouble hits near 7-year high vs dollar as tax payments loom
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget, according to Reuters.

By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2 percent to 55.75 against the dollar, earlier touching 55.44, its strongest mark since early July 2015.

It had gained 0.6 percent to 58.49 against the euro, edging closer to its strongest level in nearly five years of 57.10 hit in May.

The rouble, which has become the world’s best-performing currency this year, is steered by Russia’s high proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports along with a ban on households withdrawing their foreign currency savings.

Top policymakers used Russia’s annual economic forum in St. Petersburg last week to highlight the rouble’s recent strength. There are concerns this could weigh on the economy as it tips into recession amid harsh sanctions over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said the rouble was overvalued and industry would be more comfortable if it fell to between 70 to 80 against the US dollar.

The active discussion about a “fair” rouble shows there are concerns about the current level’s impact on the budget and imports, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Polevoy said it also showed the effectiveness and merits of Russia’s budget rule, suspended since 2020, which caps Russia’s budget spending, linking it to its non-oil and gas revenues, while channelling extra oil and gas revenues into its rainy-day fund.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday said the fiscal rule should be designed to help build up reserves and stabilize the rouble.

This week the rouble could extend gains as companies will need to pay taxes, for which export-focused firms usually convert their dollar and euro revenues.

“Exporters will likely begin to ramp up their FX sales this week, as they have around 1 trillion roubles ($18.91 billion) in tax and dividend payments looming later in the month,” said SberCIB Investment Research in a note.

“We still think the local currency may be able reach the 50 mark versus both the dollar and the euro by the end of the month, as offers of hard currency will continue to outweigh demand.”
Russian stock indexes were mixed, lacking momentum.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.2 percent to 1,312.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2 percent higher at 2,358.8 points. 

Topics: rouble Russia

Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM's 60km corridor to OXAGON

Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM’s 60km corridor to OXAGON
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM’s 60km corridor to OXAGON

Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM’s 60km corridor to OXAGON
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors from across the world are gearing up to submit bids for NEOM’s 60 kilometer corridor that connects The Line with the project’s industrial city OXAGON, according to MEED. 

The last date for bid submission is Sept 11. 

According to the MEED report, some of the prospective bidders for the project include Spain’s Acciona, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khifa Contracting, Al-Yamama Co., Nesma & Partners, Italy’s Webuild, South Korea’s Samsung C&T, and China’s PowerChina. 

OXAGON is also known as the New Industrial City, or NIC. The upcoming project includes the design and building of a 60-kilometer-long infrastructure corridor running south from The Line at Neom City Station through Neom Bay Mansions, Neom Bay airport and on to NIC.

Topics: NEOM OXAGON

Saudi Arabia's EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality is offering over 230 permanent and temporary investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in various cities and governorates.

The offerings are out of 400 opportunities that are part of the municipality plan in 2022, according to a statement. 

Investment opportunities involve different areas, including medical cities, commercial and entertainment centers, sports centers, warehouses, restaurants and gas stations, Fahad Al-Juberi, mayor of the Eastern Province, said. 

He said these offerings aim to revitalize the economy, boost the tourism sector and support investors to achieve financial sustainability. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia investments Eastern Province

Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI

Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI
Updated 25 min ago
Arab News

Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI

Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI
Updated 25 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in April grew by 147,000 barrels per day in a month to 7.38 million bpd, according to data released by Joint Organisations Data Initiative. Crude exports rose by 2 percent from 7.23 million bpd in March.

Whereas, its crude oil production grew by 141,000 barrels per day in a month to 10.44 million bpd. Crude production rose by 1.4 percent from 10.30 million bpd in March.

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., also known as SALIC, a contract to import 300,000 tons of wheat from November 2022 to January 2023. 

The cargo constitutes the second batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Contracts for the final batch will be awarded in July. 

SAGO Gov. Ahmad Al-Fares explained the amount awarded represents 20 percent of the total amount allocated to investors abroad.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom.

SAGO is working to finalize long-term contracts — no less than six months — to ensure there is no shortage of grain supplies, Al-Eqtisadiah quoted an official as saying.

Khaled Al-Mashaan, director of institutional communication, told the newspaper that the Kingdom’s wheat supplies will not be affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Under normal circumstances, the Saudi authorities ensure that the strategic stocks of this commodity are not less than four month but in light of the current global situation, the grains organization is taking measures to enhance the strategic storage of wheat.

