NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s thermal coal imports from Russia have jumped 51 percent in May, while the Philippines is seeking to expand its renewables capacity to meet energy demands.
Zooming in, Swedish Volvo Trucks reported that it has started to test vehicles that use “fuel cells powered by hydrogen,” with a range that could extend to as much as 1,000 km.
Looking at the bigger picture:
• China’s thermal coal imports from Russia have jumped 51 percent in May, compared to the previous month, Reuters reported.
This happens as buyers snapped up the attractively priced fuel ahead of anticipated strong demand in summer.
• Solar Philippines, the country’s largest solar company, has submitted energy contract offers that would potentially amount to 9 terawatt-hours a year and enable around 10 gigawatts of solar projects, if approved.
This happens as the Philippines steps up its efforts in expanding the nation’s renewables capacity as it seeks to shift away from coal and help in meeting increasing energy demands, Bloomberg reported.
Through a micro lens:
• Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine has acquired two very large crude carriers for its growing fleet, with a total value of 404 million dirhams ($110 million).
Each of the crude oil tankers have a carrying capacity in the upper range of 320,000 deadweight tonnage, allowing for crude oil cargo, provisions, lubricant and fuel, Trade Arabia reported.
• Swedish Volvo Trucks has started to test vehicles that use “fuel cells powered by hydrogen,” with a range that could extend to as much as 1,000 kilometers, CNBC reported.