Al-Mashaan said the storage capacity of the established wheat silos amount to about 3.5 million tons, which is equal to the Kingdom’s annual consumption. He said SAGO also procures wheat from local farmers. 

However, there are certain conditions, Al-Mashaan added. He said the qualified farmers should grow wheat for five years and a maximum of 1.5 million tons per year at prices determined by the grains organization set in accordance with the international markets.

The official said so far SAGO has purchased more than 250,000 tons of wheat from local farmers. In addition, the organization also procures about 700,000 tons from Saudi investors abroad.

He said the purchase price of local wheat for this season will be SR1,700 ($453) per ton.

Topics: SAGO SALIC wheat imports food security strategic reserves

Global Markets — Stocks stage small bounce as investors weigh cenbanks' next moves

Global Markets — Stocks stage small bounce as investors weigh cenbanks’ next moves
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

Global Markets — Stocks stage small bounce as investors weigh cenbanks’ next moves

Global Markets — Stocks stage small bounce as investors weigh cenbanks’ next moves
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Stock markets chalked up modest gains on Monday after last week’s hefty losses as investors braced for a host of US Federal Reserve speakers this week, where they could underline a commitment to fight inflation whatever rate pain required, according to Reuters.

Trading was thinned by a US holiday.

The euro was little moved after French President Emmanuel Macron lost control of the National Assembly on Sunday, a major setback that could throw the country into political paralysis.

However, French government bond yields rose, a sign of investor nervousness.

The Euro STOXX was last up 0.5 percent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.43 percent, while French shares underperformed slightly but were still 0.25 percent higher despite Macron’s electoral setbacks.

Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg, said Macron’s party would now have to learn the art of compromise to push ahead with its policies.

“As most Republicans and other mainstream forces in France are less interested in strengthening European integration than Macron, his ability to shape and promote the European agenda will be even more limited than before,” he said.

Nasdaq futures climbed 0.78 percent while S&P 500 futures rallied 0.69 percent.

The bounce in futures markets follows the S&P 500 falling almost 6 percent last week to trade 24 percent below its January high.

In Asia, shares fell on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 0.74 percent.

Chinese blue chips increased 0.5 percent, aided by news President Joe Biden was considering removing some tariffs on China.

The focus on the path for interest rates and inflation is likely to dominate markets this week.

A series of central bank hikes last week, including a surprise move by the Swiss National Bank, will be followed by more tightening as policymakers try to tame soaring prices — investors predict heightened volatility until there is some clarity on a peak in inflation and central bank policy tightening.

Relief seems unlikely this week with British inflation figures expected to show another alarmingly high reading that could push the Bank of England into hiking at a faster pace.

A number of central bankers are also on the speaking calendar this week, led by a likely hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s to the US House of Representatives on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Markets are still digesting the higher re-pricing of Fed rate expectations, and global risk assets may struggle to show any sustainable rebound for now. All this should keep the dollar mostly in demand in a week where markets will focus on Powell’s testimony,” ING analysts said in a note.

'Unconditional'

The Fed last week vowed its commitment to containing inflation was “unconditional,” while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Saturday he would support another hike of 75 basis points in July.

“Financial conditions are likely to tighten further, consumers are experiencing a significant negative sentiment shock, energy and food supply disruptions have worsened and the outlook for foreign growth has deteriorated,” warned analysts at Nomura, saying a mild recession in the fourth quarter is more likely than not.

The dollar had strengthened broadly on the hawkish outlook and the dollar index last traded at 104.37. Though that was down 0.3 percent on the day it was still not far from last week’s two-decade high of 105.790.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.0526, helped by investors focusing on the European Central Bank tools to fight a widening of bond spreads between members of the currency bloc. The single currency, however, was still close to last week’s trough at $1.0357.

The yen has been under broad pressure as the Bank of Japan stuck doggedly to its super-easy policies. It gained slightly on the dollar on Monday to 134.90 yen, having reached its lowest since 1998 last week.

After massive moves last week, government bond markets were generally calmer.

Bitcoin recovered earlier losses to trade little changed at $20,580, having bounced sharply over the weekend amid talk of a single large buyer.

Oil prices edged lower again after a sharp retreat late last week amid concerns a global recession would curb demand.

Brent weakened 0.25 percent to $112.84, while US crude lost 0.05 percent to $109.5 per barrel.

 

Topics: global markets US Federal Reserve

